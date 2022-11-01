Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Don’t lick the poison toad, National Park Service warns
The National Park Service this week posted "ribbiting" content on social media about the dangers of licking toads.
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: Ohio sues Dollar General, DRMA wage study
Wages, art, and Ohio suing Dollar General is the focus of today's daily news update:. DRMA wage study: The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association released its annual wages and benefits survey last week. One hundred manufacturers responded to the survey. After 40 years of a decline in manufacturing jobs, the industry – like other local employers – is struggling to find workers. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.
WDTN
Town & Country Funiture’s Pet of the Week: Lucina!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fridays mean the Living Dayton team gets to meet a new fluffy friend with the Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week!. Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us in the studio to share the Pet of the Week: Lucina!
Calling all decorators: Miami Twp. holding annual holiday home contest
The fourth annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest is being held by Miami Township and is a fun way for people to show their holiday spirit, according to a release.
mlivingnews.com
Paula Hicks-Hudson Ohio Born, Family Oriented
When asked for her fondest childhood memory, Paula Hicks-Hudson says, “My best memory of growing up in Hamilton was the sense of community. It seems as if all the adults I encountered there encouraged, expected and provided opportunities for young people.” State Representative Paula Hick-Hudson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio.
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton Recovery Plan: City Hall awards $4.3M to organizations focused on quality-of-life improvements in several neighborhoods
DAYTON, Ohio — Dayton City Hall is using $4.3 million of its federal pandemic relief funding to support community programs and services focused on improving the quality of life of residents in several neighborhoods. What You Need To Know. Dayton is using $4.2 million to improve the quality of...
Teen LGBTQIA+ community is invited to Dayton Library for mental health education and support
DAYTON — Teens self-identifying as LGBTQIA+ can attend mental health education sessions at Dayton Metro Library throughout November. >> NEW STORY: UD responds to incidents of pride flags stolen from student neighborhood; ‘We condemn these thefts’. Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug, Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) Prevention Specialist...
dayton.com
Owner of Morgan’s Catering to open restaurant in Wright-Dunbar
Executive Chef Phillip Morgan, the owner of Morgan’s Catering, has signed a three-year lease with Wright Dunbar, Inc. to bring a new restaurant to the Dayton neighborhood. The new restaurant, Morgan’s Fine Cuisine, is expected to open in early 2023 in the former space of Texas Beef and Cattle Company, located across the street from newly opened W. Social Tap & Table.
dayton.com
New Italian restaurant to open at Dayton Arcade
A restaurant with authentic Italian food and an extensive wine selection is coming to the Dayton Arcade. Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 W. Fourth St. in the Arcade’s Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, according to a press release from Cross Street Partners. Construction on the 5,520 square-foot...
Fox 19
Family remembers father of four killed in Wilmington crash
SABINA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father. The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington. Eric crossed...
In Their Own Words: Joy Bennett and Adam Mathews, Candidates for Ohio's 56th Congressional District
Bennett and Mathews suggest why voters should choose them.
dayton.com
Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop to close this month in Miamisburg
Mz. Pickles, a sandwich shop in downtown Miamisburg, is closing after 11 years in business, according to a Facebook post. “We want to thank you all for your support over the past 11 years,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday said. “This has been a difficult decision to make but, due to health issues, it is the best choice for us at this time.”
WLWT 5
Local Holocaust survivor speaks on the horrors of the past making sure it never happens again
HAMILTON, Ohio — Telling the horror of the past in hopes that history won't repeat itself. That's the goal for one local Holocaust survivor. With a steady rise in antisemitic speech and hate crimes, Holocaust survivor Al Miller's story is just as necessary today as at any other time in history.
