Dayton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wyso.org

What's Great in Dayton: November 4 - 10, 2022

Calling all gamers: The annual AcadeCon is this weekend. It’s gaming where gamers of all types are welcome and fun is the goal at Dayton Convention Center today, Saturday, and Sunday. First Friday: First Friday is tonight with live music . food and drink specials; art gallery exhibit openings,...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Maria Stein resident nominated for award

MARIA STEIN — Maria Stein resident Annette Huelskamp has been nominated for a Kilimandjaro Music Award in two categories; best female voice and best female artist. Huelskamp is originally from Haiti where her music is quite popular. She performs under the name Shega and she writes Haitian Creole, Afro and French music. Huelskamp has been writing and performing music professionally for about two years and also works as a nurse at Upper Valley Medical Center.
MARIA STEIN, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Center Stage Academy of Troy celebrates 25th anniversary

TROY — Center Stage Academy of Dance in Troy recently celebrated its 25th anniversary. “It’s so hard to put all my feelings into words,” said Jenell Krites, founder and owner, “but I keep going back to grateful and blessed. I feel so grateful to be able to share my love of dance with literally thousands of dancers that have passed through my program.”
TROY, OH
dayton.com

Downtown Dayton Radisson could become Hard Rock Hotel

Local official says hotel company has signed an agreement; state officials cite no movement toward casino, gambling. A downtown hotel near the Dayton Convention Center that recently closed will be renovated and turned into a Hard Rock Hotel, said Sandy Gudorf, president of the Downtown Dayton Partnership. Gudorf on Friday...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

Oath Keepers trial: Fiance of Ohioan Jessica Watkins testifies

Jessica Watkins’ fiance continued his testimony Friday morning in federal court in the most significant Jan. 6 insurrection case to date. Watkins of Champaign county faces seditious conspiracy charges, as do four other people connected to the Oath Keepers. Montana Siniff described during his testimony how he met Watkins...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

WYSO Daily News Update: Ohio sues Dollar General, DRMA wage study

Wages, art, and Ohio suing Dollar General is the focus of today's daily news update:. DRMA wage study: The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association released its annual wages and benefits survey last week. One hundred manufacturers responded to the survey. After 40 years of a decline in manufacturing jobs, the industry – like other local employers – is struggling to find workers. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Town & Country Funiture’s Pet of the Week: Lucina!

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fridays mean the Living Dayton team gets to meet a new fluffy friend with the Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week!. Jessica Garringer with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton joined us in the studio to share the Pet of the Week: Lucina!
DAYTON, OH
mlivingnews.com

Paula Hicks-Hudson Ohio Born, Family Oriented

When asked for her fondest childhood memory, Paula Hicks-Hudson says, “My best memory of growing up in Hamilton was the sense of community. It seems as if all the adults I encountered there encouraged, expected and provided opportunities for young people.” State Representative Paula Hick-Hudson grew up in Hamilton, Ohio.
TOLEDO, OH
dayton.com

Owner of Morgan’s Catering to open restaurant in Wright-Dunbar

Executive Chef Phillip Morgan, the owner of Morgan’s Catering, has signed a three-year lease with Wright Dunbar, Inc. to bring a new restaurant to the Dayton neighborhood. The new restaurant, Morgan’s Fine Cuisine, is expected to open in early 2023 in the former space of Texas Beef and Cattle Company, located across the street from newly opened W. Social Tap & Table.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New Italian restaurant to open at Dayton Arcade

A restaurant with authentic Italian food and an extensive wine selection is coming to the Dayton Arcade. Est! Est!! Est!!! will open at 45 W. Fourth St. in the Arcade’s Commercial and Fourth Street buildings, according to a press release from Cross Street Partners. Construction on the 5,520 square-foot...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Family remembers father of four killed in Wilmington crash

SABINA, Ohio (WXIX) - One of the men killed in Wednesday’s double-fatal crash outside Wilmington was a local racecar driver and a young father. The crash happened around 4 p.m. as 31-year-old Eric Ford and his passenger, 51-year-old Robert Graves, were driving north on US-68 outside Wilmington. Eric crossed...
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

Mz. Pickles Sandwich Shop to close this month in Miamisburg

Mz. Pickles, a sandwich shop in downtown Miamisburg, is closing after 11 years in business, according to a Facebook post. “We want to thank you all for your support over the past 11 years,” a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page Wednesday said. “This has been a difficult decision to make but, due to health issues, it is the best choice for us at this time.”
MIAMISBURG, OH

