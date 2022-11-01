Read full article on original website
krcgtv.com
Man arrested after 'narcotics incident' at Jefferson City gas station
A man was arrested at a Jefferson City gas station after emergency crews tending to him saw he was hiding a gun. Someone called emergency crews to the Casey's General Store at 102 Eastland Drive on Friday afternoon for a medical emergency. A man was slumped over the steering wheel...
Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase
UPDATE: This story was updated to correctly state that the Boone County Sheriff's Office was involved in the arrest. COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man faces several charges after allegedly leading a sheriff's deputy on a chase on Oct. 26. A Boone County Sheriff's deputy found Keaveon Harris, 23, urinating on the street in the The post Sheriff’s Office: Man caught with marijuana after found urinating in street, leading deputy on chase appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout
Boone County prosecutors charged a Columbia man Thursday with four felonies for an October shooting and crash at a busy south Columbia roundabout. The post Charges filed in shooting at south Columbia roundabout appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen allegedly uses stolen gun to commit robbery
A Boone County teen is arrested for robbing a business at gunpoint earlier this week. Korshawn Brown, 18, of Columbia, was taken into custody early this morning. He’s been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and stealing a firearm. He’s currently being held on a $150,000 bond.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman faces multiple charges for stealing, crashing vehicle in Boone County
A Columbia woman faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and crashing it in Boone County. Rosalee Gross, 29, is charged with two felonies, including tampering with a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident. She’s also charged with three misdemeanors, including carless and imprudent driving, driving while intoxicated and making a false declaration. Gross will be arraigned later this afternoon.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man arrested for threatening woman & her children with a gun and axe
A Columbia man is facing numerous charges for allegedly strangling a woman and threatening her with a gun and an axe. Dominic Hunter, 38, is charged with second-degree domestic assault, fourth-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four counts of child endangerment, and second-degree property damage. He’s currently being held with no bond.
krcgtv.com
Stover police investigating Oct. 23 rape
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Stover police were actively investigating a rape that occurred on October 23. According to Police Chief Trampus Jackson, the 23-year-old woman was assaulted at an apartment building on Pine Street where she lives. She told investigators she did not know her assailant. Jackson said the investigation...
krcgtv.com
Hermann man charged for firing gun during argument
A Hermann man has been charged, accused of pulling out a gun and firing shots during a fight. Someone called Gasconade County deputies Monday at 7:25 pm to the 1300 block of Hartshorn Drive, near Hermann, for a report of shots fired. The victim told deputies that Michael Simpson came...
krcgtv.com
Investigation reveals tainted candy report was false, says Morgan County sheriff
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Morgan County Sheriff's Department says a report of possible tainted Halloween candy was false. According to Chief Deputy J.D. Williams, a 37-year-old man reported that he was sickened by candy he could have picked up at Trunk-or-Treat events in Stover, Laurie, or Gravois Mills. In...
Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged with first-degree robbery after he and three other men allegedly held a woman at gunpoint and took $400 from her. Kaeden Cunningham, 19, allegedly pointed a gun at the victim after he and the other men jumped out of a red Camaro. The alleged victim showed a The post Police: Columbia man charged with robbery after holding woman at gunpoint appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
JCMO Man faces drug charges
A Jefferson City man faces federal heroin trafficking charges. Tremaine Bell was arrested after leaving a storage unit Monday morning. He was arrested after he pulled into a gas station parking lot and tried to run from police. Officers say Bell had cash, a blunt and a gun on him. A search of the storage unit found three more guns, heroin and almost $30,000 in cash.
Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) After several shots fired incidents were reported the past few weeks, Columbia police and residents are concerned about the gun violence in the community. Residents have told ABC 17 News they are tired of all the gun violence, and a police official said after a Wednesday shooting in broad daylight people should The post Columbia Police Dispatch shows 15 shots fired calls for October; April leads 2022 with 21 calls appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Dixon man arrested for stealing more than $1,000 worth of tools from hometown high school
A Pulaski County man is arrested for breaking into a school, stealing shop equipment and candy. Ryett Elms, 24, of Dixon, is charged with stealing and burglary. The crime occurred last week at the Dixon High School. After officers reviewed camera footage, they were able to identify Elms as their suspect. Court records say the footage show Elms removing items from the shop building and FFA classroom. He also broke into a concession stand and stole boxes of candy before discharging a fire extinguisher.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE TRYING TO IDENTIFY SUBJECT IN PHOTO
The Sedalia Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a female subject in a photograph. The department is looking to identifying the female in relation to a theft investigation. The woman is driving a Chevrolet Equinox in the photo. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective...
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
abc17news.com
Police: Shell casings found after people in two cars shoot at each other near Clark Lane
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police closed part of a major artery in east Columbia on Wednesday after shots were fired. .223 shell casings and .380 casings were found in the area. Emergency dispatchers said in a public alert a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday that Clark Lane had been closed near Hanover Boulevard for a "police incident." Officers were at the scene directing traffic.
krcgtv.com
Man gets seven years after pleading guilty to shooting Randolph County deputy in the leg
A Moberly man was sentenced to seven years in prison for shooting a Randolph County deputy. Jason Garner pleaded guilty on October 26 to the second-degree assault of a special victim and resisting arrest. Prosecutors say deputies tried to arrest Garner in March for a domestic dispute in Moberly when...
939theeagle.com
Convicted killer Renick wants a new trial; Court TV carried her December trial live in Columbia
A former Columbia spa owner convicted in the high-profile 2017 murder of her husband in Montgomery County is appealing her conviction. Americans across the country tuned into Court TV last December for daily live coverage of Lynlee Renick’s trial at the Boone County Courthouse. A jury convicted her of...
JCFD’s investigation reveals Monday fire was electrical
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man is still working to rebuild his home after an electrical fire caused extensive damage Monday. Jefferson City firefighters responded to reports of a house fire in the 1800 block of Mississippi Street on Monday morning. The department's investigation revealed "the more probable cause of the fire was The post JCFD’s investigation reveals Monday fire was electrical appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigating possible tampered Halloween candy
VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating tampered Halloween candy. Investigators believe the candy was picked up at the Stover, Laurie, or Gravois Mills trunk-or-treat events. A piece of candy left the victim sick. Doctors treated the patient but made no final determination of the cause of the illness.
