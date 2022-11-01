A Pulaski County man is arrested for breaking into a school, stealing shop equipment and candy. Ryett Elms, 24, of Dixon, is charged with stealing and burglary. The crime occurred last week at the Dixon High School. After officers reviewed camera footage, they were able to identify Elms as their suspect. Court records say the footage show Elms removing items from the shop building and FFA classroom. He also broke into a concession stand and stole boxes of candy before discharging a fire extinguisher.

