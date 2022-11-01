Read full article on original website
Related
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
MySanAntonio
NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
PayPal Stock Slumps On Cautious Holiday Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat
PayPal (PYPL) shares slumped lower Friday after the online payments group forecast softer-than-expected holiday quarter revenues that marred a solid September quarter update. PayPal posted a set of third quarter earnings figures that were largely ahead of Street forecasts, as revenues rose 12% to $6.85 billion, generating an adjusted bottom line of $1.08 per share, a tally that was 12 cents ahead of the consensus estimate.
MySanAntonio
Adient: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ Adient PLC (ADNT) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $45 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Recap: MISTRAS Group Q3 Earnings
MISTRAS Group MG reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MISTRAS Group missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $3.91 million from the same...
MySanAntonio
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
Amgen Reports Q3 Higher Profit, Despite Slight Fall In Topline Growth
Amgen Inc's AMGN Q3 revenue reached $6.65 billion, down 1% Y/Y, due to 8% volume growth offset primarily by a 5% lower net selling price and a 2% negative impact from foreign exchange. Analysts estimated sales of $6.56 billion. Excluding the 2% negative impact of foreign exchange, total revenues increased...
Zacks.com
Factors to Know Ahead of Hanesbrands' (HBI) Q3 Earnings
HBI - Free Report) is slated to report third-quarter 2022 earningson Nov 9. This designer, manufacturer and seller of apparel is likely to have witnessed revenue and earnings decline in the to-be-reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1,753 million, suggesting a decrease of 2% from...
Hershey's Beat On Q3 Earnings, Expects Sweetened Holiday Season, Boosts Annual Guidance
Hershey Co HSY has reported Q3 sales of $2.73 billion, an increase of 15.6%, beating the consensus of $2.61 billion, including a 4.1-point benefit from the acquisitions of Pretzels and Dot's. Organic, constant currency sales increased by 11.8%. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.17, beating the consensus of $2.10.
Benzinga
Recap: Laureate Education Q3 Earnings
Laureate Education LAUR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Laureate Education beat estimated earnings by 5.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.18. Revenue was up $33.31 million from the same...
AMC Networks: Q3 Earnings Insights
AMC Networks AMCX reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AMC Networks beat estimated earnings by 18.08%, reporting an EPS of $2.09 versus an estimate of $1.77. Revenue was down $128.92 million from the same...
Recap: Arbor Realty Trust Q3 Earnings
Arbor Realty Trust ABR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arbor Realty Trust beat estimated earnings by 47.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.38. Revenue was up $29.41 million from...
Recap: Akero Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Akero Therapeutics AKRO reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akero Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 24.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-0.74. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Surpasses Earnings Expectations
Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stock rose 0.80% (As on November 3, 11:42:27 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company surpasses earnings estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. The company achieves 96 percent of the company’s Medicare Advantage members currently enrolled in 4-star and above contracts, and 66 percent of members in 4.5 and 5-star contracts for 2023, an industry-leader among its publicly traded peers. Humana is well positioned for the 2023 Medicare Advantage Annual Election Period, with plans designed to meet customers’ affordability and healthcare needs, especially important given the current economic conditions and knowing many seniors are on fixed incomes. In fact, 72 percent of Humana plans have $0 primary care copays and 94 percent include dental benefits, with many having expanded coverage for essentials like groceries, rent and utilities. The company has also expanded the footprint of the $0 premium LPPO product now offered in over 2,400 counties, a 34% increase year-over-year to better serve members looking for low-cost options with network flexibility.
NASDAQ
Crocs (CROX) Beats Q3 Earnings & Revenue Estimates, Ups View
Shares of Crocs, Inc. CROX jumped more than 14% at the close of the trading session on Nov 3, following the impressive performance in third-quarter 2022. The top and bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved year over year. Solid consumer demand, particularly in the back-to-school season, as well as strength in the Crocs and HEYDUDE brands, contributed to the quarterly results.
NASDAQ
Ironwood's (IRWD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Linzess Volume Grows
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD reported adjusted earnings of 28 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 27 cents. The company reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $109 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $112 million....
Recap: Liberty SiriusXM Gr Q3 Earnings
Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM posted an EPS of $0.06. Revenue was up $82.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
Recap: UWM Hldgs Q3 Earnings
UWM Hldgs UWMC reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. UWM Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 633.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $6.14 million from the same...
Alliant Energy's Earnings: A Preview
Alliant Energy LNT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Alliant Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01. Alliant Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Comments / 0