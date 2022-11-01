Read full article on original website
Under Armor Rebounds With $1.57B Quarter ￼
Under Armour got back on track for the second quarter after lackluster results earlier this fiscal year. The athletic apparel and equipment retailer generated $1.57 billion in revenue in fiscal Q2 2023, which ended Sept. 30. That’s a 2% increase year-over-year, surpassing Wall Street estimates of $1.55 billion. Apparel...
Fitness Drives Apple to Record Quarter
The largest public company in the world has kept up its momentum despite uncertainty in the tech industry and a large investment in sports. Apple reported record fourth-quarter revenue of $90.1 billion — an 8% increase year-over-year — for the period ending Sept. 24. The tech giant’s wearables segment, which includes its fitness watches, posted $9.6 billion in revenue compared to Wall Street estimates of $8.8 billion.
DraftKings Reports $502M in Revenue, Projects Heavy Losses
DraftKings is still on the road to profitability, according to its latest earnings report. The Boston-based fantasy and sports betting giant generated $502 million in revenue in Q3 2022, a 136% increase compared to the same period last year. The results were attributed to strong customer acquisition and retention, launches...
Microsoft CEO Deems Gaming ‘Resilient’ to Economic Uncertainty￼
Video games have become a bright spot for Microsoft amid challenges within the tech industry. “It’s proven over years, at times of economic uncertainty for families, gaming is somewhat resilient to those issues,” Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer said. Microsoft proved itself in 2008 during the Global Financial...
WWE Reports Record Third Quarter Under New Leadership
WWE slipped a chokehold of recent controversy to score record results in Q3 2022. The Connecticut-based company posted $304.6 million in revenue in Q3, a 19% increase year-over-year. The record results were driven by WWE’s domestic live events, which included “Extreme Rules,” “SummerSlam,” and “Money in the Bank.”
The True Cost of Buying The Commanders Could Approach $10B
The Washington Commanders have one playoff victory over the last 17 years, an apathetic fanbase and an outmoded stadium. That won’t stop the Commanders from almost certainly becoming the priciest sports franchise to ever change hands if majority owner Dan Snyder follows through with a sale of the franchise.
Women’s Soccer Is Growing and Drawing More Investors
As women’s soccer gains more fans, increased investment follows. Setting The Pace — FIFA’s benchmarking report covering women’s soccer — found that the number of women’s leagues with title sponsors has risen 11% from 2021 to 77%, while the number of leagues securing broadcasting revenue grew from nine to 10.
Sony’s Gaming Unit Takes 49% Drop in Profit
Sony put a lot of money into software development and acquisitions in the second quarter — a fact reflected in a big drop in profits. The Tokyo-based conglomerate’s Game & Network Services segment posted $4.8 billion in sales in fiscal Q2 compared to $4.4 billion for the same period the year prior — but suffered a 49% drop in profit for the quarter ending Sept. 30.
F1, Braves Power Liberty Media’s Q3
Revenue increases across Formula One Group, Braves Group, and Liberty SiriusXM Group fueled Liberty Media’s third-quarter earnings, the company announced Friday. F1 reported a 7% year-over-year increase in revenue to $715 million, while operating income fell to $64 million from $68 million during the same period last year. During...
Paramount+ Reports 46M Subscribers Behind Live Sports
A Paramount Global streaming platform has emerged as the fastest-growing service in America thanks to its commitment to live sports. Paramount+ reported 46 million subscribers for the third quarter ending Sept. 30. The service — which launched in March 2021 — added 4.6 million subscribers in Q3 but lost 1.9 million.
A Network Dedicated to Just Women’s Sports Launches
Women’s sports are increasingly easier to find on TV as more broadcasters invest in its growth — and now there’s a 24/7 dedicated network. FAST Studios launched the Women’s Sports Network on Wednesday offering more than 1,000 hours of content, including documentaries. The LPGA, the WNBA, U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the Premier Hockey Federation, and Athletes Unlimited are among the 12 professional women’s sports leagues and federations that are content partners.
Crypto.com Just Passed 70 Million Users and It’s Still Committed to Sports
Cryptocurrency is in a completely different place than it was when Los Angeles’ famous Staples Center became Crypto.com Arena close to a year ago. Since then, the crypto market crashed and the subsequent $2 trillion in value wiped out has exacerbated skepticism over the sustainability of the largest naming rights deal in sports history. “Could Crypto.com Arena Go The Way of Enron Field?” asked one publication.
