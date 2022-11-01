ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Rain or shine: Enjoy First Friday and Aggie Gameday with Destination Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain or shine, Destination Bryan has some fun things for the whole family to do. Public Relations and Communications Manager Abigail Noel stopped by The Three to share what folks can do for First Friday and on Aggie gameday. She says although it’s raining, First Friday will not be canceled but will be modified.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hey, Sugar... It’s National Candy Day!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This day is for the people with a sweet tooth! On Nov. 4, we celebrate the sweet holiday of National Candy Day. Hey Sugar in Century Square is a perfect place to celebrate the day. Store Manager Savanah Ramirez says “creating sweet smiles” is what they’re all about.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Celebrate the holidays at Lake Walk

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Prepare for an unforgettable month at Lake Walk as it hosts two nights of fun for you and the little ones. Lake Walk will host its Little Wonders event and holiday Night Bazaar next month. The night of Little Wonders will consist of professional pictures with...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Retailers recommend shopping early as the holiday season approaches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is quickly approaching and businesses across the Brazos Valley are preparing to see an increase in shoppers. With the country going through supply chain issues and rising costs because of inflation, The Texas A&M Center Of Retailing Studies says stores are combating this issue by making the shopping period longer than usual.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Need-to-know tips for home buyers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buying a home is a big step and an even bigger process. Instead of trying to navigate through the process alone, find an expert you trust to help walk you through it. Jen Zweiacker of Zweiacker & Associates is sharing some need-to-know tips for potential home...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Volunteers read to Bonham Elementary students every Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers have been reading to Ruth Vanoye’s first-grade bilingual class at Bonham Elementary every Wednesday this school year. Longtime Bryan ISD Board Member David Stasny has been reading to Ms. Vanoye’s students for the last 25 years. Interested in volunteering? Reach out to a...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Garden Club holding annual Arbor Day celebration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The A&M Garden Club is holding its annual Arbor Day this Friday, Nov. 4. “Arbor Day actually was started by a man who was interested in making sure that more trees were planted as they were making westward expansion, particularly in the Midwest, it was very vacant of trees, and it’s come now to be a way to help reforest and to improve the problems we have with heat islands and cities and to promote reducing the carbon footprint, so we’re very much encouraged to plant trees,” said Heather White, A&M Garden Club President.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Two Navasota businesses recognized by Texas Downtown

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Downtown recognizes outstanding downtown projects and initiatives across the state. The City of Navasota was proud to nominate two Navasota businesses. The P.A. Smith Navasota won the President’s Award and Rail & Rye won the People’s Choice Award in the Best Commercial Interior for Populations...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

FORMER LOCATION OF 4 STAR CONCERT HALL UP FOR SALE

A historic building in downtown Brenham most recently used as a live music venue has been listed for sale. A posting went up Tuesday for the property at 209 South Market Street for $1.4 million. The listing is under Coldwell Banker – The Lindi/Camaron Team. The 1880s building, which...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT CANCELLED

Update @ 12:35 p.m.: The Texas Birthday Bash Announcement Party scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) on the grounds of Navasota City Hall has been cancelled due to predicted bad weather. Event organizers encourage the public to stay tuned to the websites and social media pages of Texas Birthday Bash and City of Navasota for the lineup announcement via video in the coming weeks.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Arts & crafts can help improve child’s tactile, motor skills

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Librarian Jennifer Stadler said arts and crafts can help children develop their tactile and motor skills. Using scissors to cut out a shape, peeling stickers from a sheet, motions like that help finetune these skills. Stadler stopped by The Three to show parents an easy fall...
BRYAN, TX
News Channel 25

Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms

BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRENHAM, SURROUNDING AREAS

Severe weather is expected this (Friday) afternoon and evening around Brenham and the surrounding areas. The National Weather Service anticipates scattered thunderstorms to develop generally north of I-10 in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, particularly late in the afternoon and evening. A line of storms is predicted to...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Worldfest to feature cultures from around the world

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Worldfest is the celebration of the international diversity and heritage of the Brazos Valley. Festival Manager Kim Fox joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday to talk about the free event. The festival includes a variety of cultural performances, dances and children’s crafts from...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

FAITH MISSION TO HOST CANDLELIT CHRISTMAS GALA THURSDAY

Faith Mission’s annual Candlelit Christmas Gala is set for tonight (Thursday) at Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham. Doors to Silver Wings open at 5:30 p.m. for fellowship, a barbecue dinner and entertainment from the Cowboy Church of Brenham Band. The gala serves as a celebration of the coming of...
BRENHAM, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Animal Center Update on WTAW

Ashley Rodriguez from the Bryan Animal Center visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the need for adoptions, benefits of adopting, holiday adoption specials, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Animal Center Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

New museum exhibit features man’s best friend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new exhibit coming to the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History and it’s all about man’s best friend. Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection will be on display from November 18 through April 29. This exclusive in-house exhibit showcases the fascinating...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy