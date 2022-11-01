Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Rain or shine: Enjoy First Friday and Aggie Gameday with Destination Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain or shine, Destination Bryan has some fun things for the whole family to do. Public Relations and Communications Manager Abigail Noel stopped by The Three to share what folks can do for First Friday and on Aggie gameday. She says although it’s raining, First Friday will not be canceled but will be modified.
KBTX.com
Hey, Sugar... It’s National Candy Day!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This day is for the people with a sweet tooth! On Nov. 4, we celebrate the sweet holiday of National Candy Day. Hey Sugar in Century Square is a perfect place to celebrate the day. Store Manager Savanah Ramirez says “creating sweet smiles” is what they’re all about.
KBTX.com
Celebrate the holidays at Lake Walk
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Prepare for an unforgettable month at Lake Walk as it hosts two nights of fun for you and the little ones. Lake Walk will host its Little Wonders event and holiday Night Bazaar next month. The night of Little Wonders will consist of professional pictures with...
KBTX.com
Retailers recommend shopping early as the holiday season approaches
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is quickly approaching and businesses across the Brazos Valley are preparing to see an increase in shoppers. With the country going through supply chain issues and rising costs because of inflation, The Texas A&M Center Of Retailing Studies says stores are combating this issue by making the shopping period longer than usual.
KBTX.com
Need-to-know tips for home buyers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buying a home is a big step and an even bigger process. Instead of trying to navigate through the process alone, find an expert you trust to help walk you through it. Jen Zweiacker of Zweiacker & Associates is sharing some need-to-know tips for potential home...
KBTX.com
Volunteers read to Bonham Elementary students every Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers have been reading to Ruth Vanoye’s first-grade bilingual class at Bonham Elementary every Wednesday this school year. Longtime Bryan ISD Board Member David Stasny has been reading to Ms. Vanoye’s students for the last 25 years. Interested in volunteering? Reach out to a...
KBTX.com
A&M Garden Club holding annual Arbor Day celebration
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The A&M Garden Club is holding its annual Arbor Day this Friday, Nov. 4. “Arbor Day actually was started by a man who was interested in making sure that more trees were planted as they were making westward expansion, particularly in the Midwest, it was very vacant of trees, and it’s come now to be a way to help reforest and to improve the problems we have with heat islands and cities and to promote reducing the carbon footprint, so we’re very much encouraged to plant trees,” said Heather White, A&M Garden Club President.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Two Navasota businesses recognized by Texas Downtown
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Downtown recognizes outstanding downtown projects and initiatives across the state. The City of Navasota was proud to nominate two Navasota businesses. The P.A. Smith Navasota won the President’s Award and Rail & Rye won the People’s Choice Award in the Best Commercial Interior for Populations...
KBTX.com
Texas Birthday Bash announcement party postponed due to threat of inclement weather
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Birthday Bash announcement lineup party that was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 was postponed due to the threat of severe weather in the region. In 2023, the Texas Birthday Bash will be celebrating its 11th anniversary. In a statement, the city of Navasota and event...
kwhi.com
FORMER LOCATION OF 4 STAR CONCERT HALL UP FOR SALE
A historic building in downtown Brenham most recently used as a live music venue has been listed for sale. A posting went up Tuesday for the property at 209 South Market Street for $1.4 million. The listing is under Coldwell Banker – The Lindi/Camaron Team. The 1880s building, which...
kwhi.com
TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT CANCELLED
Update @ 12:35 p.m.: The Texas Birthday Bash Announcement Party scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) on the grounds of Navasota City Hall has been cancelled due to predicted bad weather. Event organizers encourage the public to stay tuned to the websites and social media pages of Texas Birthday Bash and City of Navasota for the lineup announcement via video in the coming weeks.
KBTX.com
Arts & crafts can help improve child’s tactile, motor skills
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Librarian Jennifer Stadler said arts and crafts can help children develop their tactile and motor skills. Using scissors to cut out a shape, peeling stickers from a sheet, motions like that help finetune these skills. Stadler stopped by The Three to show parents an easy fall...
KBTX.com
Radio Aggieland & FM 97.3 is ready to get you in the holiday spirit early this year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Christmas is just seven weeks away but they say it’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit. As the Brazos Valley ushered out the Halloween season Bryan Broadcasting’s KAGC (Gospel 97.3 FM & 1510 AM) officially became known as “Christmas 97.3″ for the holiday season!
News Channel 25
Staying weather alert in the Brazos Valley, Friday night storms
BRYAN, Texas — We’re expecting some severe thunderstorms in Brazos County this evening. Here’s some tips to keep you safe and alert before the storms. Bryan Texas Utilities held a storm call meeting this morning to ensure additional staff was on call before tonight’s expected storms.
kwhi.com
WEATHER ADVISORY FOR BRENHAM, SURROUNDING AREAS
Severe weather is expected this (Friday) afternoon and evening around Brenham and the surrounding areas. The National Weather Service anticipates scattered thunderstorms to develop generally north of I-10 in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong, particularly late in the afternoon and evening. A line of storms is predicted to...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Worldfest to feature cultures from around the world
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Worldfest is the celebration of the international diversity and heritage of the Brazos Valley. Festival Manager Kim Fox joined News 3 at Noon on Thursday to talk about the free event. The festival includes a variety of cultural performances, dances and children’s crafts from...
kwhi.com
FAITH MISSION TO HOST CANDLELIT CHRISTMAS GALA THURSDAY
Faith Mission’s annual Candlelit Christmas Gala is set for tonight (Thursday) at Silver Wings Ballroom in Brenham. Doors to Silver Wings open at 5:30 p.m. for fellowship, a barbecue dinner and entertainment from the Cowboy Church of Brenham Band. The gala serves as a celebration of the coming of...
wtaw.com
Bryan Animal Center Update on WTAW
Ashley Rodriguez from the Bryan Animal Center visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about the need for adoptions, benefits of adopting, holiday adoption specials, and more during her appearance on The Infomaniacs on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Listen to “Bryan Animal Center Update on The Infomaniacs” on Spreaker.
KBTX.com
New museum exhibit features man’s best friend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a new exhibit coming to the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History and it’s all about man’s best friend. Dog Tales: The Human Canine Connection will be on display from November 18 through April 29. This exclusive in-house exhibit showcases the fascinating...
KBTX.com
Bryan Animal Center to soon face ‘tough decisions’ with too many dogs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Animal Center is in critical need of space. Animal Center Supervisor Ashley Rodriguez says the center is taking in more dogs than it can handle and the center could face “tough decisions” to try and get back under its capacity limit. Right...
