Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Rain or shine: Enjoy First Friday and Aggie Gameday with Destination Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain or shine, Destination Bryan has some fun things for the whole family to do. Public Relations and Communications Manager Abigail Noel stopped by The Three to share what folks can do for First Friday and on Aggie gameday. She says although it’s raining, First Friday will not be canceled but will be modified.
KBTX.com
Hey, Sugar... It’s National Candy Day!
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This day is for the people with a sweet tooth! On Nov. 4, we celebrate the sweet holiday of National Candy Day. Hey Sugar in Century Square is a perfect place to celebrate the day. Store Manager Savanah Ramirez says “creating sweet smiles” is what they’re all about.
KBTX.com
Need-to-know tips for home buyers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buying a home is a big step and an even bigger process. Instead of trying to navigate through the process alone, find an expert you trust to help walk you through it. Jen Zweiacker of Zweiacker & Associates is sharing some need-to-know tips for potential home...
KBTX.com
Texas Birthday Bash announcement party postponed due to threat of inclement weather
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas Birthday Bash announcement lineup party that was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 4 was postponed due to the threat of severe weather in the region. In 2023, the Texas Birthday Bash will be celebrating its 11th anniversary. In a statement, the city of Navasota and event...
KBTX.com
Preparations for Christmas in the Park underway
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - City of College Station crews have been working harder than Santa’s elves to transform Stephen C. Beachy Central Park into a winter wonderland. Christmas in the Park begins with Lights On on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. The lights will be lit each night...
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Two Navasota businesses recognized by Texas Downtown
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Downtown recognizes outstanding downtown projects and initiatives across the state. The City of Navasota was proud to nominate two Navasota businesses. The P.A. Smith Navasota won the President’s Award and Rail & Rye won the People’s Choice Award in the Best Commercial Interior for Populations...
kwhi.com
TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT CANCELLED
Update @ 12:35 p.m.: The Texas Birthday Bash Announcement Party scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) on the grounds of Navasota City Hall has been cancelled due to predicted bad weather. Event organizers encourage the public to stay tuned to the websites and social media pages of Texas Birthday Bash and City of Navasota for the lineup announcement via video in the coming weeks.
KBTX.com
Volunteers read to Bonham Elementary students every Wednesday
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers have been reading to Ruth Vanoye’s first-grade bilingual class at Bonham Elementary every Wednesday this school year. Longtime Bryan ISD Board Member David Stasny has been reading to Ms. Vanoye’s students for the last 25 years. Interested in volunteering? Reach out to a...
KBTX.com
A&M Garden Club holding annual Arbor Day celebration
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The A&M Garden Club is holding its annual Arbor Day this Friday, Nov. 4. “Arbor Day actually was started by a man who was interested in making sure that more trees were planted as they were making westward expansion, particularly in the Midwest, it was very vacant of trees, and it’s come now to be a way to help reforest and to improve the problems we have with heat islands and cities and to promote reducing the carbon footprint, so we’re very much encouraged to plant trees,” said Heather White, A&M Garden Club President.
fox26houston.com
Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday
HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
KBTX.com
Retailers recommend shopping early as the holiday season approaches
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is quickly approaching and businesses across the Brazos Valley are preparing to see an increase in shoppers. With the country going through supply chain issues and rising costs because of inflation, The Texas A&M Center Of Retailing Studies says stores are combating this issue by making the shopping period longer than usual.
KBTX.com
Momentum Church BCS, Bryan Housing Authority host blanket, care package drive
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Momentum Church BCS and the Bryan Housing Authority are teaming up for a donation drive this holiday season. Both organizations are accepting blankets and care packages for the elderly and the NICU at Baylor Scott & White. They’re asking for blankets, hats, socks, and mittens for...
KBTX.com
New food, retail, entertainment businesses finding homes in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A number of new businesses have come to College Station within the past few months. Restaurants like Capriotti’s and Shawarma Factory have already opened while Dave’s Hot Chicken, Nick The Greek, Le Petit Cochon and Casa Mangiare are still preparing to serve the College Station community.
KBTX.com
Allen Academy hosting Conroe Covenant to see who will be the two seed out of their district
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Conroe Covenant Cougars pick out Allen in their district, with a 46-0 lead in the first quarter leading up to a landslide win of 106-56. In the first minute of the game, Conroe’s Jackson Rudy lobs a 30 yard pass to wide receiver Nate Eickenhorst. He catches the ball right into the end zone, earning the first touchdown of the game, despite the tough wall made by Allen’s defense.
KBTX.com
Restaurant Report Card, November 3, 2022
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card, November 3, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
KBTX.com
Rudder drops regular season finale to Montgomery 42-28
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers were unable to close out the 2022 season with win Thursday night following a 42-28 loss to Montgomery at Merrill Green Stadium. Rudder took advantage of a blocked punt and interception that lead to a pair of Ranger touchdowns as they built a 21-14 lead at halftime. The Bears outscored Rudder 28-7 in the second half as Montgomery rallied to win its regular season finale. .
KBTX.com
Brenham falls to No. 5 Montgomery Lake Creek for the district title, 54-42
MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - It was a battle for first place in District 10-5A Division ll in Montgomery tonight between Lake Creek and Brenham, both teams undefeated in district play. After going into the break tied up 19-19, the second half was a shootout. In the third quarter, the Cubs...
KBTX.com
Bryan Animal Center to soon face ‘tough decisions’ with too many dogs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Animal Center is in critical need of space. Animal Center Supervisor Ashley Rodriguez says the center is taking in more dogs than it can handle and the center could face “tough decisions” to try and get back under its capacity limit. Right...
KBTX.com
Radio Aggieland & FM 97.3 is ready to get you in the holiday spirit early this year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Christmas is just seven weeks away but they say it’s never too early to get into the holiday spirit. As the Brazos Valley ushered out the Halloween season Bryan Broadcasting’s KAGC (Gospel 97.3 FM & 1510 AM) officially became known as “Christmas 97.3″ for the holiday season!
kwhi.com
ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT
Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
Comments / 0