ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Rain or shine: Enjoy First Friday and Aggie Gameday with Destination Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain or shine, Destination Bryan has some fun things for the whole family to do. Public Relations and Communications Manager Abigail Noel stopped by The Three to share what folks can do for First Friday and on Aggie gameday. She says although it’s raining, First Friday will not be canceled but will be modified.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hey, Sugar... It’s National Candy Day!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - This day is for the people with a sweet tooth! On Nov. 4, we celebrate the sweet holiday of National Candy Day. Hey Sugar in Century Square is a perfect place to celebrate the day. Store Manager Savanah Ramirez says “creating sweet smiles” is what they’re all about.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Need-to-know tips for home buyers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buying a home is a big step and an even bigger process. Instead of trying to navigate through the process alone, find an expert you trust to help walk you through it. Jen Zweiacker of Zweiacker & Associates is sharing some need-to-know tips for potential home...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Preparations for Christmas in the Park underway

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - City of College Station crews have been working harder than Santa’s elves to transform Stephen C. Beachy Central Park into a winter wonderland. Christmas in the Park begins with Lights On on Nov. 24 at 6 p.m. The lights will be lit each night...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Two Navasota businesses recognized by Texas Downtown

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Downtown recognizes outstanding downtown projects and initiatives across the state. The City of Navasota was proud to nominate two Navasota businesses. The P.A. Smith Navasota won the President’s Award and Rail & Rye won the People’s Choice Award in the Best Commercial Interior for Populations...
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

TEXAS BIRTHDAY BASH LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENT CANCELLED

Update @ 12:35 p.m.: The Texas Birthday Bash Announcement Party scheduled for tomorrow (Friday) on the grounds of Navasota City Hall has been cancelled due to predicted bad weather. Event organizers encourage the public to stay tuned to the websites and social media pages of Texas Birthday Bash and City of Navasota for the lineup announcement via video in the coming weeks.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Volunteers read to Bonham Elementary students every Wednesday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Volunteers have been reading to Ruth Vanoye’s first-grade bilingual class at Bonham Elementary every Wednesday this school year. Longtime Bryan ISD Board Member David Stasny has been reading to Ms. Vanoye’s students for the last 25 years. Interested in volunteering? Reach out to a...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Garden Club holding annual Arbor Day celebration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The A&M Garden Club is holding its annual Arbor Day this Friday, Nov. 4. “Arbor Day actually was started by a man who was interested in making sure that more trees were planted as they were making westward expansion, particularly in the Midwest, it was very vacant of trees, and it’s come now to be a way to help reforest and to improve the problems we have with heat islands and cities and to promote reducing the carbon footprint, so we’re very much encouraged to plant trees,” said Heather White, A&M Garden Club President.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
fox26houston.com

Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday

HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

Retailers recommend shopping early as the holiday season approaches

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is quickly approaching and businesses across the Brazos Valley are preparing to see an increase in shoppers. With the country going through supply chain issues and rising costs because of inflation, The Texas A&M Center Of Retailing Studies says stores are combating this issue by making the shopping period longer than usual.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Allen Academy hosting Conroe Covenant to see who will be the two seed out of their district

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Conroe Covenant Cougars pick out Allen in their district, with a 46-0 lead in the first quarter leading up to a landslide win of 106-56. In the first minute of the game, Conroe’s Jackson Rudy lobs a 30 yard pass to wide receiver Nate Eickenhorst. He catches the ball right into the end zone, earning the first touchdown of the game, despite the tough wall made by Allen’s defense.
CONROE, TX
KBTX.com

Restaurant Report Card, November 3, 2022

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses. Restaurant Report Card, November 3, 2022 by KBTX on Scribd. A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Rudder drops regular season finale to Montgomery 42-28

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers were unable to close out the 2022 season with win Thursday night following a 42-28 loss to Montgomery at Merrill Green Stadium. Rudder took advantage of a blocked punt and interception that lead to a pair of Ranger touchdowns as they built a 21-14 lead at halftime. The Bears outscored Rudder 28-7 in the second half as Montgomery rallied to win its regular season finale. .
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

ELEVEN PEOPLE SENTENCED IN DISTRICT COURT

Eleven people plead guilty and were sentenced by Judge Carson Campbell in District Court this week. Jenise Djeree Benjamin, 23 of Cypress, after a hearing was sentenced to 2 years’ probation for Harassment of a Public Servant and Assault of a Public Servant. Bobby Ortega, 31 of Somerville, was...
BRENHAM, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy