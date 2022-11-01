Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
amherstindy.org
Letter: Retired Teacher Questions The Integrity Of Hiring Processes In Amherst Public Schools
The following letter was sent to the Amherst School Committee, the staff at Amherst Public Schools, and a several local media outlets on October 31, 2022. I recently retired after 34 years of working as an educator, thirty of them in Massachusetts. The last ten years of my career were devoted to the service of students in the Amherst Regional Public Schools (ARPS). Four of my five children graduated from Amherst Regional High School (ARHS). The investment, commitment, and trust that moved me to work for ARPS were rooted deep in my heart and soul.
thereminder.com
East Longmeadow High School Athletic Hall of Fame honors its own
EAST LONGMEADOW – After a three-year sabbatical during the coronavirus pandemic, the East Longmeadow High School Athletic Hall of Fame (HOF) is back inducting 10 new individuals and two championship teams this year. Inductees are Nancy Steitz (1970), Barbara Morace (1989), Alex MacLeod (2007, Danyelle Thorpe (2007), Evan Foley (2008), Jess Schnepp Leeming (2009), Janise Everett (2010), Krista Ferrentino (2010), Dan Martin (2010), Kyle Humphries (2011), the 1982 boys soccer team and the 2000 golf team.
amherstindy.org
Town Awarded $75,000 To Develop Downtown Streetscape Standards
The Town of Amherst was awarded a grant of $75,000 to develop streetscape standards for the downtown area. This is the third grant awarded to the town this week by the Department of Housing and Community Development, with the three grants totaling over $1 million. The grant was coordinated and submitted by Amherst Planning Department staff.
amherstindy.org
Historical Commission Ponders Former Library Trustee Letter. MBLC Nets Small Gain In New Bill
Jones Library News Highlights For The Week Of October 31, 2022. Sarah McKee Letter Pursues Legally Mandated Review Of Library Project Historic Impacts. In early October Sarah McKee, a career attorney and former President of the Jones Library Board of Trustees, wrote to the directors of the Massachusetts Historical Commission (MHC) and the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners (MBLC) asking that they direct the town to comply with state Historic Preservation Law by forwarding documentation describing how the Jones renovation-expansion project will impact the state and nationally-registered historic building. These documents were requested by the MHC back in December 2016 following the Library’s submission of a Project Notification Form as required by the grant application process.
amherstindy.org
Plans For Private Dorm On Olympia Drive Progress. Changes To Flood Plain Maps Accepted.
Report On The Meeting Of The Amherst Planning Board, November 2, 2022. This meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. It can be viewed here. The changes to permitting for bars and restaurants discussed at this meeting will be combined with the comments from the Community Resources Committee meeting on November 3 and reported separately in this issue.
amherstindy.org
Department of Environmental Projection Holds Webinar To Assist Towns On Contracting For Hauling Services
Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) held a free municipal training October 19, entitled “Contracting for Solid Waste & Recycling Services”. The featured speaker was John Giorgio, Esq.from KP Law, who shared valuable information and guidance regarding municipal contracting for solid waste and recycling services. The webinar was...
scstudentmedia.com
Vietnam-born Kenny Bui’s path from Springfield to basketball academy coach
It’s not often that someone can say they achieved their dream job directly after graduating college. It’s also not often that the same person would turn down the opportunity to play the sport they love professionally to achieve that dream. But for one Springfield alumnus, that is exactly what they have been able to accomplish, all before their 23rd birthday.
amherstindy.org
Changes Coming To Approval Process For Restaurants And Bars
Report On The Meetings Of The Amherst Planning Board, November 2, 2022 And The Community Resources Committee, November 3, 2022. These meetings were conducted over Zoom and were recorded. The Planning Board (PB) meeting can be viewed here. The Community Resources Committee (CRC) meeting can be viewed here. In introducing...
amherstindy.org
New York Times Critic’s Pick RIOTSVILLE, U.S.A. With Producer Sara Archambault, In Person At Amherst Cinema, November 17
Producer Sara Archambault will appear at the Amherst Cinema for a one-night-only presentation of Riotsville, U.S.A. on Thursday, November 17 at 7 p.m. The appearance is part of the Bellwether Film Series. Following the film, Archambault will talk with Bellwether programmer George Myers and take questions from the theater audience. Tickets to Riotsville, U.S.A. are free for Amherst Cinema Members. All other tickets are regular admission prices. Tickets are available at the box office and online: https://amherstcinema.org/films-and-events/riotsville-usa.
amherstbulletin.com
Local Black leaders call out use of ‘Amherst Nine’ to refer to youths in police video
AMHERST — In promotional materials for a school walkout set for Tuesday in solidarity with youths whose interaction with police officers in Amherst on the morning of July 5 has been well publicized, a raised fist is depicted, along with the phrases “solidarity with Amherst 9” and “no justice, no peace.”
Here’s the Highest Mountain in Massachusetts (4 photos)
One of the many aspects that people enjoy about Massachusetts and the Berkshires is our beautiful mountains and who can blame them? There are plenty of mountains in Massachusetts to explore as noted here. The mountains of Massachusetts are truly second to none. Wouldn't you agree?. I may have mentioned...
amherstindy.org
Amherst Residents Rally On The Town Common In Solidarity With The Amherst 9
A group of about 15 community members assembled on the Amherst Common across from Town Hall on Saturday, October 29 2022 for an informal rally in solidarity with the Amherst 9. Together, they created signs to hold for a standout to raise awareness about the incident and lack of official town response. Members from Defund413Amherst created fliers with information about the upcoming joint Town Council and Community Safety and Social Justice Committee meeting, and a guide for public comment. The group split up into three smaller groups, standing with signs and fliers at main intersections along the Common. Participants took the opportunity to inform passersby of the July 5 incident, in which police detained a group of mostly BIPOC youth and told them they had no rights as well as the October 19 incident at Hampshire College in which the police roughly detained and restrained a Hampshire student during questioning.
amherstindy.org
A Few Questions For Sean Mangano And Kim Mew About Property Taxes And The Possibility Of A Reduction For Owner-occupied Residences
Town Council will decide soon (Monday, November 7) whether to keep the same tax rate for all properties or impose different rates for residential and for commercial (and industrial) properties and, within the residential category, whether to reduce the property tax owed (called a “residential exemption”) for a unit that is the legal residence of at least one of the owners (“owner-occupied”), even if others, including renters, live there, too. One hundred and eight Massachusetts municipalities currently use a split tax rate. Amherst is one of 239 with the single rate. Only 16 or so communities provide a reduction (“exemption”) for owner-occupied units.
amherstindy.org
Marathon Session Of Town Council Produces No Action On July 5 Police Incident
This was a hybrid meeting held both in the Town Room of Town Hall and on Zoom and was recorded. The recordings can be viewed here (part 1) and here (part 2). There was only one action item on the agenda for the joint meeting on Monday night (November 1) of the Amherst Town Council and the Community Safety and Social Justice Committee (CSSJC): to continue discussion of a motion made by Councilor Michele Miller (District 1) at the Council’s last meeting concerning the July 5 incident involving the Amherst Police (APD) and a group of mostly BIPOC youth and come to a vote on it.
JimBuddy’s Rec Shop grand opening cannabis dispensary in Chicopee
The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce celebrates the opening of JimBuddy’s Rec Shop with a ribbon cutting on Wednesday.
Chez Josef in Agawam will soon be up for auction
Bidding begins November 16th for this public auction to hand the reins to a property that has meant a lot to many.
Winning $16.35 million Megabucks Doubler sold in Ware
A store in Ware sold a record ticket in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Megabucks Doubler” drawing.
River otters seen in Watershops Pond in Springfield
A pair of river otters were seen in the Watershops Pond last week in Springfield.
wamc.org
A quiet spot to walk, fish, kayak enhances a Springfield neighborhood
Called a “hidden gem” among the collection of public parks and recreation spots in Springfield, Massachusetts, Venture Pond is getting some polish. Surrounded by trees, Venture Pond is not visible from the nearby busy streets – Wilbraham Road and Plumtree Road – in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood.
Another Popular Business is Closing on North Street in Pittsfield
Unfortunately, there are a number of storefronts throughout North Street in Pittsfield that have had to close their doors in recent months, or have been closed for longer. Another popular business on North Street has stated that they are shutting their doors by the end of 2022. It was back...
