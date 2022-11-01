Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Police respond to bomb threat at SureStay Hotel in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police responded to a bomb threat at the SureStay Hotel across from the Reno-Tahoe International Airport on Plumb and Terminal Friday afternoon. There was a heavy police presence in the area of Plumb and Terminal for several hours on Nov. 4....
KOLO TV Reno
North Lake Tahoe to lift fire restrictions, begin open public burning
LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Starting Monday, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District will lift restrictions on the use of solid-fuel and charcoal barbeque that have been in place in Incline Village and Crystal Bay. Outdoor burning will also be permissible on that day as well. Permits for open...
KOLO TV Reno
RV fire in Wadsworth displaces family, blamed on space heater
WADSWORTH, Nev. (KOLO) - An RV fire Thursday morning in Wadsworth has displaced a family and killed a cat. Pyramid Lake Fire says they were called to the blaze around 9:15 a.m. at 1000 Smoke Shop Circle, at the Smoke Shop RV Park. The fire was put out a little after 10:00 a.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City to begin Fall 2022 Open Burn Saturday
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City Fire Department will be opening up its Fall 2022 Open Burn season this Friday. Burning will be allowed from Nov. 5 to Dec. 4, dependent upon permit status and daily weather conditions. The Department says the period gives residents the chance to...
Three-vehicle Truckee I-80 collision cleared
Latest Update Nov. 11 @ 12:18 p.m. The traffic collision has been cleared, according to CHP. Original story below. TRUCKEE, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash that involved three vehicles on Eastbound 80 near SR-267 left a horse trapped under a trailer, according to the California Highway Patrol’s Truckee office. At 9:45 a.m., reports came in […]
FOX Reno
Northern Nevada law enforcement to host symposium on community policing Thursday
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The public is encouraged to attend a symposium about community policing held by law enforcement agencies across the Reno-Sparks area. The event, which is free to the public, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the new Hug High School from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
KOLO TV Reno
Residents say accidents along a south Reno road can be prevented
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. After a very cold start, Friday will bring milder weather by afternoon. Expect another round of stormy weather starting over the weekend. A fast-moving, weaker system will slide through Saturday evening into Saturday night, with a wetter, stronger, series of storms Sunday evening through the middle of next week. -Jeff.
KOLO TV Reno
TSA holds hiring event for Reno Tahoe Airport
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The TSA is looking to hire Transportation Security Officers to work at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport. 25 full and part time positions are available, with a starting salary of $21.72 an hour. Transportation Security Officers will also get a $500 bonus upon starting, and another $500...
KOLO TV Reno
Remains found near Shale Court identified
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Human remains found near Shale Court have been identified as Carol Herrera. The Reno Police Department says the circumstances leading up to her death are still being investigated, and any information that can be provided by the community is welcome by them. The cause and manner...
KOLO TV Reno
Police in South Lake Tahoe looking for robbery suspect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall with a thin build. He was also described as wearing all black clothing, a black beanie, a hood over his head and a black face covering.
2news.com
Douglas County Deputies Seek Man in Construction Site Theft Case
Douglas County Deputies need your help finding a man they say broke into a fenced area of a construction site and later stole a battery from a backhoe. The man, who was captured on surveillance video, first went to the construction site on August 10th and then returned to the same North Sunridge site one day later.
KOLO TV Reno
Weather-related crashes impact roads in Fernley
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police responded to three separate weather-related crashes in Fernley Thursday morning. All three crashes were in the area of the roundabout at U.S. 50 Alternate and Farm District Road. One crash involved five vehicles, another involved three, and the third crash involved a single...
Officials: Injuries reported after icy crash involving 6 semis on I-80 in Nevada
The collisions caused significant traffic delays along the eastbound side of the highway, stretching into California. At least two people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning that involved six tractor-trailer trucks and at least one car as light snow coated a stretch of Interstate 80 in Nevada near the California border, causing "icy conditions," emergency officials said.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Tahoe Police seeks public assistance in locating robbery suspect
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Authorities are asking for public assistance in finding a suspect accused of holding a convenience store employee at gunpoint. South Lake Tahoe Police Department responded to the 7-11 on the 800 block of Emerald Bay Road at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning. The employee reported the suspect had fled on foot.
KOLO TV Reno
BLM Carson City to open Christmas tree cutting permits
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City District of the Bureau of Land Management will begin selling Christmas tree permits starting Nov. 14. The cost of each permit will be $5 and are valid from the day of purchase to Dec. 25. You can buy a permit online here. Search for Nevada, Carson City District Office.
KOLO TV Reno
Ash Canyon Road gate closes for the winter
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The gate on Ash Canyon Road in Carson City has been closed for the winter. The closure was announced on Tuesday, and the Ash Canyon Road gate will be closed to all motorized vehicle traffic for the winter season. The gate will open again in...
KOLO TV Reno
Tripledemic concerns this season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Health experts are concerned about the potential of a tripledemic this winter with a perfect storm of RSV, Flu and COVID-19 cases. Dr. Sherilyn Duckworth visited KOLO 8 to talk about what families can do to try to protect themselves during this season when respiratory illnesses become more common.
Sierra Sun
Update: Chain controls lifted at Truckee-Tahoe
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Roads remain slick and the temperatures cold in Truckee-Tahoe as light snow continued to fall overnight and flurries could linger through the morning on Thursday. Chain controls are in effect all around the lake including over every mountain pass to leave, or enter, the basin. The...
2news.com
Nevada State Police Conduct Sex-Offender Compliance Checks in Operation Scarecrow
From October 24, 2022, through October 31, 2022, the Nevada State Police Parole and Probation Division in Reno and Las Vegas conducted Operation Scarecrow. Operation Scarecrow is conducted annually during the Halloween season to ensure sex offenders are in compliance with Nevada sex offender registration laws by verifying they are residing at their registered address.
