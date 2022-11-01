Read full article on original website
San Francisco Judge presiding over assault case of Nancy Pelosi's husband divulges in court that she worked with speaker's daughter - and potential successor - in city attorney's office years prior
The judge handling the assault case of the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disclosed that she had previously worked with the couple's daughter in the 90s. David DePape, 42, was charged with attempted murder for striking Paul Pelosi, 82, with a hammer after he broke into the Pelosi's San Francisco house, calling out 'Where's Nancy' – the same phrase used by Capitol rioters on January 6.
