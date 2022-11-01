Read full article on original website
Scottsboro PD officers arrest 2 people on drug-related charges
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested two people on drug-related charges on Thursday. According to a release by the police department, officers performed a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 72 that resulted in the arrest of Tiffani Mashburn, 39, and Tyler Nelson, 27. Officers discovered 14.99 ounces of methamphetamine, 1.57 ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia during the course of investigation.
Two people with gunshot wounds drive themselves to hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting after two people with gunshot wounds drove themselves to the hospital Friday night. According to the Huntsville Police Department, two people with gunshot wounds arrived at the hospital around 9:30 p.m. Friday night in their own vehicle. The...
Five people arrested in Morgan County on drug-related charges
Marshall Co. community shows support to unresponsive chief deputy, his wife
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The wife of Marshall County Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie is asking for the support of the community. On Oct. 22 Guthrie was admitted to the hospital with pancreatitis and gallstones. According to his wife, after his pancreatitis had improved, doctors made a plan to remove his gallbladder.
Huntsville Police facing shortage of safety patrol officers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Safety patrol officers can be seen working in the morning and afternoon, usually near or on school campuses making sure students arrive home safely from school. Those patrol officers are hired by the Huntsville Police Department and right now the department is in dire need to...
Marshall County man killed in Thursday wreck
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 43-year-old man was killed on Thursday evening in a two-vehicle wreck in Guntersville. Wesley Darnell was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving entered the opposite lane and was hit by a vehicle driven by Randy Rathmann, 78. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Darnell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Huntsville businessman pleads guilty to health care fraud, receiving kickbacks
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men pleaded guilty to charges in related cases involving multi-million-dollar healthcare fraud conspiracies on Thursday. James Ray, 51 of Gadsden pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Ray owned a company through which he marketed healthcare items and services to medical providers that was named Integrity Medical, LLC.
Victims identified in Decatur homicide investigation
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Detectives with the Huntsville Police Department are looking for a man they say broke into a car parked at the Constellation Apartments and stole a wallet last month. Officials say he then used the cards at different places including Citgo and Best Buy. Authorities are also...
Man killed in Decatur house fire identified, cause unknown at this time
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A house fire in Decatur claimed the life of one person on Friday morning. According to a spokesperson with the Decatur Police Department, officers responded to reports of smoke at a home on 4th Ave. SE shortly after 3 a.m. Three people evacuated a house fire...
FBI, Police descend on home in Madison neighborhood on Wednesday
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Police officers, armored vehicles and the FBI descended on a street in Madison on Wednesday. Loud booms could be heard coming from a home in the Pebblebrook subdivision near Gooch Lane and Wall Triana Highway The Madison Police Department assisted the FBI in the “court-ordered action.”
ALEA responds to garbage truck wreck in Limestone County
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) are investigating a wreck that involved a garbage truck on Highway 72 on Thursday morning. According to East Limestone Volunteer Fire Chief, Tony Logan, a pickup truck struck the back of a garbage truck, causing it to veer off the roadway and land in a ditch. The driver of the pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police assisting FBI in Madison neighborhood
Elderly couple loses home in Limestone Co. fire
Marshall County Schools go virtual following increase in flu sicknesses
MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Schools District has announced that schools will be closed and classes will turn to remote learning. On the district’s website, a message box pops up stating that due to an increase in Flu numbers from staff and students, the schools will be transitioning to remote learning starting Monday, Nov. 7 until Thursday, Nov. 10.
Pancake breakfast to be held for first responders
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The House of Hope and Restoration will be hosting a pancakes with the pastor event for first responders and those in need in the community. Pastor Jarman Leatherwood will cook the pancakes for the community before the service. The event will go from 9:3 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Albertville City Schools: early release on Thursday, virtual learning on Friday due to increase in flu cases
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Students in Albertville City Schools will leave early on Thursday and learn from home on Friday due to an increase in flu cases. According to a press release from the school system, students will be released early on Thursday, Nov. 3. 12:30 p.m. release: Kindergarten, Pre-K...
Residency questions surround House District 10 candidate
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Voters are heading to the polls soon to make their voices heard and there are a few questions about the residency of House District 10 candidate Dr. David Cole. One of the main questions is does Dr. Cole live outside of District 10 in Madison County?
Rocket City Christmas Light Show set to return November 18
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City Christmas Light Show returns to Toyota Field on Nov. 18 for the third time as announced Wednesday. The event will continue through Jan. 1, 2023. Guests will drive through the North Pole-themed mile and a half show. The fee is $30 per car.
