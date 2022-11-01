In the fourth episode of Andor, Cassian (Diego Luna) arrives on Aldhani, at the behest of Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), to assist the rebels there with a heist that they are planning at the local Imperial garrison. Cassian, who is going by the name Clem at the time, is taken in by the rebels and provided new garments that more closely reflect the wardrobe worn by the Dhani, who are the native occupants of the region. Over the three-episode arc, it is slowly revealed that the Dhani people have faced great prejudice under the Imperial occupation, and by Episode 6 audiences are confronted with the horrifying revelation that the Empire has been actively and purposefully forcing their numbers to dwindle. During an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Andor's creator Tony Gilroy revealed that COVID actually played a major part in how the Dhani people's pilgrimage transformed during production.

22 HOURS AGO