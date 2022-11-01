Read full article on original website
How to Watch Kevin Smith's View Askewniverse Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
The road to success in Hollywood can be accessed through many avenues. The business is extremely competitive and most people never make it as far as their dreams go. Then you have people like Kevin Smith. His films have not always been critically acclaimed, but they’ve created a loyal following of superfans who can’t wait to see his next take on pop culture. He crafted a style of foul-mouthed poetry filled with nerdy influence that instantly endeared him to fans when comic books and Star Wars were still considered unworthy of mainstream attention.
New 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Clip Shows the Return of Wakanda's Protector
The countdown has begun for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s theatrical release and Marvel Studios is hyping up fans each day with the promotional material. In a new exhilarating clip released by the studio, Wakanda is gearing up to face Namor, who along with the Talocans is coming for the "surface world" in full force. In what looks like an epic climatic battle, you can hear M’Baku (Winston Duke) declaring “Black Panther lives,” as the clip promises its time for the "return" of Wakanda's protector. The new footage just gives a taste of the high-octane action and the celebration the movie is going to be.
Jean-Claude Van Damme to Lead Action Movie 'Silent Kill'
Fan favorite action icon Jean-Claude Van Damme is set to star in the action feature Silent Kill, Deadline has reported. The movie is helmed by Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth fame Anthony Hickox, who also penned down the screenplay. The film will follow four mercenaries who find a hidden treasure in the Congo and decide to bury it and to meet back at the same spot in three years to split the fortune evenly. However, things don’t go as planned and take a different turn. Along with Van Damme, the movie also features NFL star-turned-actor Vernon Davis, Rafael Amaya, and Madalina Anea.
Sam Heughan & Priyanka Chopra Jonas Rom-Com 'Love Again' Sets New Release Date
A new release date is in order for the upcoming romantic comedy Love Again, a Screen Gems film that was formerly known as It’s All Coming Back to Me. Along with the announcement of the release date change, a new image from the film was also released. The film's release was moved from February 10, 2023 to May 12, 2023.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Reveals When the Sequel Takes Place in the MCU
For avid Marvel fans, charting out the exact timeline of when their favorite MCU titles are placed is quite crucial. Ever since Avengers: Endgame took a 5-year jump, the timeline for the following movies and corresponding Disney+ series are set beyond 2023. While some features address these timelines with Easter eggs, which was seen in Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home, putting the events of the features in chronological order, other features like WandaVision, Loki, and Black Widow directly address the events of Endgame by showing the post-blip effects. As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes to theaters bringing a close to Phase 4 on the big screen, the question of where is it placed in the timeline looms large over the fandom.
Vince Vaughn's 'Christmas With the Campbells' Sets Holiday Release Date
Vince Vaughn's upcoming Christmas romantic comedy, Christmas With the Campbells officially has a release date. The new holiday film will be released in theaters and on streaming on AMC+ beginning on December 2, 2022, right at the start of the most wonderful time of the year. Christmas With the Campbells...
‘Detective Knight: Redemption’ Trailer Gives Bruce Willis One Last Action-Packed Christmas [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption, the second chapter of Bruce Willis' thriller trilogy. Earlier this year, Willis announced his retirement from acting after an aphasia diagnostic. So, besides giving us an action-packed film trilogy, the Detective Knight series of films also serve as the star's bittersweet farewell.
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network
It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kate Beckinsale is on the Run in First 'Canary Black' Image
As filming begins in Croatia for the action thriller Canary Black, the film's production has shared a first-look action-shot of Kate Beckinsale from the film, Deadline first reported. The shot shows a focused Beckinsale dressed in a leather coat as she seemingly flees from a building. Starring Beckinsale and Rupert...
10 Best Celebrity Cameos in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”
"Weird" Al Yankovic is an American treasure. He's blazed a fierce parody path, leaving in his wake a smoking trail of kind words and favorable recollections. Through it all, seldom is heard a discouraging word about the man who penned "Amish Paradise." So when Roku announced Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Al had a rolodex full of familiar faces willing to join the fun.
'Spider-Man' Director Jon Watts Explains Leaving Out Peter's Spider Bite
Marvel Studios has its own way of doing things when it comes to introducing new characters in the MCU. Recently, Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel was introduced as a mutant as opposed to the character’s comic book Inhuman origins, Tony Stark in the MCU was the biological child of Howard and Maria Stark while in the comic he’s an adopted son. Thor, Hela, and Captain America have all also had their origin stories changed. Another such hero is Spider-Man. When Tom Holland was introduced in Captain America: Civil War, his iconic spider bite plot line was left on the sidelines, for fans to fill in the blanks. In an interview with Sean O'Connell for his new Spider-Man book With Great Power, Civil War scribe Christopher Markus and Spider-Man franchise director Jon Watts spoke about leaving the incident out.
‘Pathaan’: Shah Rukh Khan Unveils an Action-Packed Teaser for the Bollywood Extravaganza
After months of anticipation, Shah Rukh Khan has finally unveiled the teaser trailer for his upcoming action extravaganza Pathaan. Classified as what can only be described as Bollywood royalty, Khan is among the most recognizable faces in the world with a legion of supporters following the star since his 1992 debut in the Indian film industry. Pathaan is the first of SRK’s projects to grace the silver screen in over four years. His last appearance was in the 2018 rom-com Zero.
From 'The Shining' to 'American Psycho': 10 Great Film Adaptations That Were Despised by the Original Authors
A great novel, and a director willing to adapt it seems like a match made in heaven. For the author, there’s the prospect of their story reaching a new audience which, in turn, boosts publicity and leads to more sales. At the same time, filmmakers get a project with a proven story and a pre-existing fanbase and are guaranteed to pay up for tickets. Often though, this arrangement doesn't end well.
'Reacher' Season 2: Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Reacher Season 2’s Release Date and What Streaming Service Is It On?. Which Book Will This Season of Reacher Be Based On?. After the victorious release of Prime Video’s Reacher in February of this year, fans of the show were welcomed by the excellent news that Prime Video has almost immediately renewed the show for a second season. This show has a mix of an excellent cast, good source material, plenty of action, and an intellectually stimulating plot. The second season promises us more of the same, and with plenty of books left, we can hopefully have more screen time for Alan Ritchson.
'Andor's Creator Tony Gilroy Explains How Aldhani Changed During Production
In the fourth episode of Andor, Cassian (Diego Luna) arrives on Aldhani, at the behest of Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård), to assist the rebels there with a heist that they are planning at the local Imperial garrison. Cassian, who is going by the name Clem at the time, is taken in by the rebels and provided new garments that more closely reflect the wardrobe worn by the Dhani, who are the native occupants of the region. Over the three-episode arc, it is slowly revealed that the Dhani people have faced great prejudice under the Imperial occupation, and by Episode 6 audiences are confronted with the horrifying revelation that the Empire has been actively and purposefully forcing their numbers to dwindle. During an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Andor's creator Tony Gilroy revealed that COVID actually played a major part in how the Dhani people's pilgrimage transformed during production.
Selena Gomez Showed A Clip Of An Interviewer Being Rude In Her New Documentary And It’s Eye-Opening
"I don't wanna do that ever again."
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' Will Stream Internationally on Prime Video
Lionsgate's John Wick spin-off series The Continental has found its international streaming home at Prime Video. This news comes after it was announced that the series moved from Starz to Peacock in the United States. The streamer already houses the Keanu Reeves starrer franchise, so it’s a natural fit.
‘Three Pines’ Trailer Shows Alfred Molina Investigating a Small Town Murder Mystery
After putting out a teaser a couple of weeks ago, Prime Video has also now dropped the first trailer for their upcoming crime drama series, Three Pines. Set against the backdrop of a laid-back village in Quebec, the series will star Emmy nominee, Alfredo Molina as the detective Armand Gamache who is in the vicinity to solve a murder that soon begins to multiply into an intricate web of long-buried secrets with grim twists.
Henry Cavill's Best Roles, Ranked From Stoic To Charming
Whether he was a super human alien from Krypton come to save earth or a double agent hellbent on beating up Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill has quite an entertaining career through the last twenty years. While some of his roles exhibit very similar traits, there are a few that stand out as truly amazing performances that show off his range of talent.
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Ending Explained: Who’s That Knocking on the Door?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Enola Holmes 2London's got a new detective in town, and she's determined to solve any mystery thrown at her — if only someone would actually give her a mystery to solve. In Enola Holmes 2, the titular detective (played by Millie Bobby Brown) struggles to be taken seriously as a sleuth by the people of London. Not exactly an easy feat when your older brother is none other than the famed Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill).
