While it’s my understanding that my fellow writer’s piece about the anti-resume was met with some controversy, I personally was tickled. I’d like to think it’s not because I need one to keep my own ego in check, but who knows how I land with the few who read my musings? My internal dialogue may be fraught with Imposter syndrome, but my persona may well be interpreted as more on the Kardashian side of the world.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO