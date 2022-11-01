Read full article on original website
Related
abovethelaw.com
One In-House Counsel’s Anti-Resume
While it’s my understanding that my fellow writer’s piece about the anti-resume was met with some controversy, I personally was tickled. I’d like to think it’s not because I need one to keep my own ego in check, but who knows how I land with the few who read my musings? My internal dialogue may be fraught with Imposter syndrome, but my persona may well be interpreted as more on the Kardashian side of the world.
abovethelaw.com
The Biglaw Firms Tipping The Scale For Gender Equity
How can legal leaders continue to cost-effectively address L&E investigations in this current economic climate? Join us on November 17th to find out.
abovethelaw.com
Ask A Legal Recruiter
Do you have a question you’d like one of the best legal recruiters in the world to answer? Here’s your chance! With over 1500 placements in 18 countries, Kinney Recruiting is home to some of the most respected legal recruiters in the industry and they’re here to answer your questions. This week, your questions are expertly answered by legal recruiters Katherine Loanzon, Daniel Roark, and Cindy Summerfield. Have a question you’d like us to answer? Email moc.gnitiurceryennik@retiurceraksa and we will get back to you!
Comments / 0