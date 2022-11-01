Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
JaVale McGee coming off Mavericks' bench Friday
Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. McGee has been starting in his stint with Dallas thus far. However, that will change to kick off the weekend. Head coach Jason Kidd is opting instead for Dwight Powell, who will get the nod down low.
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (illness) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Milwaukee. Edwards' Friday projection includes 22.0...
numberfire.com
Chargers list DeAndre Carter (illness) as questionable in Week 9
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (illness) is questionable to play in Week 9's game against the Atlanta Falcons. After a limited practice on Friday, Carter's status is currently in limbo with an illness. In a great spot against an Atlanta defense allowing 38.6 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Carter to score 8.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Jeremy Sochan (illness) available on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Sochan has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Toronto on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.7 minutes against the Raptors. Sochan's Wednesday projection includes 11.6 points, 5.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (illness) available on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gobert has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bucks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Milwaukee. Gobert's Friday projection includes 14.3 points, 14.5 rebounds, 1.3...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers on Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against Utah Jazz. Davis will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with back tightness. In a matchup against a Jazz team allowing a 108.5 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 43.7 FanDuel points. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Pistons' Jalen Duren (ankle) probable on Friday
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Duren is listed as probable with an ankle injury and expected to play against Cleveland on Friday. Our models expect him to see 21.2 minutes against the Cavaliers. Duren's Friday projection includes 9.1 points, 6.6...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.4 minutes against Detroit. Mitchell's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Khem Birch (knee) questionable for Raptors on Friday
Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Birch is dealing with right knee soreness, and as a result, his status has been downgraded to questionable. In 4 games this season, Birch is averaging 2.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and...
numberfire.com
Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) active and starting on Friday, Bismack Biyombo coming off the bench
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ayton has been upgraded from probable to available and will rejoin the starting lineup on Friday. Bismack Biyombo returns to the bench. Ayton is averaging 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Andre Drummond (shoulder) out again on Friday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Drummond will remain sidelined on Friday with a shoulder injury. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Drummond is averaging 9.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Chris Duarte (ankle) will not return on Friday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Duarte has been downgraded to out and will not return to Friday's clash with the Heat. Duarte will finish Friday's game with 0 points, 0 rebounds, and 2 assists in 5 minutes played.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out again on Saturday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tate is dealing with an ankle injury and will not be available to face Minnesota on Saturday. His next chance to play will come against the Orlando Magic on Monday. Tate is averaging...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Friday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his second start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with an elbow injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 38.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (knee) available on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Jackson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.8 minutes against the Heat. Jackson's Friday projection includes 9.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) out again for Hornets Friday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rozier continues to sit as he deals with his sprained right ankle. And after coming into the day with a doubtful tag, the team has once again ruled him out. Dennis Smith Jr. will likely remain in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Torrey Craig (heel) available for Suns on Friday
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig will play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Craig is dealing with left heel contusion, which is why he was listed on the injury report. However, as the probable tag suggested, he has received the green light to play. Our models...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Coby White (quad) out on Friday
Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (quad) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. As expected, White has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against Boston on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. White...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) probable on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram is in the NBA's concussion protocol but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Golden State. Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) is also listed as probable.
numberfire.com
Quentin Grimes starting for Knicks on Friday, Evan Fournier coming off the bench
New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Grimes will get the start on Friday with Evan Fournier moving to the bench. Our models expect Grimes to play 23.6 minutes against the 76ers. Grimes' Friday projection includes 8.9 points,...
