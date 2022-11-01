ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

numberfire.com

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) active and starting on Friday, Trey Murphy to bench

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram will make his return after a four game absence with a concussion. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ingram to score 38.2 FanDuel points. Ingram's projection includes 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com

Pacers' Chris Duarte (ankle) will not return on Friday

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Duarte has been downgraded to out and will not return to Friday's clash with the Heat. Duarte will finish Friday's game with 0 points, 0 rebounds, and 2 assists in 5 minutes played.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday

Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDaniels will make the start on Friday night after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 32.5 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 15.4 points,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Dean Wade coming off the bench for Cleveland on Wednesday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Wade will move to the bench on Wednesday with Darius Garland back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Wade to play 26.3 minutes against Boston. Wade's Wednesday projection includes 7.4 points,...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Khem Birch (knee) questionable for Raptors on Friday

Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Birch is dealing with right knee soreness, and as a result, his status has been downgraded to questionable. In 4 games this season, Birch is averaging 2.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and...
numberfire.com

Houston's Jabari Smith Jr. (illness) ruled out on Saturday

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smith Jr. will sit on Saturday night after Houston's rookie came down with an illness. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to see more minutes against a Minnesota unit allowing a 108.6 defensive rating. In...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (illness) available on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gobert has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bucks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Milwaukee. Gobert's Friday projection includes 14.3 points, 14.5 rebounds, 1.3...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Hornets' LaMelo Ball (ankle) out again on Friday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ball will remain sidelined on Friday with an ankle injury. His next chance to make his season debut will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. In 75 games last season, Ball averaged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Mark Andrews (shoulder) DNP in Ravens' Friday practice

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) did not practice on Friday. Andrews has been unable to participate any session in preparation for Week 9's Monday night showdown with a shoulder injury. In a matchup versus a New Orleans Saints' defense ranked second in FanDuel points (5.1) allowed per game to tight ends, Isaiah Likely is a probable candidate for a feature role if Andrews is inactive.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Matisse Thybulle (ankle) available off Philadelphia's bench on Friday night

Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Thybulle is active and available with Philadelphia's second unit despite his questionable designation with an ankle injury. In 22.0 expected minutes, our models project Thybulle to record 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Magic's Jalen Suggs starting on Thursday in place of injured Terrence Ross (knee)

Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Suggs will get the start on Thursday with Terrence Ross sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against the Warriors. Suggs' Thursday projection includes 12.0...
numberfire.com

Rivers: Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton to start for injured James Harden (foot) on Friday

According to head coach Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton will start in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Melton will start on Friday night after James Harden was ruled out with a right foot tendon strain. In a matchup against a New York team ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Melton to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Christian Wood (illness) available on Wednesday

Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wood has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against the Jazz. Wood's Wednesday projection includes 15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (knee) available on Friday

Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Jackson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.8 minutes against the Heat. Jackson's Friday projection includes 9.6 points,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Jonathan Kuminga starting for Warriors Friday in place of injured Andrew Wiggins

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kuminga has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change to kick off the weekend. The Warriors have four starters sitting, and as a result, the second-year wing is getting the call in place of Andrew Wiggins.
numberfire.com

Spurs starting Malaki Branham for inactive Romeo Langford (toe) on Friday

San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham is starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Branham will make his first career start after Romeo Langford was ruled out on Friday. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating Branham's FanDuel salary stands at $3,600. In...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

