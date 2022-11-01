Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Father Offering $5,000 Reward In Search Of Missing SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
November Happenings in Cleveland, OHTawana K WatsonCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One of Cleveland's Top Models Marnita Robinson, "The Runway Diva," Creates the Three Of Us Fashion Modeling CampaignBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Family Wants Answers about Maple Heights Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Their Son; Council and Residents ScoldedBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Cavaliers visit Lakers seeking eighth straight win
The red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers carry a seven-game winning streak into Sunday afternoon’s date with the Lakers in Los Angeles. Cleveland
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) active and starting on Friday, Trey Murphy to bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram will make his return after a four game absence with a concussion. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ingram to score 38.2 FanDuel points. Ingram's projection includes 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds,...
Dean Wade starting in Cleveland's Friday lineup for inactive Donovan Mitchell (ankle)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wade will make his fourth start this season after Donovan Mitchell was ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Wade to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Wade's current projection...
Pacers' Chris Duarte (ankle) will not return on Friday
Indiana Pacers shooting guard Chris Duarte (ankle) will not return to Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Duarte has been downgraded to out and will not return to Friday's clash with the Heat. Duarte will finish Friday's game with 0 points, 0 rebounds, and 2 assists in 5 minutes played.
Mavericks' Dwight Powell starting for Dallas on Friday, JaVale McGee coming off the bench
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Powell will get the start on Friday with JaVale McGee moving to the bench. Our models expect Powell to play 12.9 minutes against Toronto. Powell's Friday projection includes 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6...
Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDaniels will make the start on Friday night after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 32.5 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 15.4 points,...
Dean Wade coming off the bench for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Wade will move to the bench on Wednesday with Darius Garland back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Wade to play 26.3 minutes against Boston. Wade's Wednesday projection includes 7.4 points,...
Khem Birch (knee) questionable for Raptors on Friday
Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Birch is dealing with right knee soreness, and as a result, his status has been downgraded to questionable. In 4 games this season, Birch is averaging 2.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and...
Houston's Jabari Smith Jr. (illness) ruled out on Saturday
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (illness) is ruled out for Saturday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Smith Jr. will sit on Saturday night after Houston's rookie came down with an illness. Expect Kenyon Martin Jr. to see more minutes against a Minnesota unit allowing a 108.6 defensive rating. In...
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (illness) available on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gobert has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bucks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Milwaukee. Gobert's Friday projection includes 14.3 points, 14.5 rebounds, 1.3...
Hornets' LaMelo Ball (ankle) out again on Friday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Ball will remain sidelined on Friday with an ankle injury. His next chance to make his season debut will come against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. In 75 games last season, Ball averaged...
Spurs' Devin Vassell (knee) removed from injury report ahead of Friday's clash with Clippers
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vassell has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Vassell's Friday...
Mark Andrews (shoulder) DNP in Ravens' Friday practice
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) did not practice on Friday. Andrews has been unable to participate any session in preparation for Week 9's Monday night showdown with a shoulder injury. In a matchup versus a New Orleans Saints' defense ranked second in FanDuel points (5.1) allowed per game to tight ends, Isaiah Likely is a probable candidate for a feature role if Andrews is inactive.
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) available off Philadelphia's bench on Friday night
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Thybulle is active and available with Philadelphia's second unit despite his questionable designation with an ankle injury. In 22.0 expected minutes, our models project Thybulle to record 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
Magic's Jalen Suggs starting on Thursday in place of injured Terrence Ross (knee)
Orlando Magic point guard Jalen Suggs is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Suggs will get the start on Thursday with Terrence Ross sidelined with a knee injury. Our models expect Suggs to play 27.8 minutes against the Warriors. Suggs' Thursday projection includes 12.0...
Rivers: Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton to start for injured James Harden (foot) on Friday
According to head coach Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton will start in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Melton will start on Friday night after James Harden was ruled out with a right foot tendon strain. In a matchup against a New York team ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Melton to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
Mavericks' Christian Wood (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Wood has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 26.9 minutes against the Jazz. Wood's Wednesday projection includes 15.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.9...
Pacers' Isaiah Jackson (knee) available on Friday
Indiana Pacers forward Isaiah Jackson (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Miami Heat. Jackson has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.8 minutes against the Heat. Jackson's Friday projection includes 9.6 points,...
Jonathan Kuminga starting for Warriors Friday in place of injured Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kuminga has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change to kick off the weekend. The Warriors have four starters sitting, and as a result, the second-year wing is getting the call in place of Andrew Wiggins.
Spurs starting Malaki Branham for inactive Romeo Langford (toe) on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham is starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Branham will make his first career start after Romeo Langford was ruled out on Friday. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating Branham's FanDuel salary stands at $3,600. In...
