Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Rain, Snow And Wind Oh My... NonStop Local Weather Alert Friday-Saturday For Strong Damaging Winds
NonStop Local Weather Alert... Friday - Saturday for damaging wind. (see below for details) Widespread rain showers through the region tonight with .10 -.25” of accumulation. Winds also start to pick up tonight in the Columbia Basin and Foothills of the Blues 10-15 mph with gusts 20-25 mph. Overnight lows are in the 30s and 40s and upper 20s in the Kittitas Valley (slick roads possible). Snow is falling across the Cascades Mountain passes tonight and will transition to rain overnight again creating hazardous driving conditions...check pass reports before heading out and be prepared for winter driving conditions.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana
A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Prepare for warm, windy and wet conditions this weekend! Sunny and cool today -Briana
Thursday Forecast: Today is the quiet before a big weekend storm! Very cold this morning, a Freeze Warning in effect until 9am. Current morning temperature readings at 4am are in the teens and 20s across the Mid-Columbia. Sunshine today, cool with highs in the 40s and 50s. Rain begins tonight and continues throughout the day Friday. Much warmer tomorrow, highs in the upper 50s to 60s. VERY WINDY forecast Friday night through Saturday morning. Winds will increase across the Cascades first Friday. By Friday afternoon, wind gusts increase to 40-50 MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Snow levels start off high for mountain travel Friday/Saturday….they’ll drop throughout the weekend as temperatures cool. Expect rain to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday! Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:41am Sunset: 5:39pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:47am Sunset: 5:45pm.
ifiberone.com
Snow set to fall in Wenatchee Valley late Thursday, areas further east to see snow Monday
SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday. The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
1st freeze of fall forecast in Tri-Cities. Travelers to see mountain snow
A winter weather advisory is issued for I-84 through the Blue Mountains.
yaktrinews.com
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
nbcrightnow.com
Power line down in Benton County
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Power is out in the area around Twin Bridges Road due to a down power line. Expect lane closures and vehicles in the roadway as crews work to restore power. Twin Bridges Road was closed due to the work but has since been reopened.
Yakima Herald Republic
How Thanksgiving came early to Yakima
Ah, Thanksgiving! The holiday when family and friends gather to feast upon wonderful foods. Reluctant to pass up a good meal, North Yakima (now Yakima) citizens didn’t wait for Congress to proclaim Thanksgiving a federal holiday in 1941 to celebrate. The city has been observing the holiday since at least the 1890s.
nbcrightnow.com
YFD puts out RV fire on 34th and Fruitvale
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to reports of an RV fire on 34th and Fruitvale around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, November, 4. Fire crews arrived to find an RV fully engulfed in flames. According to Captain Brown with the YFD, the RV was unoccupied at the time...
cwuobserver.com
Ellensburg’s noise ordinance
The City of Ellensburg has a noise ordinance that is in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “24 hours a day, any [of] what could be considered unreasonable noise that can be heard from over 100 feet away, can be considered a violation,” Josh Bender, administrative sergeant for the Ellensburg Police Department, said. “Between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. … that noise distance drops down to 50 feet.”
See the 3 Most Magical Christmas Towns in Washington State
#3 - Anacortes, Washington. The number 3 spot belongs to Anacortes, and they get the Christmas season started early with the Nutcracker Holiday Gift Show on November 10-13th. Not only do they have a huge selection of Christmas venders but this year they are also collecting food donations for Helping Hands! Friday night the 11th they will have the Harmony Northwest Chorus will be singing holiday songs. Anacortes kicks off the season with their tree lighting ceremony on December 2nd at the Chamber of Commerce. They also have events planned all month like the Wonderland & Charms walks and Celebrate the Season Holiday Fair.
nbcrightnow.com
Burned body found in Wapato orchard
WAPATO, Wash.- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and fire crews responded to the 2500 block of Riggs Rd in Wapato on the night of November, 1, for a vehicle fire. After fire crews put the fire out Deputies discovered a body in the car. The burned body has been...
nbcrightnow.com
$212K in donations for Heartlinks Hospice
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- Community members and more than 50 sponsors raised $212,000 at the 43rd annual Heartlinks Hospice Gala on October, 22. Heartlinks provides hospice, grief care, and support services in Benton and Yakima Counties. According to a Heartlinks press release, the donations will fund pediatric palliative care programs and will...
Possible Road Rage Leads To Shooting in Yakima
Yakima Police are investigating a shooting reported at 3:15 pm at 80th Avenue and Nob Hill. Authorities say two drivers had an "altercation" on 80th Avenue. The altercation happened after one driver rear ended the other and the two drivers then started arguing. One driver was shot after making aggressive moves toward the other including reportedly knocking hard on a window before the other driver fired shots.
nbcrightnow.com
President of CWU delivers State of University address
ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The President of Central Washington University, Jim Wohlpart, delivered his annual State of the University address on November 4, going over CWU’s goals and strategies. The half-hour address was given in the Student Union and Recreation Center Ballroom and highlighted the future of the university’s community relationships.
Yakima Herald Republic
Private lands hunting program offers potential for more opportunities
ELLENSBURG — Dozens of elk hunters gathered at the Wild Horse Wind and Solar Facility near Ellensburg last Friday for a hearty breakfast before the start of Washington’s modern firearm general elk season. Just like thousands across the state, they’d acquired their license, put in preparations, and perhaps...
Yakima Herald Republic
WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps
After much debate, a proposal to require heating systems and water heaters in new homes be powered exclusively by electricity rather than natural gas may be dropped from new Washington state construction rules. The natural gas vs. electricity issue dominated the roughly one hour of discussion on new residential buildings’...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Downtown businesses concerned about vandalism, homelessness
YAKIMA, Wash. - Tuesday morning, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray spoke at the Downtown Association of Yakima's public forum, giving community members and business owners a briefing on crime in the city. Chief Murray stated several crime facts included in a crime report and compared crime in the city between...
Benton, Franklin Counties Get Some of $5.2M Youth Homeless Funding
According to information released by the WA State Department of Commerce, Benton and Franklin Counties, as well as Walla Walla and Yakima, will get HUD money for youth homeless programs. $5.2 million grant from Housing and Urban Development. According to the DOC:. "Asotin, Benton, Franklin, Chelan, Douglas, Cowlitz, Kitsap, Thurston,...
Comments / 0