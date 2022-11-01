ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, MI

WNDU

Habitat, Notre Dame team up to build house for local woman

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was an emotional day for one Mishawaka woman as she received keys to her new home. Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County and the Notre Dame Student Build Chapter gathered for a key ceremony Friday evening for Shareen Dokali. Dokali said she thought she’d...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend region committed to age-friendly inclusivity

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend and St. Joseph County are teaming up with AARP to make our area more accommodating for our elderly neighbors. Friday afternoon, community leaders engaged with senior citizens at the Charles Martin Youth Center. The South Bend AARP Age-Friendly Initiative is a five-year commitment...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor gets $100,000 for community lead hazard services

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The City of Benton Harbor was awarded $100,000 to expand residential lead hazard services to households with a Medicaid-enrolled resident, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The health department awarded a total of $7 million across the state for lead hazard services....
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

WNDU hosts ‘Turkeys on the Table’ phone drive

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After two weeks of hard work, we hosted one last push Friday evening for our Turkeys on the Table Challenge. We held a phone bank with our friends from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to take your pledges as we continue to help provide turkeys for families this season.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: Treating aging athletes with Tenex

The fire happened at GTW Enterprises in the 180 block of West 800 North. Gov. Whitmer visits Benton Harbor while on campaign trail. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a stop in Benton Harbor Thursday. It comes just days before the midterm elections.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Local 90-year-old fulfills dream of skydiving

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you were able to do one thing you’ve always wanted to do, what would it be?. For Walter Luebke, a 90-year-old resident at Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living, it was jumping out of a plane. “I was shaking more than a turkey at Thanksgiving...
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Gov. Whitmer leads march in Benton Harbor

Michigan’s governor was on the campaign trail in Benton Harbor on Thursday. Governor Whitmer led a march from the downtown Arts District to City Hall Thursday afternoon, in an attempt to encourage all eligible voters to get out and vote for the Midterm Election. She also commended some of the accomplishments made in Southwest Michigan in recent years, including the near-100% completion of the lead water service pipe replacement project in Benton Harbor.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Historic White Pigeon building saved from demolition

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A historic Main Street building has been saved from demolition for now!. Our partners at WOOD-TV report the former “The Tasty Nut Shop and Soda Bar” has been saved... at least until April. The dispute over the safety of the building led...
WHITE PIGEON, MI
WNDU

Susanna’s Kitchen gets major donations

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A big chunk of change was awarded to Susanna’s Kitchen, a non-profit in Elkhart that has been feeding the hungry for forty years. The non-profit provides a hot meal and a “we care attitude” to anyone who...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Maverick

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Maverick!. Maverick is three years old and is a well behaved dog who is looking for a new place to call home. If you are interested...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

What’s Good: 20-year army veteran from Dowagiac gifted new roof

DOWGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re looking at What’s Good as we look forward to Veteran’s Day. Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project has given back to more than 375 veterans since 2016 by reroofing their homes, free of charge. Their latest recipient lives in Dowagiac. Rebecca Johnson served...
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

Pet Vet: Diabetes Awareness Month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sugar diabetes is a growing health problem in people, and it can also occur in pets. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined 16 News Now Saturday Morning with information to share about National Diabetes Month and told us about diabetes in pets and what people can do to help limit it.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center

WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Gretchen Whitmer stops in Benton Harbor ahead of Tuesday’s election

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Benton Harbor gets a visit from Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) , the second Michigan Gubernatorial candidate to come to town in as many weeks. Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad touted how he and the governor worked together to fix the lead issue for Benton Harbor residents. Whitmer says she not only wants to build on the momentum from this term, but also take on issues like codifying reproductive rights in Michigan and supporting teachers.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home

PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
PLYMOUTH, IN

