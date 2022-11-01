Read full article on original website
WNDU
Habitat, Notre Dame team up to build house for local woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It was an emotional day for one Mishawaka woman as she received keys to her new home. Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County and the Notre Dame Student Build Chapter gathered for a key ceremony Friday evening for Shareen Dokali. Dokali said she thought she’d...
WNDU
South Bend region committed to age-friendly inclusivity
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend and St. Joseph County are teaming up with AARP to make our area more accommodating for our elderly neighbors. Friday afternoon, community leaders engaged with senior citizens at the Charles Martin Youth Center. The South Bend AARP Age-Friendly Initiative is a five-year commitment...
abc57.com
Benton Harbor gets $100,000 for community lead hazard services
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. - The City of Benton Harbor was awarded $100,000 to expand residential lead hazard services to households with a Medicaid-enrolled resident, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The health department awarded a total of $7 million across the state for lead hazard services....
WNDU
WNDU hosts ‘Turkeys on the Table’ phone drive
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - After two weeks of hard work, we hosted one last push Friday evening for our Turkeys on the Table Challenge. We held a phone bank with our friends from the Food Bank of Northern Indiana to take your pledges as we continue to help provide turkeys for families this season.
WNDU
Medical Moment: Treating aging athletes with Tenex
The fire happened at GTW Enterprises in the 180 block of West 800 North. Gov. Whitmer visits Benton Harbor while on campaign trail. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a stop in Benton Harbor Thursday. It comes just days before the midterm elections.
WNDU
Local 90-year-old fulfills dream of skydiving
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - If you were able to do one thing you’ve always wanted to do, what would it be?. For Walter Luebke, a 90-year-old resident at Brentwood at Elkhart Independent Living, it was jumping out of a plane. “I was shaking more than a turkey at Thanksgiving...
95.3 MNC
Gov. Whitmer leads march in Benton Harbor
Michigan’s governor was on the campaign trail in Benton Harbor on Thursday. Governor Whitmer led a march from the downtown Arts District to City Hall Thursday afternoon, in an attempt to encourage all eligible voters to get out and vote for the Midterm Election. She also commended some of the accomplishments made in Southwest Michigan in recent years, including the near-100% completion of the lead water service pipe replacement project in Benton Harbor.
WNDU
Historic White Pigeon building saved from demolition
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A historic Main Street building has been saved from demolition for now!. Our partners at WOOD-TV report the former “The Tasty Nut Shop and Soda Bar” has been saved... at least until April. The dispute over the safety of the building led...
WNDU
Susanna’s Kitchen gets major donations
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Want to know what’s good in Michiana?. A big chunk of change was awarded to Susanna’s Kitchen, a non-profit in Elkhart that has been feeding the hungry for forty years. The non-profit provides a hot meal and a “we care attitude” to anyone who...
Sheriff: Missing Indiana inmate may be in south Michigan
Anyone who spies Hanson is advised to call police and to avoid approaching him, says the Berrien County Sheriffs Office
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Maverick
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Maverick!. Maverick is three years old and is a well behaved dog who is looking for a new place to call home. If you are interested...
WNDU
Youth Service Bureau breaks ground on new building in St. Joseph County
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer made a stop in Benton Harbor Thursday. It comes just days before the midterm elections. Baby boy killed in crash involving drunk driver in St. Joseph Co., Mich. Updated: 5 hours ago. It happened on Tuesday just before 7 a.m. in the area of M-60 and...
WNDU
What’s Good: 20-year army veteran from Dowagiac gifted new roof
DOWGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - We’re looking at What’s Good as we look forward to Veteran’s Day. Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project has given back to more than 375 veterans since 2016 by reroofing their homes, free of charge. Their latest recipient lives in Dowagiac. Rebecca Johnson served...
WNDU
City of South Bend hosting sign-up events for Energy Assistance, Utility Assistance Program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you live in South Bend and need help with your bills, the city is lending a hand. The city’s Utility Assistance Program was designed to help people cover past-due water bills, as well as current and future electric, heating, and water expenses. The...
WNDU
Pet Vet: Diabetes Awareness Month
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Sugar diabetes is a growing health problem in people, and it can also occur in pets. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joined 16 News Now Saturday Morning with information to share about National Diabetes Month and told us about diabetes in pets and what people can do to help limit it.
Authorities Caution Residents As Disturbing New Scam Hits Kalamazoo County
As a millennial I consider myself to be pretty tech-savvy, but with today's ever-changing technology it's getting harder and harder to distinguish what's legitimate and what's fake online. Authorities are warning of a new scam that's recently hit several residents in Kalamazoo County and this one is so off the...
inkfreenews.com
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center
WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
WNDU
Gretchen Whitmer stops in Benton Harbor ahead of Tuesday’s election
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Benton Harbor gets a visit from Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) , the second Michigan Gubernatorial candidate to come to town in as many weeks. Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad touted how he and the governor worked together to fix the lead issue for Benton Harbor residents. Whitmer says she not only wants to build on the momentum from this term, but also take on issues like codifying reproductive rights in Michigan and supporting teachers.
WNDU
‘Largest solar farm in the nation’ headed to Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Groundbreaking ceremonies on Thursday marked the start of the next phase of a solar farm project that is so big, it’s simply called Mammoth, and it’s being touted as the largest in the nation. “Well, we like the pole position in Indiana, we...
abc57.com
Plymouth man snaps photo of grease fire before escaping home
PLYMOUTH, Ind. --When Jeffery DuVall saw his home in flames, he called 911 and got out of the home, but not before snapping a photo from inside his house. "Making food, deep frying egg rolls, turned everything off, went and sat down to eat, smelled smoke, and heard some popping," DuVall said. "The entire kitchen was engulfed."
