95.3 MNC
Republican Secretary of State candidate opts out of debate participation
When a debate was held for candidates for Indiana Secretary of State, the Republican candidate, Diego Morales, opted not to participate, while Democrat Destiny Wells and Libertarian Jeff Maurer did. Morales was not clear on why he was not there, when talking to WIBC’s Tony Katz, Wednesday morning. Morales...
Indiana GOP elections chief candidate faces fraud questions
Records show Republican Indiana secretary of state candidate Diego Morales voted in one county while claiming a property tax credit for living in another.
Michigan GOP reaches ‘new low’ by doxxing Democratic candidates in political mailers
With political threats on the rise, Republicans gave out the personal cell phone numbers of Democrats
WNDU
South Bend region committed to age-friendly inclusivity
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend and St. Joseph County are teaming up with AARP to make our area more accommodating for our elderly neighbors. Friday afternoon, community leaders engaged with senior citizens at the Charles Martin Youth Center. The South Bend AARP Age-Friendly Initiative is a five-year commitment...
Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in
Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
Fact-check: Weighing 5 claims from Michigan gubernatorial candidates
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her challenger, Republican Tudor Dixon, downplayed the seriousness of children getting COVID and joked about guns around the time of the deadly Oxford school shooting. Tudor says Whitmer kept children out of school longer than other governors and that Michigan children are failing in reading under her watch. As Election Day approaches, Chalkbeat Detroit fact-checked these claims and others related to education. Here’s what we found:Dixon’s claim: “The...
WNDU
'Flock' surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results
A look at the numbers: Early voting trends in St. Joseph County. As of Nov. 1, 8,434 people have voted early in St. Joseph County.
WNDU
Michigan secretary of state gives updates on early voting, election security
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan’s secretary of state held a news conference Thursday regarding some of the upcoming elections in the state. According to Sec. Jocelyn Benson, 1.3 million Michiganders have cast a ballot so far, and she expects over 3 million more people to join them before Election Day on Nov. 8.
Is Whitmer or Dixon leading the Michigan Governor race?
LANSING, Mich. — With the midterm election less than a week away, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon continues to erode the lead of Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The latest poll conducted by Cygnal shows Whitmer's lead has slipped even further over Dixon in the last two days. Cygnal releases...
WNDU
Gretchen Whitmer stops in Benton Harbor ahead of Tuesday’s election
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Benton Harbor gets a visit from Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) , the second Michigan Gubernatorial candidate to come to town in as many weeks. Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad touted how he and the governor worked together to fix the lead issue for Benton Harbor residents. Whitmer says she not only wants to build on the momentum from this term, but also take on issues like codifying reproductive rights in Michigan and supporting teachers.
What Indiana voters need to know ahead of the general election Tuesday
Tuesday, November 8 is the general election day in Indiana. Here are a few things you will need to know before you cast your ballot.
Counties in need of more poll workers ahead of Election Day
The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office says more than 458,000 ballots have been cast so far. That’s just under 10 percent of the total voting population. “If you are concerned at all about what’s happening in your community, your county, your state, get out there and vote and let your voice be heard,” said Beth […]
What it would take to change Indiana Statehouse balance of power
INDIANAPOLIS – In addition to the congressional midterms, there are several Statehouse races on the ballot in Indiana. Elections are being held for Indiana auditor, treasurer and secretary of state, along with most seats in the Indiana General Assembly. Republicans hold a supermajority in the Indiana General Assembly – that means two-thirds of the seats in […]
WNDU
A look at the numbers: Early voting trends in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of Hoosiers are heading to the polls early to make their voices heard in the upcoming midterm elections. As of Nov. 1, 8,434 people have voted early in St. Joseph County. 2,885 of those are mailed-in ballots, while 5.418 voted in-person. In...
Times-Union Newspaper
Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day
Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests
MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...
WNDU
16 News Now Investigates: Michigan’s Proposal 3
(WNDU) - Michigan’s Proposal 3 would, if passed, make abortion a constitutional right in the state. The proposal language reads as follows:. “A proposal to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion; allow state to regulate abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right.
Justice Department rules against 'vigilante' Arizona poll watchers
The Justice Department took the side of the League of Women Voters on Monday in a lawsuit related to alleged voter intimidation about drop boxes in Arizona.
Republican Mike Erickson, Oregon candidate for Congress, has loaned his campaign more than $2.4 million
Republican Mike Erickson loaned his campaign for Congress another $1.4 million in October, bringing the total that he’s poured into his bid for Oregon’s 6th District seat to more than $2.4 million. Those loans enabled Erickson, the owner of a supply chain and logistics firm, to surpass his...
WANE-TV
Indiana Rep. Bob Morris: Stop turning my signs into pumpkin signs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Handmade signs to advertise pumpkins on the city’s north side seem to have something in common beyond the spray paint. They were originally signs for something – or someone – else. Like State Rep. Bob Morris’ (R-Dist. 84) campaign. “In...
