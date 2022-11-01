ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, IN

WNDU

South Bend region committed to age-friendly inclusivity

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend and St. Joseph County are teaming up with AARP to make our area more accommodating for our elderly neighbors. Friday afternoon, community leaders engaged with senior citizens at the Charles Martin Youth Center. The South Bend AARP Age-Friendly Initiative is a five-year commitment...
SOUTH BEND, IN
The Detroit Free Press

Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in

Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

Fact-check: Weighing 5 claims from Michigan gubernatorial candidates

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her challenger, Republican Tudor Dixon, downplayed the seriousness of children getting COVID and joked about guns around the time of the deadly Oxford school shooting. Tudor says Whitmer kept children out of school longer than other governors and that Michigan children are failing in reading under her watch. As Election Day approaches, Chalkbeat Detroit fact-checked these claims and others related to education. Here’s what we found:Dixon’s claim: “The...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNDU

Gretchen Whitmer stops in Benton Harbor ahead of Tuesday’s election

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) -Benton Harbor gets a visit from Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D) , the second Michigan Gubernatorial candidate to come to town in as many weeks. Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad touted how he and the governor worked together to fix the lead issue for Benton Harbor residents. Whitmer says she not only wants to build on the momentum from this term, but also take on issues like codifying reproductive rights in Michigan and supporting teachers.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
FOX59

Counties in need of more poll workers ahead of Election Day

The Indiana Secretary of State’s Office says more than 458,000 ballots have been cast so far. That’s just under 10 percent of the total voting population. “If you are concerned at all about what’s happening in your community, your county, your state, get out there and vote and let your voice be heard,” said Beth […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

What it would take to change Indiana Statehouse balance of power

INDIANAPOLIS – In addition to the congressional midterms, there are several Statehouse races on the ballot in Indiana. Elections are being held for Indiana auditor, treasurer and secretary of state, along with most seats in the Indiana General Assembly. Republicans hold a supermajority in the Indiana General Assembly – that means two-thirds of the seats in […]
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

A look at the numbers: Early voting trends in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of Hoosiers are heading to the polls early to make their voices heard in the upcoming midterm elections. As of Nov. 1, 8,434 people have voted early in St. Joseph County. 2,885 of those are mailed-in ballots, while 5.418 voted in-person. In...
Times-Union Newspaper

Democrats Warn Of Consequences Ahead Of Election Day

Indiana's top state-level candidates gave a full-throated warning about the consequences of the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Speaking to a small group gathered outside of the Kosciusko County Courthouse on Saturday, U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott predicted the Supreme Court will continue to chip away at personal rights that have been protected for decades.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin elections worker fired over false ballot requests

MADISON, Wis. — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after sending falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been an outspoken critic of how the 2020 election was administered, the city's mayor said Thursday.Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested military ballots for fictitious voters from clerks in nearby municipalities using the state's MyVote Wisconsin website, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said just days before the midterm election."This has every appearance of being an egregious, blatant violation of trust, and this matter is now in the hands of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WNDU

16 News Now Investigates: Michigan’s Proposal 3

(WNDU) - Michigan’s Proposal 3 would, if passed, make abortion a constitutional right in the state. The proposal language reads as follows:. “A proposal to amend the state constitution to establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make all decisions about pregnancy and abortion; allow state to regulate abortion in some cases; and forbid prosecution of individuals exercising established right.
MICHIGAN STATE

