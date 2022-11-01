ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

kttn.com

Two men plead guilty to meth related charges, which involved bringing 100 Pounds of methamphetamine to Missouri

Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday and admitted trying to pick up 100 pounds of methamphetamine that was being brought to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: Toll-free phone helps investigate poaching crime

CWD and OGT are acronyms familiar to hunters preparing for the November portion of firearms deer hunting season. Chronic wasting disease is a statewide concern with concentrated efforts in the areas where the disease has been detected. Operation Game Thief welcomes input from all Missourians to help stop game law violations.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Shooting leads to standoff in South City, man in custody

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A man barricaded himself inside a house in south St. Louis after a shooting that left a woman injured, police said. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg in the 3600 block of Phillips Place around 11 a.m. Around 30 minutes later, police said a 38-year-old man they believed to be involved in the shooting refused to leave the house he barricaded himself in.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold woman sentenced to 17 years for drug charges

Alexis Kristine Clarkson, 27, of Arnold has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She already was on probation after pleading guilty to two previous felony charges, court records show. Jefferson County Div. 12 Associate Circuit Judge...
ARNOLD, MO
KMOV

2 men charged in connection with robbery, shooting of woman in Granite City

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing and shooting a Granite City woman. On Tuesday, November 1, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that he charged Semaj Bass, 20, of St. Louis and Brian Doss Jr., 19, of St. Louis with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of armed robbery.
GRANITE CITY, IL
advantagenews.com

Two charged in Granite City robbery

License plate reader cameras are credited with helping police identify and eventually charge two suspects from St. Louis in connection with a shooting and robbery in Granite City in September. The woman was shot as the two men demanded her property near Grand Avenue and State Street. The Madison County...
GRANITE CITY, IL
KMOX News Radio

Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Jefferson County

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become more and more prevalent in communities around the country. Now, it’s popping up in Jefferson County, a place that doesn’t have as much of a history of overdose deaths, according to officials.
myleaderpaper.com

Festus Police arrest man found with stolen motorcycle

Festus Police recently got a call about a suspicious person and found a man with a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in St. Louis, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. “Officers found a 39-year-old...
FESTUS, MO
5 On Your Side

Police: Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station. St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 dead, 3 hospitalized in multi-car crash in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people died, and three others were injured in a multi-car crash in south St. Louis City Thursday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of South Grand Boulevard and Taft Avenue in Dutchtown around 2 p.m. for a five-car crash with people trapped. Police tell News 4 that a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was going south on Grand in the center turn lane at a high rate of speed. It clipped the back of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, which caused the Pathfinder to hit a parked tractor-trailer and another parked car. The driver of the Jeep then lost control and the car rolled several times for a block and crashed into several parked cars before it came to a rest on the sidewalk near Marceline Terrace.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

