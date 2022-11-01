Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Teenage Gunman broke in a St. Louis School, leaving two Dead and several others injured.Newsing the StatesSaint Louis, MO
Related
100 Pounds of Meth at University City Garage Leads to Guilty Pleas
After telling law enforcement "I sell drugs," defendant insisted he said "I sell dogs"
2 plead guilty to killing spree that included suspect’s husband, who was found dead in ditch
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Two people recently pleaded guilty to killing multiple people across several counties and states in May 2021. According to a news release from the York Police Department, authorities linked Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson to the murder of Thomas Hardin on May 2, 2021, on Lowry Row in York, South Carolina.
kttn.com
Two men plead guilty to meth related charges, which involved bringing 100 Pounds of methamphetamine to Missouri
Two men pleaded guilty Wednesday and admitted trying to pick up 100 pounds of methamphetamine that was being brought to the St. Louis area from Colorado. Demond Benard McDaniels Jr., 26, of St. Charles, and Dawuane Lamont Rhodes Jr., 25, of St. Louis, each pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schelp to one felony count of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Stolen Kia leads to gunfire outside St. Louis gas station, two teens shot
Two teens accused of stealing a woman's Kia vehicle earlier this week were shot Monday afternoon in the parking lot of a north St. Louis gas station.
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: Toll-free phone helps investigate poaching crime
CWD and OGT are acronyms familiar to hunters preparing for the November portion of firearms deer hunting season. Chronic wasting disease is a statewide concern with concentrated efforts in the areas where the disease has been detected. Operation Game Thief welcomes input from all Missourians to help stop game law violations.
KMOV
Shooting leads to standoff in South City, man in custody
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A man barricaded himself inside a house in south St. Louis after a shooting that left a woman injured, police said. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a 32-year-old woman was shot in the leg in the 3600 block of Phillips Place around 11 a.m. Around 30 minutes later, police said a 38-year-old man they believed to be involved in the shooting refused to leave the house he barricaded himself in.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold woman sentenced to 17 years for drug charges
Alexis Kristine Clarkson, 27, of Arnold has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony drug possession and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She already was on probation after pleading guilty to two previous felony charges, court records show. Jefferson County Div. 12 Associate Circuit Judge...
KMOV
2 men charged in connection with robbery, shooting of woman in Granite City
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Two men have been charged for allegedly robbing and shooting a Granite City woman. On Tuesday, November 1, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced that he charged Semaj Bass, 20, of St. Louis and Brian Doss Jr., 19, of St. Louis with one count of aggravated battery with a firearm and one count of armed robbery.
Armed men carjack St. Louis sheriff's deputy outside Enterprise Center, steal his gun, phone
ST. LOUIS — Two suspects were still at-large Tuesday morning after a St. Louis city sheriff's deputy was carjacked and robbed just after midnight outside of the Enterprise Center in downtown St. Louis. A law enforcement source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers a St. Louis city sheriff's...
mymoinfo.com
Deputies looking into case of stolen tools and motorcycle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A number of tools was stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Lakeview Ridge Drive in the Fenton area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident occurred sometime during the overnight hours on October 22nd. My MO Info · KJ102822E.WAV. In...
advantagenews.com
Two charged in Granite City robbery
License plate reader cameras are credited with helping police identify and eventually charge two suspects from St. Louis in connection with a shooting and robbery in Granite City in September. The woman was shot as the two men demanded her property near Grand Avenue and State Street. The Madison County...
Fentanyl deaths on the rise in Jefferson County
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become more and more prevalent in communities around the country. Now, it’s popping up in Jefferson County, a place that doesn’t have as much of a history of overdose deaths, according to officials.
St. Louis City Sheriff's Deputy Carjacked at Gunpoint While in Uniform
The two suspects made off with his gun, cell phone and car
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Police arrest man found with stolen motorcycle
Festus Police recently got a call about a suspicious person and found a man with a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in St. Louis, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. “Officers found a 39-year-old...
Shooting leads to standoff in south St. Louis
Police are involved in an hours-long standoff with a man accused of shooting a woman Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School Shooting
Alexzandria Bell EditMom Keisha Acres Facebook Screenshot. 15-year-old student Alexzandria Bell was gifted, and inspiring, but lost her life due to the senseless St. Louis school shooting.
KSDK
Teenagers shot after stealing woman's Kia
Several teens were shot this week at a St. Louis gas station. This followed an apparent carjacking the teens were allegedly involved in.
Police: Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station
ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station. St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.
Police: Car theft shooter claiming self defense
The shooting happened Monday morning near Big Bend and Highway 40, on the east bound entrance ramp, where the young man in his 20’s caught up with his mother’s stolen BMW, rammed his Acura into the rear, then got out and shot into the car.
KMOV
2 dead, 3 hospitalized in multi-car crash in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two people died, and three others were injured in a multi-car crash in south St. Louis City Thursday. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the area of South Grand Boulevard and Taft Avenue in Dutchtown around 2 p.m. for a five-car crash with people trapped. Police tell News 4 that a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee was going south on Grand in the center turn lane at a high rate of speed. It clipped the back of a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder, which caused the Pathfinder to hit a parked tractor-trailer and another parked car. The driver of the Jeep then lost control and the car rolled several times for a block and crashed into several parked cars before it came to a rest on the sidewalk near Marceline Terrace.
Comments / 0