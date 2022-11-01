Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Cameroon Reports Influx of Nigerians Fleeing Boko Haram Attacks
Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroon says more than 1,000 Nigerians have crossed the country’s border in the past three weeks - fleeing attacks by Boko Haram militants in northeast Borno state. Cameroon's overcrowded camps are struggling to feed the displaced Nigerians as the country is also dealing with an outbreak of cholera.
Voice of America
Pakistan Floods Have Kept Over 2 Million Children from School, UN Says
ISLAMABAD — The United Nations said Thursday the recent catastrophic floods in Pakistan have destroyed or damaged nearly 27,000 schools, preventing more than 2 million children in the country from returning to their education. UNICEF said Thursday that more than two months after the devastating floods engulfed large areas...
Voice of America
After Fleeing Taliban, Afghan Journalists Find Visa, Money Woes
Washington — Afghan journalists who fled across the border to Pakistan to escape Taliban rule say they still face an uncertain future. Living in Pakistan often on temporary or family visas, many are unable to find work and are concerned about their legal status when their permits expire. "We...
Voice of America
Scores of al-Shabab Militants Killed in Somalia, Army Forces Say
Washington/Mogadishu — The Somali National Army and local clan militias say they have killed at least 100 militants as retribution for last Saturday’s terrorist bombings that killed more than 100 people in Mogadishu. Briefing the media Friday in Mogadishu, Defense Ministry spokesperson Abdullahi Ali Anod said the clashes...
Voice of America
Haiti Police Try to Break Blockade of Crucial Fuel Terminal
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haiti's National Police was fighting to remove a powerful gang that had surrounded a key fuel terminal in Port-au-Prince for almost two months, though it was not immediately clear Friday if the economically devastating blockade was fully lifted. In a voicemail shared with The Associated Press...
Voice of America
Nigerian Police Search for 21 Teenagers Kidnapped in Northwest Katsina State
Abuja, Nigeria — Security forces in northwest Nigeria's Katsina state are searching for 21 teenagers, most of them girls, who were abducted by gunmen from a farm Sunday and are being held for ransom. Katsina state spokesperson Gambo Isah said police have launched a joint rescue operation with the...
Voice of America
Ethiopian Government, Tigrayan Forces Agree to End Fighting
NAIROBI — November 4 marks two years since war broke out in Ethiopia’s Tigray region between Tigrayan forces and the federal government and its regional allies, including neighboring Eritrea. Analysts say the war has left hundreds of thousands of people dead, millions displaced, and a trail of atrocities...
Voice of America
Education of Kenyan Herders' Children Disrupted as Drought Forces Dropouts
Wajir, Kenya — Kenyan authorities say the ongoing drought that has left millions of people in need of food aid is also forcing tens of thousands of children in herder communities to drop out of school. Kenya declared a national disaster from the drought in September last year, but it could also be looking at a disaster for education.
Voice of America
Over 120 Leaders to Attend Climate Talks; Egypt Says Positive on Protest
BERLIN — More than 120 world leaders will attend this year's U.N. climate talks, and requests by environmental activists to stage a rally during the event would be responded to "positively," host Egypt said. Veteran diplomat Wael Aboulmagd, who heads the Egyptian delegation, told reporters Friday that his country...
Voice of America
Pakistan's Ex-PM Khan Blames Government for Assassination Plot
Islamabad, pakistan — Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday in his first public address after surviving an apparent assassination attempt that he was hit by four bullets in his right leg and sustained a fracture. The 70-year-old populist leader spoke from a hospital in Lahore, the capital...
Voice of America
Former Pakistan PM Khan Survives 'Assassination Attempt'
Islamabad — Imran Khan, a former prime minister of Pakistan, was wounded in an apparent assassination attempt Thursday while he was leading his ongoing anti-government march on Islamabad. The 70-year-old populist leader of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was hit by at least one bullet in his right...
Voice of America
Rights Group Calls Ethiopian, Tigrayan Truce a ‘Crucial Opportunity’
Human Rights Watch said Friday that a truce reached by Ethiopia and Tigrayan authorities earlier in the week “provides a crucial opportunity for immediate and rigorous international monitoring to avert further atrocities and a humanitarian catastrophe.”. The cessation of hostilities agreement was reached Wednesday after 10 days of talks...
Voice of America
Ramaphosa Says Number of Women Murdered in South Africa Up 50%
Johannesburg — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, at a summit on gender-based violence in the country, said murders of women jumped by 50% this year and called for action to stop the trend. Experts say his government’s efforts are falling short. “It is a story of a nation...
Voice of America
Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Khan Shot, Injured
Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was shot and injured Thursday in an apparent assassination attempt while leading an anti-government march. Aisha Khalid narrates this report from VOA’s Urdu and Deewa services. Cameras: li Furqan, Salman Idrees, Muhammad Saqib, Khalil Ahmed, Malik Waqar Ahmad.
Voice of America
Refugees in Malawi Seize WFP Vehicle in Protest Over Food Rations
Blantyre, Malawi — Refugees in Malawi's Dzaleka camp who were removed from a food rations list have protested and seized a World Food Program vehicle. The WFP removed about 600 refugee families from the list for receiving food rations in February saying they were self-sustaining and citing inadequate funding. But more than half the families, mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, say they are now struggling with food insecurity.
Voice of America
Aid Groups Ready to Deliver Aid to Tigray After Cease-fire
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — Aid groups say they are ready to deliver much-needed food and medicine to Ethiopia's northern Tigray region after the warring sides agreed to a cease-fire Wednesday. The deal between the Tigray rebels and Ethiopia's government commits federal officials to ensuring "unhindered humanitarian access" to Tigray,...
Voice of America
Cameroon's President Celebrates 40 Years in Power; Opposition Seeking Electoral Reforms
Yaoundé, Cameroon — Cameroon's government and its supporters are holding events this week ahead of celebrations Sunday marking President Paul Biya's 40 years in power. Meanwhile, opposition parties are holding rallies calling for the 89-year-old Biya, the world's oldest head of state, to change what they say are unfair election laws.
Voice of America
Myanmar's Irrawaddy Vows to Keep Reporting Despite Junta Ban
Bangkok — Journalists atThe Irrawaddy have vowed to keep reporting despite Myanmar’s junta last week announcing a ban on the media outlet. The military council said via state media on October 29 that The Irrawaddy is to be banned and its license revoked for damaging “state security, rule of law and public tranquility” through its coverage.
Voice of America
Fires on Kilimanjaro 'Largely Contained,' Tanzania PM Says
Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa told lawmakers Friday fires burning on Mount Kilimanjaro the past two weeks have been largely contained after hundreds of military personnel were deployed this week to fight the blazes. Speaking to Tanzania's parliament, Majaliwa said the fire destroyed some 33 square kilometers of the Kilimanjaro...
Voice of America
Climate-Related Disease Outbreaks Surge in Greater Horn of Africa
Geneva — The United Nations reports that up to 222 million people globally are facing acute hunger — and that 47 million of them in the Greater Horn of Africa. Most parts of the region are battling the worst drought in 40 years. After four consecutive years of drought and a fifth season of failed rains looming, health experts fear great loss of life.
Comments / 0