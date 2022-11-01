Blantyre, Malawi — Refugees in Malawi's Dzaleka camp who were removed from a food rations list have protested and seized a World Food Program vehicle. The WFP removed about 600 refugee families from the list for receiving food rations in February saying they were self-sustaining and citing inadequate funding. But more than half the families, mainly from the Democratic Republic of Congo, say they are now struggling with food insecurity.

1 DAY AGO