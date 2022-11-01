Read full article on original website
Up-and-Coming River Trail Being Built in Bloomsburg
This is a student-made press release for the Bloomsburg Mayor, Justin Hummel, which was made by Amy Carpenter who has been recently doing PR tactics work regarding the mayor as her client. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE. Sep. 21, 2022. Amy Carpenter. (717) 490-5879 amy.carpanter2@gmail.com. River Trail Project on the Rise in...
therecord-online.com
County buys Mill Hall property as site for new District Justice office
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Clinton County Commissioners moved ahead on Thursday with recently announced plans to buy a property in Mill Hall, the site to ultimately house a new Magisterial District Court office for the Mill Hall area. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve a sales agreement with Kevin and Sandra Conrad for the property at 379-381 Beech Creek Avenue, the amount $164,000. Board chairman Miles Kessinger said funding will come from federally provided American Rescue Plan dollars.
wkok.com
Union County Updating Their Comprehensive Plan
LEWISBURG – Union County is beginning to update their comprehensive plan…it’s the first revision in more than a decade, and they are looking for input from county residents. County commissioners announced Thursday residents can visit the county website, www.unioncountyplan.org to take a survey, sign up for upcoming...
Taste of the Town announces location change in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Centre County United Way (CCUW) has announced some big changes for this years Taste of the Town that will allow more people to attend the event scheduled for Thursday, December 15, 2022. The organization’s signature fundraising event typically sells out leaving people hungry for the experience. They’ve now announced that […]
Lycoming College unveils new music center
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Trachte Music Center, Lycoming College's new music facility, recently opened on East Fourth Street in Williamsport. "This is about a 14,000-square-foot facility, roughly $8.5 million. We were able to do this through the generosity of many of our alumni and trustees, in particular, raising the vast majority of those dollars through philanthropic support," said Chip Edmonds, the vice president of the college.
therecord-online.com
County considers liens against hotel tax scofflaws
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County has been collecting and distributing a state-allowed hotel tax since 2018, its proceeds used to fund tourism-related activities within the county. But according to word at the county commissioners’ meeting Thursday, two county businesses are delinquent in their payments. Commissioner Angela Harding...
A Central Pa. group is among those preparing to challenge midterm election results
A recent political rally in Bloomsburg was a lot like any other this election season. Conservative activists and their followers had gathered to pump themselves up for the coming midterms. A stage adorned with patriotic decorations served as the focal point; six-foot-long banners plastered with words like “We the People,” “Freedom” and “Liberty” were tacked up.
Dozens of students, staff taken to hospital after falling ill at Northampton County school
The building was evacuated and hazmat crews were called to the scene to monitor the air.
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven wrestling set for Princeton Open on Sunday
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Bald Eagles are set to open the 2022-23 season at the Princeton Open on Sunday. The Lock Haven Division I men’s wrestling team begins the defense of their 2022 Mid-American Conference (MAC) championship this Sunday when the Bald Eagles travel to the Princeton Open.
WNEP-TV 16
Rooting around Ricketts Glen — On The Pennsylvania Road
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Jon Meyer takes us back to Ricketts Glen State Park. There's a novelty of nature along the trails there that probably gets overlooked. Jon took the Pennsylvania Road back to the park in Luzerne County to explore the roots of this story. Take another trip...
Flight 800 Memorial Park getting renovation
MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s been 26 years since the Flight 800 tragedy took the lives of 21 people, of that, 16 were students and five were faculty members. The memorial park was completed a few years after the accident and is now getting a makeover. A member of Montoursville’s Perpetual Care Committee says […]
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
franklinreporter.com
What May Be The Last Kingston Ice House To Be Razed
A decrepit structure on the property of the New School for Music Study on Route 27 in Kingston will soon be razed, but not before local historians get a last look at it. The structure sits nestled among trees and bushes on the property. The building that houses the music school is pre-Revolutionary War, and local historians believe the ice house may date back to the late 18th or early 19th centuries.
Josh Shapiro makes Williamsport visit before election day
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Election day is less than a week away and several political candidates are continuing to make their way to communities across the Commonwealth. Attorney General Josh Shapiro stopped by Williamsport to meet with supporters. Lycoming College in Williamsport was packed with supporters for Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor. He […]
Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County
PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
wkok.com
UPDATE: Route 11 N Exit now OPEN in Shamokin Dam
Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the Route 11 northbound lane is closed at the Route 11 / 15 split, near the former Ted’s Landing, in Shamokin Dam, Monroe Township, Snyder County, due to a tractor trailer crash. Motorists can still access Route 11 northbound, towards Northumberland...
Fire chief laid to rest in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A funeral was held for a Schuylkill Haven Fire Chief. Robert "Boat" Peel died Thursday at Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Allentown. Firefighters and community members lined the streets in his honor. Peel was an integral part of the borough and school district as a...
What's up this weekend? November 4-6
Updated 11/2/2022, 1:30 p.m. November brings the holiday vibes! Time to put the skeletons and spiderwebs away and look ahead to gatherings around the table, hunting for holiday deals, and making memories in Northcentral Pa. Oh, and a chance for a little learning, too! Here are events, activities, and destinations we've come across and want...
Luzerne County Election Bureau reports accidental issuance of duplicate ballots
Luzerne County’s Election Bureau reported several issues with mail ballots Wednesday. Due to a data export error, 937 county
One business accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — An establishment in Pennsylvania has been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details Friday on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of […]
