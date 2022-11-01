Read full article on original website
Newly Engaged Rachel Bradshaw Reveals How Dad Terry Hilariously Spoiled Her Fiancé's Proposal
Watch: Rachel Bradshaw Says Her Father Terry SPOILED Her Marriage Proposal. Rachel Bradshaw's proposal didn't exactly go as planned. In fact, The Bradshaw Bunch star revealed her dad Terry Bradshaw hilariously spilled the news of her fiancé Chase Lybbert's engagement plans before he actually got down on one knee.
Dance Moms' Lennon Torres Shares She Had Top Surgery: All the Details on Her Transition Journey
Watch: Lennon Torres Excited to Finally Dress as She Always Wanted To. Lennon Torres didn't think of her latest milestone as a stop-the-presses moment. But that didn't mean, less than two weeks after undergoing top surgery, she wasn't "over the moon" about the results. "I feel, honestly, euphoric," the dancer...
Alexis Ohanian Gets Love From Serena Williams After Responding to Drake's "Groupie" Diss
Watch: Serena Williams' U.S. Open Loss: Oprah, Tiger Woods & More React. Alexis Ohanian takes being called Serena Williams' "groupie" as childs play. After Drake took aim and the Reddit co-founder and his tennis superstar wife in the song "Middle of the Ocean," during which the rapper called him a "straight up groupie," Alexis took to Twitter to share his thoughts.
Why Olivia Culpo Finally Decided to Discuss Her Private Breakup on The Culpo Sisters
Watch: Olivia Culpo on Long-Distance Relationship With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey. Between every great catch are a few fumbles. While Olivia Culpo is currently in a happy relationship with NFL player Christian McCaffrey, the 30-year-old's romantic life hasn't always been a touchdown. Now, she's ready to open up about the highs and lows of dating on her new reality show titled The Culpo Sisters.
Jennifer Lawrence Had a "Feminist Meltdown" Over Changing Her Last Name After Marrying Cooke Maroney
Watch: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Name of Baby Boy With Cooke Maroney. When it came to changing her last name, Jennifer Lawrence wasn't sure she'd volunteer as tribute. The Silver Linings Playbook actress revealed that upon marrying art gallerist Cooke Maroney in October 2019, she was initially hesitant about taking on her new husband's last name.
Bachelor Nation's Emily Maynard Shares Baby No. 6 Was Born With Down Syndrome
Watch: Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Shares Baby No. 6 Has Down Syndrome. Emily Maynard is introducing Bachelor Nation to her newest family member. The former Bachelorette announced on Nov. 2 that she and husband Tyler Johnson welcomed a baby boy at the end of August. "SURPRISE!" she wrote on Instagram,...
How George Lopez Really Felt About Having His Ex-Wife on the Lopez vs. Lopez Set
Watch: George Lopez Gets EMOTIONAL Talking About Daughter's Success. George Lopez only had one concern about working with his daughter Mayan on the NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez. "With Mayan comes my ex-wife," the actor exclusively told E! News at the series' red carpet premiere event on Nov. 3. George shares his only child with actress Ann Serrano, whom he divorced in 2010 after 17 years of marriage.
Khloe Kardashian Twins With Daughter True Thompson in Purr-fect Look
Watch: Khloe Kardashian TWINS With True in Purr-fect Costume. Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are feline fine in their matching ensembles. The reality star twinned with her daughter True, 4,—who she shares with ex Tristian Thompson—in velvet grey catsuits, ears and drawn on whiskers for Halloween. "Ladies and gentlemen…. Grey Kitty," Khloe captioned the Nov. 2 Instagram post. "What True wants, True gets. I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween. Ground breaking."
The Truth About Where Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Stand 3 Months After Their Breakup
Watch: Kourtney THROWS UP at Wedding and Kim & Pete Back Together?. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are no longer keeping up with each other. Three months after their August breakup, the pair "are not speaking," a source exclusively told E! News, "and not hanging out again." That doesn't mean...
Jimmy Fallon Sums Up Oprah's Thumbs-Down To Mehmet Oz With A Classic Meme
The "Tonight Show" host riffed on Winfrey's endorsement of John Fetterman, Oz's Democratic rival for the U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania.
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts to Nick Cannon's Baby No. 11 Announcement
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. Oh baby! Wait until you see how Ryan Reynolds responded after learning Nick Cannon is expecting his 11th child. After seeing the news on Twitter, the Deadpool star—who is expecting his fourth child with wife Blake Lively—had a simple response. In a reference to Jaws in his quote tweet, he wrote, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle."
What Ice-T Has to Say to People Who Criticize His and Coco Austin’s Parenting
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. Father knows best. Just ask Ice-T. Though the rapper and his wife Coco Austin often find themselves the subject of online criticism for how they choose to parent daughter Chanel, 6, he doesn't care what his haters may say.
A RHOSLC Star's Husband Reveals He Created a Fake Instagram Account to Troll Lisa Barlow
Watch: Lisa Barlow Discusses RHOSLC Battle Lines at BravoCon 2022. One Real Housewives of Salt Lake City husband is wading into the drama. In a preview of the Bravo series' Nov. 2 episode, Chris Harrington—the husband of RHSOLC season three "friend" Angie Harrington—reveals he tried to get revenge on Lisa Barlow by creating a fake Instagram account.
Why Khloe Kardashian Didn’t Want Tristan Thompson to Pay for True’s Birthday Party
Watch: Khloe Kardashian Admits She Was FOOLED by Kim's Photoshop of True. This idea wasn't exactly the cat's meow in Khloe Kardashian's eyes. Tristan Thompson wasn't at daughter True's 4th birthday party due to a scheduled basketball game, but he wanted to cover the entire bill for the cat-themed celebration, as seen in the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians. However, Khloe made it clear she wasn't in love with the gesture.
Carrie Underwood Breaks Down the Relatable Message Behind Her New Song "Hate My Heart"
Watch: Carrie Underwood's Hate My Heart Music Video BTS (EXCLUSIVE) Songs like this are meant to be on repeat. In her new song "Hate My Heart," Carrie Underwood breaks down the relatable heartbreak when your head is ready to move forward but your heart is not there yet. And the "Cowboy Casanova" singer shared why this sentiment is at the heart of her breakup banger.
Presley Gerber Confirms Relationship With Model Lexi Wood With PDA-Packed Photos
Watch: Presley Gerber Removes Controversial Face Tattoo. Presley Gerber has found love with Lexi Wood. The 23-year-old son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber went Instagram official with the Canadian influencer on Nov. 1, posting a series of steamy photos and videos of the two together. The images included a...
Influencer Remi Bader Debuts New Boyfriend With “Hard Launch”
Remi Bader just launched her latest collaboration—but it's not what you'd think. The influencer went public with her new boyfriend on Nov. 1, posting a black and white pic of the couple kissing to Instagram. While Remi didn't caption the photo or tag her mystery boo in the post, she expanded on their relationship in a subsequent TikTok video.
Surfer Tia Blanco Shares Rare Look Inside Her "Inseparable" Romance With Brody Jenner
Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Tiarah "Tia" Blanco's romance is making waves for all the right reasons. As the professional surfer continues spending quality time with boyfriend Brody Jenner, the JOLYN designer is providing a glimpse into what makes this relationship so swell. "We...
Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt Responds to Pregnancy Speculation After Joe Amabile Wedding
Watch: Bachelor in Paradise's Serena Pitt & Joe Amabile Are MARRIED!. Do you have burning questions for newlyweds Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt? Let us steal you for a sec. Days after tying the knot in a New York courthouse ceremony, the Bachelor in Paradise couple responded to speculation from fans—including whether they're expecting a baby. The answer?
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Responds After Britney Spears Apologizes for Yelling at Her on Set
Watch: Britney Spears UPSET With Son Jayden After ITV Documentary. There's no bad blood between Alexa Nikolas and Britney Spears. Earlier this week, Alexa accused Britney of yelling at her on the Zoey 101 set, prompting the "Circus" singer to issue a public apology on Twitter, explaining that at the time, she had been told her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears was being bullied during filming.
