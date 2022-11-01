ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexis Ohanian Gets Love From Serena Williams After Responding to Drake's "Groupie" Diss

Watch: Serena Williams' U.S. Open Loss: Oprah, Tiger Woods & More React. Alexis Ohanian takes being called Serena Williams' "groupie" as childs play. After Drake took aim and the Reddit co-founder and his tennis superstar wife in the song "Middle of the Ocean," during which the rapper called him a "straight up groupie," Alexis took to Twitter to share his thoughts.
Why Olivia Culpo Finally Decided to Discuss Her Private Breakup on The Culpo Sisters

Watch: Olivia Culpo on Long-Distance Relationship With NFL Star Christian McCaffrey. Between every great catch are a few fumbles. While Olivia Culpo is currently in a happy relationship with NFL player Christian McCaffrey, the 30-year-old's romantic life hasn't always been a touchdown. Now, she's ready to open up about the highs and lows of dating on her new reality show titled The Culpo Sisters.
How George Lopez Really Felt About Having His Ex-Wife on the Lopez vs. Lopez Set

Watch: George Lopez Gets EMOTIONAL Talking About Daughter's Success. George Lopez only had one concern about working with his daughter Mayan on the NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez. "With Mayan comes my ex-wife," the actor exclusively told E! News at the series' red carpet premiere event on Nov. 3. George shares his only child with actress Ann Serrano, whom he divorced in 2010 after 17 years of marriage.
Khloe Kardashian Twins With Daughter True Thompson in Purr-fect Look

Watch: Khloe Kardashian TWINS With True in Purr-fect Costume. Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson are feline fine in their matching ensembles. The reality star twinned with her daughter True, 4,—who she shares with ex Tristian Thompson—in velvet grey catsuits, ears and drawn on whiskers for Halloween. "Ladies and gentlemen…. Grey Kitty," Khloe captioned the Nov. 2 Instagram post. "What True wants, True gets. I know…. I know…. A cat?! For Halloween. Ground breaking."
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts to Nick Cannon's Baby No. 11 Announcement

Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. Oh baby! Wait until you see how Ryan Reynolds responded after learning Nick Cannon is expecting his 11th child. After seeing the news on Twitter, the Deadpool star—who is expecting his fourth child with wife Blake Lively—had a simple response. In a reference to Jaws in his quote tweet, he wrote, "We're gonna need a bigger bottle."
Why Khloe Kardashian Didn’t Want Tristan Thompson to Pay for True’s Birthday Party

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Admits She Was FOOLED by Kim's Photoshop of True. This idea wasn't exactly the cat's meow in Khloe Kardashian's eyes. Tristan Thompson wasn't at daughter True's 4th birthday party due to a scheduled basketball game, but he wanted to cover the entire bill for the cat-themed celebration, as seen in the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians. However, Khloe made it clear she wasn't in love with the gesture.
Carrie Underwood Breaks Down the Relatable Message Behind Her New Song "Hate My Heart"

Watch: Carrie Underwood's Hate My Heart Music Video BTS (EXCLUSIVE) Songs like this are meant to be on repeat. In her new song "Hate My Heart," Carrie Underwood breaks down the relatable heartbreak when your head is ready to move forward but your heart is not there yet. And the "Cowboy Casanova" singer shared why this sentiment is at the heart of her breakup banger.
Influencer Remi Bader Debuts New Boyfriend With “Hard Launch”

Remi Bader just launched her latest collaboration—but it's not what you'd think. The influencer went public with her new boyfriend on Nov. 1, posting a black and white pic of the couple kissing to Instagram. While Remi didn't caption the photo or tag her mystery boo in the post, she expanded on their relationship in a subsequent TikTok video.
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Responds After Britney Spears Apologizes for Yelling at Her on Set

Watch: Britney Spears UPSET With Son Jayden After ITV Documentary. There's no bad blood between Alexa Nikolas and Britney Spears. Earlier this week, Alexa accused Britney of yelling at her on the Zoey 101 set, prompting the "Circus" singer to issue a public apology on Twitter, explaining that at the time, she had been told her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears was being bullied during filming.
