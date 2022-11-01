With the price of homes and used cars now plummeting as quickly as they soared, would-be digital disrupters like Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Carvana Co. have been humbled. Investors had respectively tipped these platforms to become the "Amazon of homes" and the "Amazon of used cars" due to a shared ambition to improve an often lousy sales experience, and to buy and sell big-ticket items at scale.

22 HOURS AGO