MySanAntonio
Telus: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Telus International Inc. (TIXT) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $59 million. The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 32 cents per share. The results topped Wall...
NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
Cardinal: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) _ Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $110 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin, Ohio-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and amortization costs, were $1.20 per share. The results surpassed Wall...
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
Bed Bath & Beyond suppliers halt shipments despite new financing
Some Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. suppliers say they are restricting or halting shipments even after the company secured new financing, a sign of the challenges the troubled retailer faces to receive new merchandise and reverse more than a year of plummeting sales. Bed Bath & Beyond used a portion...
Duke kicks off sale process for its renewable energy unit
Duke Energy Corp. kicked off a sale process for its commercial renewable-energy bU.S.iness in what would be one of the U.S.'s biggest clean-power deals ever. The unit has a book value of $3 billion, Chief Financial Officer Brian Savoy said in an interview Friday morning. Duke is aiming to close the sale in the second quarter of 2023.
Opendoor and Carvana feel the free money hangover
With the price of homes and used cars now plummeting as quickly as they soared, would-be digital disrupters like Opendoor Technologies Inc. and Carvana Co. have been humbled. Investors had respectively tipped these platforms to become the "Amazon of homes" and the "Amazon of used cars" due to a shared ambition to improve an often lousy sales experience, and to buy and sell big-ticket items at scale.
