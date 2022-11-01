Read full article on original website
Related
fox34.com
5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
Passenger of Armored Bank Vehicle Dies After Crash in Lubbock
The passenger of an armored bank vehicle that was involved in a crash in Lubbock has passed away due to injuries he sustained. 64-year-old Dwayne Smart was riding in the truck when it crashed in the 400 block of Texas Avenue the morning of Thursday, November 3rd. KAMC News reports that 20-year-old Vasile Mustata was driving an SUV with 4 passengers in the 1000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
fox34.com
Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to...
fox34.com
One injured in crash on Slide Road near S. Loop 289
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the 6300 block of Slide Road near South Loop 289. LPD received the call around 5:20 p.m. They could not confirm if the injured person has been taken to the hospital. The flow of traffic...
fox34.com
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 84 and FM 835
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a Dodge Durango and a white SUV on E. Hwy 84 and FM 835/CR 3000. The call was received around 3:35 p.m. DPS and the Slaton Fire Department have both...
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Hobbs Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened near the intersection of West County and Mahan. According to the officials, the man was walking in the roadway and was hit by a passing vehicle.
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Thursday. The crash happened in the Marsha Sharp intersection of Buddy Holly Avenue.
fox34.com
UPDATED: One person injured in rollover on Hwy. 62/82 near Idalou
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Idalou Fire Department have responded to a two-vehicle crash east of Idalou Friday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., a car driving on East FM 400 attempted to pull onto Hwy. 62/82, according to DPS officials. The...
fox34.com
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries. According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear...
Siri murder in Lubbock tied to shell casings found in car
EverythingLubbock.com obtained an arrest warrant Friday against Adam Villarreal, 19, for the murder of Domingo Siri.
Lubbock Woman Nearly Struck by Flying Ladder on Loop 289
Do you ever have one of those crazy moments where you see something terrible about to happen and the whole world slows down as you process your next move? Well, that happened to me on the way to work this morning when a ladder came flying off of a truck driving in front of me.
fox34.com
Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning. Investigators say 46-year-old Scott Moore was driving a tractor trailer on FM 193 and drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle went over several drainage barriers...
Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Don't want to cook for Thanksgiving? These Lubbock restaurants are ready to serve you and your loved ones. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
fox34.com
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating the crash that occurred in the 4900 block of South Loop 289. LFR and LPD responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on the westbound access road just after 7:30 p.m. LPD...
Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police
A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
fox34.com
University Avenue lane closures begin Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be performing underground utility work on University Avenue starting Monday. The work is anticipated to take three days to complete, weather permitting. Two southbound lanes will be closed, starting at 82nd Street, in order for workers to safely perform the work.
fox34.com
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
Man ‘accidentally’ shot by brother in Lubbock, police report said
A man was hurt after he was "accidentally shot" by his brother in the 2500 block of Bates Street on Saturday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
fox34.com
South Lubbock daycare evacuated out of precaution due to gas leak
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue has controlled a gas leak at 135th and Orlando. Crews responded to the gas leak around 10:15 a.m. near 135th and Orlando. LFR officials say staff and children from Here We Grow Daycare were evacuated as a precaution. The children will remain at Cooper Elementary School until the last child has been picked up.
Lubbock Man Accused of Pointing Shotgun at Girlfriend During Argument
Lubbock Police are still looking for a man that was accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at his girlfriend during an argument. Lubbock Police responded to a home along North I-17 at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th for reports of shots fired. On arrival, the victim told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. KAMC News reports this fight eventually became physical, culminating with the suspect pointing the shotgun at the victim.
Comments / 0