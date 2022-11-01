ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
Passenger of Armored Bank Vehicle Dies After Crash in Lubbock

The passenger of an armored bank vehicle that was involved in a crash in Lubbock has passed away due to injuries he sustained. 64-year-old Dwayne Smart was riding in the truck when it crashed in the 400 block of Texas Avenue the morning of Thursday, November 3rd. KAMC News reports that 20-year-old Vasile Mustata was driving an SUV with 4 passengers in the 1000 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.
Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to...
One injured in crash on Slide Road near S. Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash in the 6300 block of Slide Road near South Loop 289. LPD received the call around 5:20 p.m. They could not confirm if the injured person has been taken to the hospital. The flow of traffic...
Two-vehicle crash on Hwy 84 and FM 835

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officers with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a Dodge Durango and a white SUV on E. Hwy 84 and FM 835/CR 3000. The call was received around 3:35 p.m. DPS and the Slaton Fire Department have both...
UPDATED: One person injured in rollover on Hwy. 62/82 near Idalou

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and the Idalou Fire Department have responded to a two-vehicle crash east of Idalou Friday morning. Around 9:45 a.m., a car driving on East FM 400 attempted to pull onto Hwy. 62/82, according to DPS officials. The...
Identity of motorist in South Loop 289 crash released by PD

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is continuing its investigation of a collision in the 4900 block of South Loop 289 that left Anthony Deleon, 30, with serious injuries. According to PD’s update, Deleon was driving westbound on the access road when he collided with the rear...
Amarillo man killed in Crosby County crash

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - An Amarillo man was killed in a crash in Crosby County early Wednesday morning. Investigators say 46-year-old Scott Moore was driving a tractor trailer on FM 193 and drove straight through a curve in the roadway and overcorrected. The vehicle went over several drainage barriers...
UPDATED: Heavy rescue called for crash on S. Loop and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating the crash that occurred in the 4900 block of South Loop 289. LFR and LPD responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and a box truck on the westbound access road just after 7:30 p.m. LPD...
Two Brothers Attempt to Hide Alley Shooting From Lubbock Police

A Lubbock man was injured after being accidently shot over the weekend. The Lubbock Police Department was dispatched to University Medical Center on Saturday, October 29, just before 9 p.m.. A man was transported to University Medical Center, via private vehicle, after being reportedly shot in an alley behind his family's home in the 2500 block of Bates Street.
University Avenue lane closures begin Monday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will be performing underground utility work on University Avenue starting Monday. The work is anticipated to take three days to complete, weather permitting. Two southbound lanes will be closed, starting at 82nd Street, in order for workers to safely perform the work.
Three-vehicle crash at S. Loop and Quaker

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD and LFR are responding to a three-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Versa, a truck, and an SUV in the eastbound lanes of South Loop 289 and Quaker Avenue. LPD received the call just after 3:30 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. Motorists...
South Lubbock daycare evacuated out of precaution due to gas leak

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue has controlled a gas leak at 135th and Orlando. Crews responded to the gas leak around 10:15 a.m. near 135th and Orlando. LFR officials say staff and children from Here We Grow Daycare were evacuated as a precaution. The children will remain at Cooper Elementary School until the last child has been picked up.
Lubbock Man Accused of Pointing Shotgun at Girlfriend During Argument

Lubbock Police are still looking for a man that was accused of pointing a sawed-off shotgun at his girlfriend during an argument. Lubbock Police responded to a home along North I-17 at around 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, October 29th for reports of shots fired. On arrival, the victim told police that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. KAMC News reports this fight eventually became physical, culminating with the suspect pointing the shotgun at the victim.
