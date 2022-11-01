Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Mark Andrews (shoulder) DNP in Ravens' Friday practice
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) did not practice on Friday. Andrews has been unable to participate any session in preparation for Week 9's Monday night showdown with a shoulder injury. In a matchup versus a New Orleans Saints' defense ranked second in FanDuel points (5.1) allowed per game to tight ends, Isaiah Likely is a probable candidate for a feature role if Andrews is inactive.
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.4 minutes against Detroit. Mitchell's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Raul Neto (ankle) questionable for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Raul Neto (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Neto is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.0 minutes against Detroit. Dylan Windler (ankle) will remain sidelined.
numberfire.com
Dean Wade starting in Cleveland's Friday lineup for inactive Donovan Mitchell (ankle)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wade will make his fourth start this season after Donovan Mitchell was ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Wade to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Wade's current projection...
numberfire.com
Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (foot) out for Golden State's Friday contest
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins will take a break after he was listed with left foot soreness. Expect JaMychal Green to see more minutes versus a Pelicans' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. Green's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers on Friday night
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against Utah Jazz. Davis will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with back tightness. In a matchup against a Jazz team allowing a 108.5 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 43.7 FanDuel points. Davis'...
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) probable on Friday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram is in the NBA's concussion protocol but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Golden State. Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) is also listed as probable.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Andre Drummond (shoulder) out again on Friday
Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Drummond will remain sidelined on Friday with a shoulder injury. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Drummond is averaging 9.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and...
numberfire.com
Draymond Green (injury management) inactive for Warriors on Friday
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (injury management) is ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Green will take a break after the Warriors' forward was ruled out for injury management purposes. Expect Jonathan Kuminga to play an increased role on Friday night. Kuminga's projection includes 14.6...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) out again for Hornets Friday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rozier continues to sit as he deals with his sprained right ankle. And after coming into the day with a doubtful tag, the team has once again ruled him out. Dennis Smith Jr. will likely remain in the starting five.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Friday
Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his second start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with an elbow injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 38.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Coby White (quad) out on Friday
Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (quad) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. As expected, White has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against Boston on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. White...
numberfire.com
Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) active and starting on Friday, Bismack Biyombo coming off the bench
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is available and in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ayton has been upgraded from probable to available and will rejoin the starting lineup on Friday. Bismack Biyombo returns to the bench. Ayton is averaging 15.4 points, 8.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Chargers list DeAndre Carter (illness) as questionable in Week 9
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (illness) is questionable to play in Week 9's game against the Atlanta Falcons. After a limited practice on Friday, Carter's status is currently in limbo with an illness. In a great spot against an Atlanta defense allowing 38.6 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Carter to score 8.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers rule out Anfernee Simons (foot) on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (foot) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Simons will sit out after he experienced recent left foot inflammation. Expect Justise Winslow to see more playing time against a Suns' team ranked fifth in defensive rating. Winslow's current projection includes 8.3...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (illness) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid continues to deal with an illness and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against New York. Embiid's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Devin Vassell (knee) removed from injury report ahead of Friday's clash with Clippers
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Vassell has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Clippers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against Los Angeles. Vassell's Friday...
numberfire.com
Evan Fournier playing with New York's second unit on Friday night
New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier is not starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fournier will play off the bench after Quentin Grimes was named Friday's starter. In 15.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Fournier to produce 7.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
