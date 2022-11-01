ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Mark Andrews (shoulder) DNP in Ravens' Friday practice

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder) did not practice on Friday. Andrews has been unable to participate any session in preparation for Week 9's Monday night showdown with a shoulder injury. In a matchup versus a New Orleans Saints' defense ranked second in FanDuel points (5.1) allowed per game to tight ends, Isaiah Likely is a probable candidate for a feature role if Andrews is inactive.
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.4 minutes against Detroit. Mitchell's Friday projection includes...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Ish Smith (calf) questionable for Denver on Saturday

Denver Nuggets point guard Ish Smith (calf) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Smith continues to deal with a calf injury and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Smith is averaging 1.7 FanDuel points per game this season.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Raul Neto (ankle) questionable for Cleveland on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Raul Neto (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Neto is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 12.0 minutes against Detroit. Dylan Windler (ankle) will remain sidelined.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Browns: Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when eligible

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (suspension) will start when he's first eligible in Week 13 against the Houston Texans on December 4, per general manager Andrew Berry. What It Means:. Berry praised Jacoby Brissett for the work he's done while filling in as the Browns' starter, but he confirmed that...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (foot) out for Golden State's Friday contest

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins will take a break after he was listed with left foot soreness. Expect JaMychal Green to see more minutes versus a Pelicans' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. Green's projection includes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers on Friday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) is available for Friday's game against Utah Jazz. Davis will suit up at home despite his questionable designation with back tightness. In a matchup against a Jazz team allowing a 108.5 defensive rating, our models project Davis to score 43.7 FanDuel points. Davis'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) probable on Friday

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is probable for Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram is in the NBA's concussion protocol but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Warriors on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.9 minutes against Golden State. Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) is also listed as probable.
numberfire.com

Bulls' Andre Drummond (shoulder) out again on Friday

Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond (shoulder) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Drummond will remain sidelined on Friday with a shoulder injury. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. Drummond is averaging 9.0 points, 10.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists, and...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Draymond Green (injury management) inactive for Warriors on Friday

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (injury management) is ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Green will take a break after the Warriors' forward was ruled out for injury management purposes. Expect Jonathan Kuminga to play an increased role on Friday night. Kuminga's projection includes 14.6...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (ankle) out again for Hornets Friday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier will not play Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rozier continues to sit as he deals with his sprained right ankle. And after coming into the day with a doubtful tag, the team has once again ruled him out. Dennis Smith Jr. will likely remain in the starting five.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Jordan Poole for Stephen Curry (elbow) on Friday

Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole is starting in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poole will make his second start this season after Stephen Curry was ruled out with an elbow injury. In 35.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Poole to score 38.5 FanDuel points. Poole's projection includes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Bulls' Coby White (quad) out on Friday

Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White (quad) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. As expected, White has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will not play against Boston on Friday. His next chance to play will come against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. White...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Chargers list DeAndre Carter (illness) as questionable in Week 9

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (illness) is questionable to play in Week 9's game against the Atlanta Falcons. After a limited practice on Friday, Carter's status is currently in limbo with an illness. In a great spot against an Atlanta defense allowing 38.6 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Carter to score 8.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers rule out Anfernee Simons (foot) on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (foot) is ruled out for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Simons will sit out after he experienced recent left foot inflammation. Expect Justise Winslow to see more playing time against a Suns' team ranked fifth in defensive rating. Winslow's current projection includes 8.3...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

76ers' Joel Embiid (illness) questionable on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid continues to deal with an illness and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against New York. Embiid's Friday projection...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Evan Fournier playing with New York's second unit on Friday night

New York Knicks guard Evan Fournier is not starting in Friday's contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fournier will play off the bench after Quentin Grimes was named Friday's starter. In 15.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Fournier to produce 7.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
