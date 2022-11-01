Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Mayoral candidate Bass slammed for accusing Caruso of purchasing an endorsement of a Latino groupVictorLos Angeles, CA
Related
numberfire.com
Lakers' LeBron James (foot) available on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (foot) is available for Friday's game against the Utah Jazz. James has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Utah on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.7 minutes against the Jazz. James' Friday projection includes 26.6 points, 7.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Anthony Edwards (illness) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Edwards is dealing with an illness and is questionable to face the Bucks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Milwaukee. Edwards' Friday projection includes 22.0...
numberfire.com
Mavericks' Dwight Powell starting for Dallas on Friday, JaVale McGee coming off the bench
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Powell will get the start on Friday with JaVale McGee moving to the bench. Our models expect Powell to play 12.9 minutes against Toronto. Powell's Friday projection includes 5.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 0.6...
numberfire.com
Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (ankle) questionable on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Mitchell is dealing with an ankle sprain and is questionable to face the Pistons on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 34.4 minutes against Detroit. Mitchell's Friday projection includes...
LeBron James on Kyrie Irving: 'He apologized. But he caused some harm'
Lakers star LeBron James answered the media about the fallout of Kyrie Irving’s recent sharing of a documentary with antisemitic views. “I believe that what Kyrie did caused some harm to a lot of people,” James said after the Lakers lost 130-116 to the Utah Jazz on Friday, adding that he can't speak for why the most of the league hasn't spoken against Irving.
numberfire.com
Rivers: Philadelphia's De'Anthony Melton to start for injured James Harden (foot) on Friday
According to head coach Doc Rivers, Philadelphia 76ers guard De'Anthony Melton will start in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Melton will start on Friday night after James Harden was ruled out with a right foot tendon strain. In a matchup against a New York team ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Melton to score 31.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert (illness) available on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Gobert has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against the Bucks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.7 minutes against Milwaukee. Gobert's Friday projection includes 14.3 points, 14.5 rebounds, 1.3...
numberfire.com
Seth Curry (injury management) not listed for Nets on Saturday
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is set to play Saturday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Curry missed Friday's game due to left ankle injury management. However, for the second leg of the back-to-back set, he does not carry any designation on the injury report. Expect the veteran sharpshooter to take the court.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram (concussion) active and starting on Friday, Trey Murphy to bench
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (concussion) is starting in Friday's game against the Golden State Warriors. Ingram will make his return after a four game absence with a concussion. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Ingram to score 38.2 FanDuel points. Ingram's projection includes 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Suns' Deandre Ayton (ankle) available on Friday
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ayton has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Portland on Friday. Bismack Biyombo will likely return to the bench with Ayton back in action. The Suns are 12.5-point favorites over...
numberfire.com
Spurs starting Malaki Branham for inactive Romeo Langford (toe) on Friday
San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham is starting in Friday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Branham will make his first career start after Romeo Langford was ruled out on Friday. In a matchup against a Clippers' team ranked fourth in defensive rating Branham's FanDuel salary stands at $3,600. In...
numberfire.com
76ers' Joel Embiid (illness) questionable on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Embiid continues to deal with an illness and is questionable to face the Knicks on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.3 minutes against New York. Embiid's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Kuminga starting for Warriors Friday in place of injured Andrew Wiggins
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Kuminga has been coming off the bench all season to this point. However, that will change to kick off the weekend. The Warriors have four starters sitting, and as a result, the second-year wing is getting the call in place of Andrew Wiggins.
numberfire.com
Suns' Duane Washington Jr. (personal) out on Friday
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Duane Washington Jr. (personal) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Washington has been ruled out of Friday's game for personal reasons. The Suns have a win probability of 91.5% against Portland on Friday, according to numberFire's models.
numberfire.com
Matisse Thybulle (ankle) available off Philadelphia's bench on Friday night
Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Thybulle is active and available with Philadelphia's second unit despite his questionable designation with an ankle injury. In 22.0 expected minutes, our models project Thybulle to record 5.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists.
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Jalen McDaniels for inactive Gordon Hayward (shoulder) on Friday
Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels is starting in Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. McDaniels will make the start on Friday night after Gordon Hayward was ruled out with a shoulder injury. In 35.6 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 32.5 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes 15.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (foot) out for Golden State's Friday contest
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) is ruled out for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins will take a break after he was listed with left foot soreness. Expect JaMychal Green to see more minutes versus a Pelicans' team ranked 12th in defensive rating. Green's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Dean Wade starting in Cleveland's Friday lineup for inactive Donovan Mitchell (ankle)
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is starting in Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Wade will make his fourth start this season after Donovan Mitchell was ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury. In 30.4 expected minutes, our models project Wade to score 21.7 FanDuel points. Wade's current projection...
numberfire.com
Dean Wade coming off the bench for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Wade will move to the bench on Wednesday with Darius Garland back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Wade to play 26.3 minutes against Boston. Wade's Wednesday projection includes 7.4 points,...
numberfire.com
Nets starting Edmond Sumner for suspended Kyrie Irving on Friday night
Brooklyn Nets guard Edmond Sumner is starting in Friday's game against the Washington Wizards. Sumner will make his first start this season after Kyrie Irving was suspended for personal reasons. In a matchup against a Washington unit ranked 16th in defensive rating, our models project Mills to score 26.6 FanDuel points.
Comments / 0