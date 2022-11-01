Read full article on original website
Related
MySanAntonio
NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
MySanAntonio
Enbridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
MySanAntonio
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
MySanAntonio
Adient: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
DUBLIN (AP) _ Adient PLC (ADNT) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $45 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
MySanAntonio
ImmunoGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Friday reported a loss of $77.8 million in its third quarter. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks...
MySanAntonio
Duke kicks off sale process for its renewable energy unit
Duke Energy Corp. kicked off a sale process for its commercial renewable-energy bU.S.iness in what would be one of the U.S.'s biggest clean-power deals ever. The unit has a book value of $3 billion, Chief Financial Officer Brian Savoy said in an interview Friday morning. Duke is aiming to close the sale in the second quarter of 2023.
MySanAntonio
Bed Bath & Beyond suppliers halt shipments despite new financing
Some Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. suppliers say they are restricting or halting shipments even after the company secured new financing, a sign of the challenges the troubled retailer faces to receive new merchandise and reverse more than a year of plummeting sales. Bed Bath & Beyond used a portion...
Comments / 0