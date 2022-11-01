ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
MySanAntonio

Enbridge: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Enbridge Inc. (ENB) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 51 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five...
MySanAntonio

AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
NEW YORK STATE
MySanAntonio

Adient: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) _ Adient PLC (ADNT) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $45 million. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had net income of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
MySanAntonio

ImmunoGen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ ImmunoGen Inc. (IMGN) on Friday reported a loss of $77.8 million in its third quarter. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share. The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MySanAntonio

Duke kicks off sale process for its renewable energy unit

Duke Energy Corp. kicked off a sale process for its commercial renewable-energy bU.S.iness in what would be one of the U.S.'s biggest clean-power deals ever. The unit has a book value of $3 billion, Chief Financial Officer Brian Savoy said in an interview Friday morning. Duke is aiming to close the sale in the second quarter of 2023.
MySanAntonio

Bed Bath & Beyond suppliers halt shipments despite new financing

Some Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. suppliers say they are restricting or halting shipments even after the company secured new financing, a sign of the challenges the troubled retailer faces to receive new merchandise and reverse more than a year of plummeting sales. Bed Bath & Beyond used a portion...
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy