ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3

Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
MySanAntonio

Huntsman: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $100 million. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 71 cents per share.
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported profit of $93.2 million in its fiscal first quarter. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share. The computer networking company posted revenue of $498.1 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
NEW YORK STATE
Benzinga

Recap: MISTRAS Group Q3 Earnings

MISTRAS Group MG reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MISTRAS Group missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $3.91 million from the same...
MySanAntonio

AMC Networks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $84.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $2.09 per share. The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC...
NEW YORK STATE
MySanAntonio

AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
NEW YORK STATE
freightwaves.com

Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings

Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
MySanAntonio

NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
Benzinga

Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights

Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Benzinga

Recap: Akero Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

Akero Therapeutics AKRO reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akero Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 24.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-0.74. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
freightwaves.com

Trimble’s transportation revenue down 10% in Q3

Trimble Inc. on Wednesday reported transportation revenue decreased 9.9% year over year (y/y) to $155 million during the third quarter. The company’s transportation segment was negatively impacted by declining spot rates in the commercial trucking industry, said Rob Painter, Trimble’s president and CEO. “Although spot rates in the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources METC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ramaco Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14. Ramaco Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Arbor Realty Trust Q3 Earnings

Arbor Realty Trust ABR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arbor Realty Trust beat estimated earnings by 47.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.38. Revenue was up $29.41 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings

ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
Benzinga

Entravision Comms: Q3 Earnings Insights

Entravision Comms EVC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Entravision Comms missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $42.01 million from the same...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical RBOT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vicarious Surgical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15. Vicarious Surgical bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Recap: Liberty SiriusXM Gr Q3 Earnings

Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM posted an EPS of $0.06. Revenue was up $82.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
tipranks.com

Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat

Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...

Comments / 0

Community Policy