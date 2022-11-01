Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Heartland Express’ acquisitions change earnings complexion in Q3
Truckload carrier Heartland Express reported results for the first time since making a deal to double its size. Heartland (NASDAQ: HTLD) reported Wednesday headline earnings per share of 31 cents for the third quarter, a penny better than the consensus estimate and level with the year-ago quarter. However, the number included a 2-cent negative impact tied to acquisition and other nonrecurring expenses. Gains on sale were more than $8 million lower year over year (y/y), which was an 8-cent drag compared to the 2021 third quarter.
MySanAntonio
Huntsman: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $100 million. On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 50 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 71 cents per share.
MySanAntonio
Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported profit of $93.2 million in its fiscal first quarter. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share. The computer networking company posted revenue of $498.1 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
Recap: MISTRAS Group Q3 Earnings
MISTRAS Group MG reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MISTRAS Group missed estimated earnings by 27.27%, reporting an EPS of $0.16 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $3.91 million from the same...
MySanAntonio
AMC Networks: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $84.7 million. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.94. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $2.09 per share. The owner of cable channels including AMC and IFC...
MySanAntonio
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
5 Analyst Favorite Dividend Kings to Buy Now That Crushed Q3 Earnings
These five Dividend Kings beat third-quarter earnings expectations and look like solid picks for growth and income investors seeking a dependable stream of income as the market wobbles and seems poised to head much lower.
MySanAntonio
NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
Hershey's Beat On Q3 Earnings, Expects Sweetened Holiday Season, Boosts Annual Guidance
Hershey Co HSY has reported Q3 sales of $2.73 billion, an increase of 15.6%, beating the consensus of $2.61 billion, including a 4.1-point benefit from the acquisitions of Pretzels and Dot's. Organic, constant currency sales increased by 11.8%. The company reported adjusted EPS of $2.17, beating the consensus of $2.10.
Fluor: Q3 Earnings Insights
Fluor FLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:50 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fluor posted an EPS of $0.07. Revenue was up $509.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the company missed on...
Recap: Akero Therapeutics Q3 Earnings
Akero Therapeutics AKRO reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akero Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 24.32%, reporting an EPS of $-0.92 versus an estimate of $-0.74. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
freightwaves.com
Trimble’s transportation revenue down 10% in Q3
Trimble Inc. on Wednesday reported transportation revenue decreased 9.9% year over year (y/y) to $155 million during the third quarter. The company’s transportation segment was negatively impacted by declining spot rates in the commercial trucking industry, said Rob Painter, Trimble’s president and CEO. “Although spot rates in the...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Ramaco Resources
Ramaco Resources METC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ramaco Resources will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14. Ramaco Resources bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Arbor Realty Trust Q3 Earnings
Arbor Realty Trust ABR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arbor Realty Trust beat estimated earnings by 47.37%, reporting an EPS of $0.56 versus an estimate of $0.38. Revenue was up $29.41 million from...
Recap: ACM Research Q3 Earnings
ACM Research ACMR reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 06:58 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ACM Research beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.42 versus an estimate of $0.24. Revenue was up $66.70 million from the same...
Entravision Comms: Q3 Earnings Insights
Entravision Comms EVC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Entravision Comms missed estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.14. Revenue was up $42.01 million from the same...
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical RBOT is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-07. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Vicarious Surgical will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.15. Vicarious Surgical bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Recap: Liberty SiriusXM Gr Q3 Earnings
Liberty SiriusXM Gr LSXMA reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 08:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Liberty SiriusXM posted an EPS of $0.06. Revenue was up $82.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
tipranks.com
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
