McEwen: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
TORONTO (AP) _ McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) on Friday reported a loss of $10.5 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. The gold and silver mining company posted revenue of $26 million in the period. _____. This story was...
Ubiquiti: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) on Friday reported profit of $93.2 million in its fiscal first quarter. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.54 per share. The computer networking company posted revenue of $498.1 million in the period. _____. This story was generated by Automated...
AG Mortgage Investment Trust: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
NEW YORK (AP) _ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) on Friday reported a third-quarter loss of $2.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. The New York-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.
NexGen Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) on Friday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.
