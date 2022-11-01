ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyundai recalls 44,000 vehicles and tells drivers to park outside due to fire risk – even when the engine is turned off

By Akanke Jackson
 3 days ago
HYUNDAI has recalled 44,000 vehicles and issued an urgent advisory asking drivers to park outdoors and away from other vehicles or structures because of a combustion risk.

The South Korean automobile company said their 2018 Santa Fe sports model cars are in danger of catching fire even when the engine is turned off and warn owners not to take any chances.

Hyundai recalled 44,000 vehicles and advised customers to park their cars outside due to a fire risk Credit: Getty

The SUVs were installed with an anti-lock brake computer that can malfunction, causing a cascading impact that could lead to an electrical short.

The short can cause too much electricity inside the computer, risking a chance of a fire.

Santa Fe sport model was not included in the February recall that abducted 300,000 vehicles for the same issue.

According to NBC4/WRC-TV, dealers will replace a fuse with one that limits the current going to the anti-lock brake module.

Drivers will be informed by mail starting December 26.

As stated in a document by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, it had four reports of engine compartments from cars in both recalls.

However, no injuries were reported.

The U.S. Sun reported that the Biden administration received major pushback from Hyundai after holding a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles made in North America.

The manufacturer is suffering from this dispute as their U.S. electric car plant will launch in 2025.

Hyundai may need a recall, but they should also check on the road range for emotional highway drivers.

The U.S. Sun also reported that the vehicle owner spat and flipped the bird at another driver while they were driving on the freeway.

Upset and incoherent, the Hyundai driver almost didn't notice that he would've gotten smacked by another vehicle because he wasn't paying attention.

