ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police looking for missing and endangered 15-year-old

Fall River Police are looking for a missing and endangered 15-year-old boy. Jasaiha Suarez is a Hispanic male, about 5’7″ tall, 120-130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing tan shorts, a red sweater, and a black beanie. Anyone with information regarding Jasaiha’s...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River woman released on bail after reportedly driving on sidewalk, crashing into school bus

A Fall River woman was arrested and released on bail after police say she drove on the sidewalk and hit a school bus with children aboard. According to Tiverton Police, on Thursday, at 3:42 p.m., the Tiverton Police Department along with both the Tiverton and Portsmouth Fire Departments responded to the area of Stone Bridge Commons at 1800 Main Road for a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus. Three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport, a 1998 Volvo S70 and a 2023 First Student School Bus. In addition to the driver and monitor, the school bus was occupied by eight juvenile students. The operator of the Chevrolet Captiva sustained minor facial injuries. The operator of the Volvo S70 sustained a minor head injury. No adult or juvenile occupants aboard the First Student School Bus sustained any injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

2 people shot in Providence, 1 in critical condition

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were shot in Providence early Saturday morning. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. on Whelan Road. Police said one person is in critical condition. It is unclear if there have been any arrests. This is a developing news story and will be...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized

A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

Police: Vehicle sought in ‘possible kidnapping’ of 1-month-old child at South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an SUV allegedly tied to a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old. In a social media post, authorities said they were looking for a red, 2003 Chevy Suburban with a Massachusetts license plate reading 3VBN77. According to Transit Police, the vehicle may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Two major car crashes in Tiverton, both resulting in arrests for DUI

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two separate car wrecks on Thursday resulted in arrests for driving under the influence. The first accident took place just before 4 p.m. outside of Stone Bridge Commons on Main Rd. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was a First Student...
TIVERTON, RI
ABC6.com

Human remains found at Central Falls construction site possibly tied to mid-1990s

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — The human remains found at a Central Falls construction site in late October may not be as old as investigators originally thought. The gruesome discovery of human remains initially had many pointing towards the former Sportsman Lounge. The business once sat at the Sheridan Street location and was known as one of New England’s largest cocaine operations in the early 1990s.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
capecod.com

Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store

MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
MASHPEE, MA
ABC6.com

State police unveil new information on ‘Lady of the Dunes’ cold case

PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police have named a man they are interested in learning more about surrounding the “Lady of the Dunes” cold case. Police said they are looking to learn more about Guy Rockwell Muldavin who they believed married Ruth Marie Terry a few months before her body was discovered in the Provincetown dunes.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
ABC6.com

Woman hit and killed by train in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a woman was hit and killed by a train Wednesday. The incident happened just before 3 p.m. behind the Medical Examiners Office on Orms Street. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy