Police: Officer seriously injured in Fall River hit-and-run
Police are searching for the driver who hit and seriously injured a Fall River officer Friday evening.
Fall River police officer struck by hit-and-run driver
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Fall River Police say one of their officers was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle, Friday. The officer was conducting a traffic stop in the area of Robeson Street and Declar Street when struck, police say. “The vehicle which struck the...
1 seriously injured in Fall River shooting
Police are investigating a shooting in Fall River that left one person seriously injured Thursday afternoon.
Police investigating child kidnapping scam
Police are investigating after a Tiverton woman fell victim to a child kidnapping scam.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police looking for missing and endangered 15-year-old
Fall River Police are looking for a missing and endangered 15-year-old boy. Jasaiha Suarez is a Hispanic male, about 5’7″ tall, 120-130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing tan shorts, a red sweater, and a black beanie. Anyone with information regarding Jasaiha’s...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River woman released on bail after reportedly driving on sidewalk, crashing into school bus
A Fall River woman was arrested and released on bail after police say she drove on the sidewalk and hit a school bus with children aboard. According to Tiverton Police, on Thursday, at 3:42 p.m., the Tiverton Police Department along with both the Tiverton and Portsmouth Fire Departments responded to the area of Stone Bridge Commons at 1800 Main Road for a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus. Three vehicles were involved, a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva Sport, a 1998 Volvo S70 and a 2023 First Student School Bus. In addition to the driver and monitor, the school bus was occupied by eight juvenile students. The operator of the Chevrolet Captiva sustained minor facial injuries. The operator of the Volvo S70 sustained a minor head injury. No adult or juvenile occupants aboard the First Student School Bus sustained any injuries.
ABC6.com
2 people shot in Providence, 1 in critical condition
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were shot in Providence early Saturday morning. The shooting happened at about 4 a.m. on Whelan Road. Police said one person is in critical condition. It is unclear if there have been any arrests. This is a developing news story and will be...
Several students, driver injured in New Bedford school bus crash
Police are investigating after a school bus was T-boned in New Bedford Thursday evening, according to authorities.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man seriously injured in motorcycle crash, fundraiser organized
A Fall River man suffered serious injuries after a recent motorcycle crash and a fundraiser has been organized to help the family with expenses. According to Lieutenant Antonio Elumba, on Sunday, Fall River Police personnel responded to the area of Robeson and Delcar Streets in regard to a motorcycle crash with injuries.
Man charged with breaking into Cranston ATM arrested again
Adam Corbin was taken into custody in the capital city after failing to appear in court on charges connected to the attempted larceny.
fallriverreporter.com
Tiverton woman injured, arrested, released on bail after crash involving vehicles, telephone pole
A Tiverton woman was injured and arrested after a multi-vehicle crash involving a telephone pole. According to Tiverton Police, just after 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, police and fire personnel responded to the area of 423 Stafford Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. Upon arrival, officers found a downed...
‘It was scary’: Principal’s son on board school bus involved in crash
What started as a normal day for Global Learning Charter School principal Lena Pires ended in chaos when she received an alarming text message from her son.
whdh.com
Police: Vehicle sought in ‘possible kidnapping’ of 1-month-old child at South Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an SUV allegedly tied to a possible kidnapping of a 1-month-old. In a social media post, authorities said they were looking for a red, 2003 Chevy Suburban with a Massachusetts license plate reading 3VBN77. According to Transit Police, the vehicle may have been involved in the alleged kidnapping of a 1-month-old boy at South Station.
Turnto10.com
Providence man accused of breaking into ATM says he missed court because he was on drugs
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A Providence man accused of breaking into an ATM at a Cranston bank appeared in court on Friday after missing his appearance the day before. Adam Corbin was arrested on a bench warrant for his missed court appearance on Thursday. Police said Corbin was found...
ABC6.com
Two major car crashes in Tiverton, both resulting in arrests for DUI
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Two separate car wrecks on Thursday resulted in arrests for driving under the influence. The first accident took place just before 4 p.m. outside of Stone Bridge Commons on Main Rd. Three vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which was a First Student...
ABC6.com
Human remains found at Central Falls construction site possibly tied to mid-1990s
CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — The human remains found at a Central Falls construction site in late October may not be as old as investigators originally thought. The gruesome discovery of human remains initially had many pointing towards the former Sportsman Lounge. The business once sat at the Sheridan Street location and was known as one of New England’s largest cocaine operations in the early 1990s.
capecod.com
Mashpee Police seeking suspect in larceny incident at LL Bean store
MASHPEE – Do you recognize the individual in this picture? Mashpee Police Detectives are looking to speak with him regarding a larceny from LL Bean. If you have any information or you know who this may be please contact Detective Cook @ 508-539-1490 ext 7263. Thank you for your...
ABC6.com
Nearly 20 years later, woman left paralyzed by drunk driver dies
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A 32-year-old woman who was left with a severe brain injury after being struck by a hit-and-run drunk driver nearly two decades ago has died. Tori Lynn Andreozzi died Tuesday morning with her loved ones by her side at her Narragansett home. On March...
ABC6.com
State police unveil new information on ‘Lady of the Dunes’ cold case
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police have named a man they are interested in learning more about surrounding the “Lady of the Dunes” cold case. Police said they are looking to learn more about Guy Rockwell Muldavin who they believed married Ruth Marie Terry a few months before her body was discovered in the Provincetown dunes.
ABC6.com
Woman hit and killed by train in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a woman was hit and killed by a train Wednesday. The incident happened just before 3 p.m. behind the Medical Examiners Office on Orms Street. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.
