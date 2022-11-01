ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Robert Downey Jr. let his 2 kids shave his head for an upcoming project in an adorable video

By Libby Torres
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09IhKM_0iuuwWz300
Robert Downey Jr. on the red carpet, left; right, after his children shaved his head.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix; Robert Downey Jr. via Instagram

  • Robert Downey Jr. enlisted two of his children to help him shave his head for an upcoming role.
  • In the adorable video posted to Instagram, the "Iron Man" star asks for help shaving his hair off.
  • After shaving Downey Jr's head, 7-year-old Avri and 10-year-old Exton painted his scalp to look like a pumpkin.

Robert Downey Jr. shaved his head for an upcoming project, but instead of going to a barber, the "Iron Man" star enlisted the help of his 7-year-old daughter Avri and 10-year-old son Exton.

In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Downey Jr. approaches his two younger children, who are carving pumpkins together.

"Sorry to interrupt but I need your help. You know how I'm starting this project soon?" the actor says to his kids .

"Yeah, 'The Sympathizer?'" Avri responds, referring to Downey Jr.'s involvement in the upcoming HBO adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's bestselling novel . Exton then says his dad is "playing like five roles or something" in the series.

"Right. Well anyway, I don't want to wear a bald cap, so will you guys shave my head?" Downey Jr. asks.

The video then cuts to a montage of Avri and Exton shaving their dad's head with various razors and trimmers, while "Point of Know Return" by Kansas plays.

Towards the end of the clip, Downey Jr. shows off his newly bald head, and asks Avri and Exton, "What do I owe ya?"

Avri, with a smile on her face, then tells her dad that she needs "help with a Halloween project."

The final part of the video sees Downey Jr. spin around slowly in a chair to reveal that the back of his head has been painted to look like a Jack-O-Lantern, complete with a pumpkin stem on top.

"Happy Halloween!" Avri says to the camera.

Downey Jr. shares Avri and Exton with his wife, Susan (née Levin). He also has a son, 29-year-old Indio, with ex-wife Deborah Falconer.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 1

Related
DoYouRemember?

74-Year-Old Goldie Hawn Is A Stunner In Skin-Tight Unitard During Workout

Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn share a variety of content on their respective social media pages, from family photos to professional updates. Sometimes their posts also include exercise and fitness videos. At 74 years of age, Hawn stays up-to-date on ways to stay fit, much to the delight of Hudson, who recently shared a video of Hawn’s that she dubbed as sweet as it gets.
RadarOnline

'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Kate Hudson Wore a Sheer Cutout Gown in the Most Unexpected Color Combo

Which celebrity is most responsible for the return of early aughts fashion trends? It's a real whodunnit, but Kate Hudson is high up among the list of suspects, especially when concerning the comeback of the most unexpected color combo: Chocolate brown and gold. The actor walked the red carpet at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, alongside costars Kathryn Hahn, Daniel Craig, and Janelle Monae, at the closing evening of the London Film Festival on Sunday, October 16.
The Guardian

The dog that walks like a human – and other precocious pets: ‘We didn’t teach him, it was his idea’

‘I watched in amazement as he hopped up the stairs’: Dexter, the dog that walks on two legs. We bought Dexter as a puppy. He was an adorable bundle of energy, a pure-breed Brittany spaniel. My husband, two children and I fell in love with him straight away. We’d lost an elderly dog the year before, and had rescued another, who we tragically had to put to sleep. It devastated us. So we poured our love into Dexter.
People

Heidi Klum Makes Epic Halloween Comeback in Head-Turning Worm Costume Alongside Tom Kaulitz

After two years off, Heidi Klum's iconic Halloween party is back on — and the Making the Cut host went all out with her head-to-toe costume The Queen of Halloween has returned. After two years of not having her iconic Halloween party, Heidi Klum was back in action with a spooky fête in New York City this year. On Monday night, the 49-year-old model marked her return in a head-to-toe worm costume. The realistic piece featured ridges and was made complete with a curved head and long tail. She was accompanied by husband...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

Woman’s Temporary Halloween Tattoo Won’t Come Off in Viral TikTok

A woman was stuck looking like a human Skeletor after plastering her face with a skeleton tattoo that she's now having difficulty removing, forcing her to go about her daily activities with a particularly ghoulish vibe. While wearing white after Labor Day is considered a big no-no, it's difficult to...
People

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's Family Dress Up as Epic Fast Food Mascots for Halloween

The family of four is known for their extravagant group costumes on Halloween Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka's family has done it again! The couple and their 12-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott, known for going all out with their extravagant group Halloween costumes each year, dressed up for the holiday as some of America's most beloved fast food mascots. "Trick Or Meat," Harris captioned the Instagram post on Monday. "Happy Halloween from the BOOrtka-Harris Family." Harper is seen dressed as Wendy of Wendy's fame, sitting holding a burger next to Burtka, who is...
Glamour

Selena Gomez Says She May Not Be Able to Carry Children

In a new profile for Rolling Stone, Selena Gomez opens up about how her bipolar diagnosis may inhibit her ability to carry her own children in the future. After visiting with a friend who is trying to get pregnant, Gomez said she broke down in tears: Due to the two medications she takes to treat her bipolar disorder, she says she “likely” won't be able to carry children of her own, writes Rolling Stone's Alex Morris.
TEXAS STATE
Insider

Insider

653K+
Followers
36K+
Post
368M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy