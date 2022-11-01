Billie Eilish and reported boyfriend Jesse Rutherford dressed up as a baby and an old man for Halloween

Billie Eilish in 2022 and Jesse Rutherford in 2019. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic; Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Billie Eilish shared a photo with musician Jesse Rutherford wearing coordinating Halloween costumes.

Eilish, 20, was dressed as a baby while Rutherford, 31, was dressed as an old man.

The photo seems to confirm reports that Eilish is dating The Neighbourhood frontman.

Billie Eilish recently shared a photo with Jesse Rutherford, apparently confirming reports that she's dating the "Sweater Weather" singer.

The photo shows Eilish wearing a baby costume, complete with exaggerated makeup and a teddy-bear bonnet. Rutherford is dressed as a balding old man.

The coordinating costumes seem to poke fun at their age gap. Eilish is 20; Rutherford is 31.

"life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy," Eilish captioned the post, adding a clown emoji. "happy halloween."

In the same slideshow on Instagram , she also included a video of Rutherford dressed as a clown.

Eilish and Rutherford sparked dating rumors in October after they were photographed having dinner together . They have since been spotted holding hands at Universal Studios and kissing outside of a restaurant in Los Angeles .

Although neither musician has spoken publicly about their relationship, Eilish is an avowed fan of Rutherford's alt-rock band The Neighbourhood.

Eilish previously told NME that the first concert she ever attended was The Neighbourhood's performance at The Shrine in 2015.

"It was one of the best nights of my life," she said. "There was some energy in that room that just... it's a very rare feeling."

Eilish also said she met Rutherford about one year prior to the interview, describing the experience as "crazy."

"I love him so much, oh my god. He's so good, bro," she said.

Indeed, Eilish shared photos with Rutherford on her Instagram story in December 2017. She was 15 at the time.