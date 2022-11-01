UPtv is your place for a festive night of songs and celebrations with a Grammy nominated country artist this holiday season. Multi-platinum selling country star Josh Turner is coming to UPtv with his King Size Manger Christmas special, premiering on Friday, November 18 at 7/6c, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the trailer. The special is part of the network’s Most Uplifting Christmas Ever.

