Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
George & Mayan Lopez on How Close ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Is to Real Life (VIDEO)
The new NBC comedy Lopez vs. Lopez is George Lopez’s fourth time playing a fictional version of himself, but this time around there’s something new: he’s costarring with his real-life twentysomething offspring, Mayan. There’s another twist — at one point, Mayan didn’t speak to her dad for about three years.
Albany Herald
‘A Magical Christmas Village’: Marlo Thomas & Alison Sweeney Tease Classic Mother-Daughter Holiday Squabbling (VIDEO)
Flighty, fabulous, and “magical.” That’s what Marlo Thomas says to expect of her matriarch, Vivian, in Hallmark‘s upcoming A Magical Christmas Village. In the holiday flick, premiering November 4 on The Hallmark Channel, Thomas and Alison Sweeney co-star as a mother-daughter duo who couldn’t be more different.
Albany Herald
Josh Turner’s ‘King Size Manger’ Christmas Special Trailer: A Festive Night of Music & Family (VIDEO)
UPtv is your place for a festive night of songs and celebrations with a Grammy nominated country artist this holiday season. Multi-platinum selling country star Josh Turner is coming to UPtv with his King Size Manger Christmas special, premiering on Friday, November 18 at 7/6c, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the trailer. The special is part of the network’s Most Uplifting Christmas Ever.
Albany Herald
‘The Crown’ Stars on Becoming Princess Diana & Prince Charles for Season 5 (VIDEO)
The Crown has set its Season 5 return and as we approach the next chapter of Netflix‘s royal drama, new stars Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West are offering insight into their versions of the doomed couple Princess Diana and Prince Charles. As is tradition for the Peter Morgan-created series,...
Comments / 0