ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

George & Mayan Lopez on How Close ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Is to Real Life (VIDEO)

The new NBC comedy Lopez vs. Lopez is George Lopez’s fourth time playing a fictional version of himself, but this time around there’s something new: he’s costarring with his real-life twentysomething offspring, Mayan. There’s another twist — at one point, Mayan didn’t speak to her dad for about three years.
Albany Herald

Josh Turner’s ‘King Size Manger’ Christmas Special Trailer: A Festive Night of Music & Family (VIDEO)

UPtv is your place for a festive night of songs and celebrations with a Grammy nominated country artist this holiday season. Multi-platinum selling country star Josh Turner is coming to UPtv with his King Size Manger Christmas special, premiering on Friday, November 18 at 7/6c, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the trailer. The special is part of the network’s Most Uplifting Christmas Ever.

Comments / 0

Community Policy