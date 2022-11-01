Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Maquon’s Strode Garage fire update: lack of water on scene, $3M in damage
Firefighters from several rural departments were called to a structure fire in Maquon Thursday afternoon. Maquon Fire Chief Patrick Hohenbery tells WGIL that he got the call around 11:45 a.m. of the structure fire in the 400-block of Main Street, the sight of Strode Garage. Hohenbery says that a dozen...
aledotimesrecord.com
Fire in Maquon causes estimated $3 million in damages
GALESBURG — A large fire engulfed a vacant former car dealership in Maquon on Thursday, causing approximately $3 million in damages to the 12,000 square foot building and vehicles inside. There were no injuries. Patrick Hohenbery, Chief of the Maquon Fire Department, said his department received the call for...
Central Illinois Proud
Multiple crews respond to fire on Galena Road
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple fire departments responded to an apartment fire off Galena Road Tuesday. According to an Assistant Fire Chief on the scene, crews responded to a fire in an attic between two buildings. Fire crews from Peoria, Peoria Heights, Dunlap, Chillicothe, and West Peoria were...
BluSky donates to Peoria Fire Department for arson dogs
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A restoration company is helping kick-start the Peoria Fire Department’s new accelerant canine program. Wednesday, BluSky in Morton presented a $10,000 dollar check to the Peoria Fire Department. The money helped Peoria firefighters buy two accelerant detection dogs, Molly and Rock, that will assist with arson investigations. “We always try to […]
Central Illinois Proud
Supermarket/Grill on Peoria’s south side set to open in 2023
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The timeline is pushed back on an upcoming supermarket and grill that’s working to revitalize Peoria’s south side. Harvest Supermarket and Grill was expected to open in July at 210 S. Western Ave. and the doors are still closed in early November. Chuck...
25newsnow.com
Unoccupied building fires on the rise, Sollberger says
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Fire Department is seeing an increase in unoccupied building fires. They aren’t connected, and there is no indication of widespread arson, PFD Chief Shawn Sollberger said. There are several factors that could play into why those types of fires are on the rise....
1470 WMBD
Now-former volunteer firefighter accused of setting corn fields on fire
LEWISTOWN, Ill. – A now-former volunteer firefighter in Fulton County is out of jail after being charged with Arson. Fulton County Circuit Court records indicate Dwight Sheets, 18, faces a felony count of Arson, along with five other counts of Attempted Arson. He’s scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in the case January 3rd.
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in two-car crash Thursday
A woman was killed Thursday in a Knox County crash involving two vehicles, according to a news release from Illinois State Police.y. The crash happened at 7:10 p.m. Thursday on U. S. Route 34 westbound near Seminary Street in Galesburg, the release says. Roly V. Molenga, 22, of Galesburg, was...
25newsnow.com
Peoria gets $3.4 mil to brighten up city streets
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A combination of state and federal money is going towards projects to make Peoria streets brighter - literally. A series of projects in every district of the city plan to upgrade and replace streetlights. Some lights, like those along Southwest Adams street, are held up on wooden poles that Mayor Rita Ali describes as “disintegrating.”
Central Illinois Proud
Missing Peoria man found safe
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A missing Peoria man has been located, Peoria Police announced in a press release Friday. Police asked for the public’s help locating 46-year-old James McNulty on Wednesday. He had last been seen Oct. 31. Friday’s release states that McNulty is doing well.
wcbu.org
$3.3 million in improvements announced for Peoria street lighting
Street lighting projects totaling $3.3 million are set to brighten the sidewalks of Peoria. At a news conference on Monday, Peoria Mayor Rita Ali and State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth, D-Peoria, announced the project. Of the total, $2.5 million comes from a state grant, while $800,000 comes from remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds and $90,000 from local motor fuel tax funds.
25newsnow.com
Ex-Lewistown firefighter accused of setting a cornfield on fire and trying to start 5 more
LEWISTOWN (25 News Now) - A now-former Lewistown volunteer firefighter is no longer with the department as he’s accused of arson. Deputies say he set a farmer’s cornfield on fire and attempted five more. These all happened in corn fields throughout Lewistown on October 9, 15 and 16.
1 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Knox County Thursday evening
KNOX COUNTY, Illinois — A Galesburg woman is dead after her vehicle left the roadway of U.S. Route and struck another vehicle head-on near Seminary Street in Knox County, according to Illinois State Police. Roly V. Molenga, 22, and her passenger Donnell Mathews, 25, also of Galesburg, were traveling...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Heights man arrested for residential arson
PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested for residential arson in regards to a fire that occurred on Oct. 23. Peoria Heights Police Department posted on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that Skylar M. Walker, 32, was arrested for the arson at 1016 E. Rouse Avenue on the morning of Oct. 23.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Heights PD announce arrest after Oct. 23 house fire
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - A person has been arrested after a house fire October 23 in Peoria Heights that damaged three homes. Peoria Heights Police say Skylar M. Walker was arrested Tuesday at around 1:45 p.m. on a preliminary charge of arson and transported to the Peoria County Jail.
25newsnow.com
Update: Peoria Fire HazMat team identifies unknown substance at state facility in Rushville
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - The unknown “white powdery substance” that caused an employee to be transported to a local hospital has been identified, according to officials. Officials have not released what that substance is. WGEM called the Peoria Fire Department to get more information on what the substance...
Central Illinois Proud
Arson dogs arrive in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Fire Departments’ newest additions arrived on Monday from North Carolina. Two 14-month Belgium Malinois, a girl and a boy, will serve as accelerant detection dogs who assist arson investigators with fire investigations. The female dog is named Molly after the nation’s first...
Central Illinois Proud
8 arrests made in directed patrol Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department made eight arrests during a directed patrol Thursday. According to a Peoria police press release, in addition to the arrests, officers made 13 vehicle stops, seized one weapon, issued seven tickets and impounded two vehicles. Major events during the patrol included:
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Gunshot victim found in Peoria Wednesday night
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, the area of Wisconsin Ave. and Archer Ave. are shut down due to a police incident. Police have also shut down the area of Archer Ave. and Missouri Ave. WMBD has a crew on the way to the area and...
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglaries report: $2K of tools, bikes stolen from garage on North Broad Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — At 4:51 p.m. Friday, over $2,000 in items were reported stolen from a garage in the 1000 block of North Broad Street. The victim advised four bicycles, a sewer auger, a Dewalt drill, and a nail gun, had been stolen from his unlocked garage. Speaking with a neighbor, it seemed that the thefts occurred around 3:20 a.m. due to the neighbors garage alarm going off at that time with two individuals on bicycles being seen. The total value of the stolen items is $2,480.
Comments / 0