Boomer: Kyrie Irving 'ripped heart' out of Nets organization, says Steve Nash likely quit because of him
Boomer Esiason says Kyrie Irving has “ripped the heart” out of the Nets organization with his constant headaches, and believes Steve Nash quit to get away from it.
Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
Nets' Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: 'I just didn't like anything that went on'
As the Brooklyn Nets prepare to take on the Washington Wizards Friday night, Kevin Durant spoke to reporters following the team's shootaround in D.C. Durant shared his thoughts on Kyrie Irving's conduct in recent days and the organization's decision to suspend him for a minimum of five games. "I'm not...
NBA Rumors: The Los Angeles Clippers Fear Kawhi Leonard Has Suffered Major Injury Setback
Clippers worried Kawhi Leonard may have suffered another setback to his injured knee.
Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail
The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News
Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
Video: Kyrie Irving Greeted Jewish Ticket Holders Sitting Courtside At Barclays Center
Kyrie Irving was caught on camera saying 'hi' to Jewish ticket holders who sat courtside at Barclays Center.
NBA world reacts to Kanye West’s shocking Kyrie Irving Tweet
Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West had been absent from Twitter ever since posting an antisemitic Tweet last month that drew plenty of backlash and cost him business partnerships and major endorsements – including his massive deal with Adidas. But early Thursday morning, Ye returned to Twitter and sparked a fresh new controversy by sharing a photo of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is in the middle of his own controversy after sharing a link to an antisemitic film last month.
LeBron James Reveals He Was In Bed Over The Past 3 Days: "Soon As I Leave Here I'm Going Back To Bed For Sure."
Despite being sick, LeBron James notched up 20 points, 10 boards, and 8 assists to help the Lakers pip New Orleans Pelicans in overtime.
Report: Nets Open to Trading Ben Simmons
Kevin Durant is frustrated with Ben Simmons and the team is open to trading him.
Celtics' Marcus Smart reacts to Ime Udoka's possible move to the Nets: 'It makes no sense'
Ime Udoka is expected to soon become the next Brooklyn Nets head coach, despite receiving a season-long suspension from the Boston Celtics. NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart reacted to the reports in an interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. “We have no control over that....
This Knicks-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant
Once an NBA rumor gets started, does it ever really go away?. Remember grade school? People spread rumors all the time. Often, they weren’t based in reality, and that fact would become exposed. Somehow, the stink of the rumor never really wore off, did it?. The same holds true...
Lakers Fans Celebrate Russell Westbrook After He Dominates Off The Bench For Third Straight Game: "He's Back!"
Russell Westbrook gets showered in praise after terrific game in win over Pelicans.
Lakers News: Free Agent Ex-Laker Dwight Howard Makes Pitch For Possible Next Destinations
The 2020 Lakers champ thinks he still has more to give.
Ja backs Warriors' Poole over controversial carry violations
In the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday at FTX Arena, Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations at various points in the game. Afterward, Steve Kerr told reporters postgame that there needs to be consistency regarding carrying violations as "everybody" in the league carries the ball.
Donovan Mitchell Says He Has Never Played With Dynamic Bigs Like Evan Mobley And Jarrett Allen
Donovan Mitchell is enjoying a career-best year in assists and he attributes that to playing with dynamic bigs like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
