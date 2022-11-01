ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Reggie Miller Unhappy News

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Reggie Miller made it clear he's not happy with how the rest of the league has handled his comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Thug Pens A Message For James Harden From Jail

The incarcerated rapper tweeted a request to the NBA star. Young Thug’s incarceration hasn’t stopped him from continuing to share his thoughts and opinions with the masses. On Thursday, the YSL rapper penned a message to NBA star James Harden, who recently joined the Philadelphia 76ers. In his tweet, Thugga shared, “@Jharden13, get the ring this year.”
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News

Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Kanye West’s shocking Kyrie Irving Tweet

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West had been absent from Twitter ever since posting an antisemitic Tweet last month that drew plenty of backlash and cost him business partnerships and major endorsements – including his massive deal with Adidas. But early Thursday morning, Ye returned to Twitter and sparked a fresh new controversy by sharing a photo of Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving, who is in the middle of his own controversy after sharing a link to an antisemitic film last month.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Nets Trade Features Kevin Durant

Once an NBA rumor gets started, does it ever really go away?. Remember grade school? People spread rumors all the time. Often, they weren’t based in reality, and that fact would become exposed. Somehow, the stink of the rumor never really wore off, did it?. The same holds true...
NBC Sports

Ja backs Warriors' Poole over controversial carry violations

In the Warriors' 116-109 loss to the Miami Heat on Tuesday at FTX Arena, Jordan Poole was called for three carrying violations at various points in the game. Afterward, Steve Kerr told reporters postgame that there needs to be consistency regarding carrying violations as "everybody" in the league carries the ball.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
DALLAS, TX
Dallas, TX
