Happy cows = happy cheese in SD! 11-1-22 WAG In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel, Chief Meteorologist Dean Wysocki and Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics. Today we chat Lloyd Metzger of Valley Queen Cheese factory in SD.
Cattlewomen serving up beef tips! 11-03-22 WAG In Focus
Join WDAY Ag Director Bridgette Readel, Chief Meteorologist Dean Wysocki and Meteorologist Justin Storm as they break down Weather and Agriculture topics. Today we chat with with Joy Soreide-Kinsey a North Dakota Cattlewomen.
Majority of Minnesota under burning restrictions
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Burning restrictions are in place throughout the majority of Minnesota. The Department of Natural Resources says the risk of wildfire is "very high" due to extreme drought conditions. Most of the state is under a "no open burning" restriction, which was issued Thursday by the DNR, who...
North Dakota meat processing industry gets Federal boost
(Bismarck, ND) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing nearly ten-point-five million dollars into North Dakota's meat processing industry. The Mandan-based Lewis and Clark Regional Development Council is getting a ten-million dollar grant to create a loan fund to finance the startup and expansion of meat and poultry operations.
North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum aims to help others struggling with addiction through "Recovery Reinvented"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota First Lady Kathryn Burgum is gearing up to host the 6th annual Recovery Reinvented event. "You can just never give up hope for recovery. That's what happened to me. I relapsed for a period of 8 years. I'm so grateful I didn't give up hope, because here I am today to work with other people and try to help," said Burgum.
North Dakota producers finishing season by harvesting row crops
(Bismarck, ND) -- Many North Dakota farmers are finishing up harvest season by cutting row crops. Ag officials say crop yields have been good because of moisture from spring storms. North Dakota farmers planted 702-thousand acres of sunflowers this year. The flowers will be sold for oil and bird seed.
LRC and how dry it's been. Changes coming.....
There's no doubt that the start of the LRC has been dry!! LRC reset approx. Oct. 6th and we haven't had much precip since then. However, it FINALLY appears we will go into the "wet" part of the LRC cycle. I've attached precip possibilities for the next 10 days from the European, Canadian and British models. Notice some much needed precip over much of the area between 1-2" over the next 10 days with most of that coming NEXT week.
Burgum rejects Tribes' request to exclusively host internet gambling rights
(Bismarck, ND) -- Governor Doug Burgum is rejecting a request by North Dakota's Native American tribes to exclusively host sports betting and online gambling in the state. Burgum announced the decision Thursday, saying he doesn't see a "clear legal path" for him to expand the state's gambling laws unilaterally. “These...
Former North Dakota University System Chancellor dies
(Bismarck, ND) -- A former leader of the North Dakota University system has died. Robert Potts died last Friday at his home in Florence, Arkansas after a battle with cancer. Potts served as chancellor from July 2004 to August 2006. "The North Dakota University System and the State Board of...
North Dakota Insurance Commissioner cites individual insurance plan availability and affordability during open enrollment
(Fargo, ND) -- If you need health insurance, North Dakota's Insurance Commissioner says now is the time to review plans with open enrollment underway. "This Healthcare.gov, the plans are available on there. You may be surprised at some of the availability and some of the affordability of the different subsidies out there," said North Dakota Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread.
North Dakota regulators to meet to discuss Greater Electric Transport Fleet
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota regulators are set to meet concerning a greater electric transportation fleet. A public hearing will be held Thursday to gather comments on increasing the number of electric transportation resources available in the state. The Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year requires states to consider...
Public Service Commission Candidate Trygve Hammer: "I feel like [state lawmakers] serve the privileged" instead of average North Dakota residents
(Bismarck, ND) -- A former U.S Marine is seeking to "serve the people" instead of the priveledged, if elected this November General Election. Trygve Hammer is looking for your vote to become a member of the Public Service Commission. He joined WDAY Midday to share his platform, who he thinks current members have forgotten to represent, and what made him decide to run this election cycle.
North Dakota District 27 Candidate Sonja Kaye: "Republican policies aren't even consistent with their own platform"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A retired North Dakota business owner and current community organizer is throwing her hat into the ring to represent District 27 in the upcoming November General Election. Sonja Kaye is a North Dakota District 27 State Senate Candidate. She shared her campaign priorities, what people in the...
North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Sheri Haugen-Hoffart: "With that trust Governor Burgum had in me, I hope to gain the trust and confidence of all the North Dakota citizens"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A state public service commissioner who was appointed by North Dakota's Governor is sharing why she is running to be elected to the position in the upcoming November General Election. Sheri Haugen-Hoffart is a North Dakota Public Service Commissioner who was appointed in February of 2022 by...
North Dakota Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak: "I would be honored to serve the citizens of this state for another six years"
(Bismarck, ND) -- A 10-year veteran of a prominent North Dakota commission is running to maintain her role in the upcoming November General Election. Julie Fedorchak is a longtime member of the North Dakota Public Service Commission. She joined WDAY Radio to share her philosophy as a board member, the balance between adding green energy sources and maintaining fossil fuel sources, and keeping both utility providers and consumers happy.
Independent Cara Mund on fundraising with democrats: "I'm happy to take funds from democrats and republicans"
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's independent candidate for the state's lone congressional seat is talking about her recent fundraising activities with democrats. "I'm happy to take funds from democrats and republicans, right, like if a republican wanted to do a fundraiser I would be there. But when we have a party that is now an active rule that if you try to get the nod from another party, you are not allowed to run with them for six years," said Cara Mund.
Chair of PSC recusing herself from Summit Pipeline decisions
(Bismarck, ND) -- The chair of the North Dakota Public Service Commission is recusing herself from decisions on the site of the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions carbon dioxide pipeline. Julie Fedorchak says she and her husband own land in Oliver County and previously signed a contract with Summit to store...
