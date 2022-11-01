ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Taking applications for free naturalist training

Bellevue, Washington
 3 days ago
Do you want to learn more about nature in Bellevue and use that knowledge to guide and inspire others? Applications are being accepted for free naturalist training, designed to develop a group of dedicated volunteers who can lead city environmental education and restoration efforts.

The training, open to adults, is Feb. 23 to April 27. Virtual classes are on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-8 p.m., with in-person outdoor workshops. The program is free with a volunteer commitment of 100 hours of service.

To apply, complete and submit the online application at Bellevue Naturalist by Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“We are investing in people who are invested in stewarding Bellevue’s natural resources,” said Michael Shiosaki, director of Parks & Community Services.

Bellevue Naturalists, formerly known as master naturalists, learn about the area’s ecology, geology, wildlife, plant life, cultural history, wetlands, forests and streams from professors, local professionals, scientists and park rangers.

Participants focus on restoration and conservation efforts and, once trained, will work with and educate the community. That includes helping to lead Stewardship Saturday and Eco Friday volunteer projects as well as hikes and/or canoe tours.

Ideal candidates have an enthusiasm for learning and a passion for the outdoors. Bellevue residents will have priority for selection, but residents of other cities will be considered if space allows.

