Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
RHOBH's Diana Jenkins Knows Who Cyber Bullied Garcelle Beauvais’ SonAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Related
scvnews.com
Nov. 5-13: Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library Autumn Bag Sale
The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are hosting another popular Bag Sale event at the Valencia, Canyon Country and Newhall branches of the Santa Clarita Public Library, during normal operating hours from Saturday, Nov. 5 to Sunday, Nov. 13. Fill a book bag with any item in the bookstore...
Christmas Music Coming Back To Santa Clarita Airwaves
Starting Nov. 11, all regular music programming on KHTS is set to be replaced with holiday tunes to last through the New Year, courtesy of sponsors Providence Holy Cross and Mission Valley Bank. “We have been playing Christmas music for 31 years,” said KHTS Owner Jeri Seratti-Goldman. “Christmas is our favorite time of year. We ...
goworldtravel.com
Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
West LA Kosher Market Could be Replaced With 46 Apartments
Golden Springs Development Company planning project at 11540 Santa Monica Boulevard. Santa Monica Glatt Kosher Market may soon be demolished to make way for housing. These potential plans have the expectation of using density bonus incentives to build a structure with a larger floor area and one that ignores current local height restrictions if the agreement is made to demolish the building and move forward with the construction, as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles. Golden Springs Development Company plans for a five-story building that would house 46 apartments with a parking lot that would accommodate 60 vehicles. The Santa Fe Springs-based company would have to comply with an agreement to reserve only seven of the studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in the new structure for very low income households.
theregistrysocal.com
Santa Clarita Shopping Center Totaling 74,415 SQFT Listed for $50MM
Over the past year, retail assets throughout the Greater Los Angeles area have been drawing a significant amount of interest from investors. However, some remain on the market, waiting to be traded. One such property in Santa Clarita is the Tesoro Village, a 74,415 square foot shopping center in Valencia. According to a property listing by Kidder Mathews, the property is being offered at $50 million, or about $671 per square foot.
theregistrysocal.com
17-Unit Townhome Community in Arcadia Sells for $14.35MM
CBRE negotiated the sale of a 17-unit townhome development in LA County’s city of Arcadia. The property, built in 2016 and located at 135-139 W. Live Oak Avenue, sold for $14.35M. CBRE’s Eric Chen and Joyce Goldstein represented the building’s buyer, 139 Live Oak LLC, and seller, Cyts USA...
This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In California
Here's where you can find it.
NBC Los Angeles
Three Bears Roam Through Gardens at LA Arboretum in Arcadia
Visitors were evacuated from the Los Angeles Arboretum and Botanic Garden Friday after three bears wandered into the site in Arcadia. The bears were identified as a mother and her two cubs. The bears were in a hilly area on the arboretum property. Authorities walked through the gardens, telling people...
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: October 17 – October 23
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
birchrestaurant.com
11 Best Restaurants In Marina Del Rey, CA
California has beaches, boardwalks, and marinas all up and down its sunny coastline. One of the best is Marina Del Rey, known as L.A.’s playground and where the iconic Venice Beach Boardwalk begins. You’ll find plenty of outdoor adventures in Marina Del Rey, from every watersport imaginable to coastal...
scvnews.com
SCV’s 40 Under 40 Nominees Announced
Being in the service of others is no easy task, it’s a choice you make that can come with extremely long hours and requires a tremendous amount of hard work. Each year the selection committee reviews dozens of individuals that deserve the honor of being a Santa Clarita Valley 40 Under Forty recipient, and it’s become more competitive through the years. With about 80 nominees, Junior Chamber International along with Santa Clarita Magazine would like to congratulate all of these 40 fine young people who have made such great contributions to their community.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Malibu Joins Los Angeles County and Santa Monica Mountains Communities in Introducing the Community to the County’s New Official Disaster Response and Evacuation Zones
The City of Malibu joins Los Angeles County public safety agencies, County Board of Supervisors District 3, and the Cities of Agoura Hills, Calabasas, Hidden Hills, and Westlake Village in introducing the community to the County’s newly established official disaster response and evacuation zones and the County’s new Zonehaven AWARE online tool.
Deadly carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental
Carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico City vacation rental kills 1, injures 2; siblings made trip to watch Formula One race
Metropolis Magazine
The Dark Side of Rick Caruso’s Fantasy Worlds
The developer, now a candidate for mayor of Los Angeles, has created beloved developments that often substitute for missing public spaces. But at their heart they are anything but civic.
coloradoboulevard.net
$50,000 Reward Extended for Information About Preschooler Murdered in Altadena
On Tuesday, November 1, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the $50,000 reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the murder of four-year-old Salvador Esparza III. The young boy was shot while standing...
Massive fire destroys South L.A. apartment building
A massive fire tore through an apartment building in South Los Angeles late Friday night, destroying the complex. The fire happened just before midnight in the 900 block of 74th Street near Vermont, confirmed the Los Angeles Fire Department. Photos from the scene show flames tearing through the building’s lower level as heavy plumes of […]
Over 3800 SoCal Edison customers without power in West Hollywood
Over 3800 SoCal Edison customers were without power in West Hollywood on Thursday evening.Technicians are trying to determine the extent of the damage and are hoping to restore power soon. The outage was first reported just before 8:10 p.m. and is affecting residents living near Santa Monica Boulevard east of Fairfax Avenue.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the outage was caused by a blown transformer. It is unclear if the wind played a factor in the outage.There is no estimated time of restoration.
Several People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)
The Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday. The accident occurred just outside Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. A teenage boy was shot at an apartment complex on Valle Del Oro. On the way to the hospital, the victim’s car struck another vehicle that was just outside the entrance to the hospital.
End of daylight saving time, rainy forecast for Los Angeles present dual dangers for drivers
Daylight saving time ends this Sunday morning, and further complicating matters, Southern California is expecting wet conditions on the road. Not only will motorists likely face groggy drivers in the mornings and darker conditions on their way home, but with a good chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, next week’s commutes present multiple dangers. […]
signalscv.com
Kin of woman found dead in collection box still not identified
The next of kin of the woman found dead in a clothing collection box in early October in Newhall has still not been identified, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials said. On the morning of Oct. 6, law enforcement officials reported that a woman was discovered inside a...
Comments / 0