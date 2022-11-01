Murder trial postponed for former cop in Andre’ Hill shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The murder trial for a former Columbus Division of Police officer who shot and killed an unarmed man back in December 2020 has been postponed.

According to online court records, the trial of former officer Adam Coy was initially scheduled to start on Nov. 7, but has been continued. A new trial date has not been announced.

Coy is facing a murder charge after shooting and killing Andre’ Hill on Dec. 22, 2020. A Franklin County coroner’s report found Hill was shot four times .

Police said Coy and other officers were responding to a non-emergency call on the 1000 block of Oberlin Drive, where he saw Hill in an open garage. Hill started to come out of the garage with a phone in one hand when Coy fired.

Coy did not activate his body camera until after the shooting, which preserved only the previous 60 seconds of video with no audio via a “lookback” feature. From there, video and audio continued, and Coy can be seen not offering immediate medical aid to Hill, who later died at an area hospital.

Coy was fired from the department seven days after the shooting. He remains free on bond pending his trial.

