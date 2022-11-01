ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KLTV

Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting themselves during a fight. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the fight happened at the Lone Star Inn in the 3200 block of W. Gentry Pkwy. Police were called at approximately 7:42 a.m.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Car crashes into ditch after wreck with semi on Tyler Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck tractor struck a car carrying two childrden on NNE Loop 323 near CR 376 Wednesday morning. The truck tractor was in the left lane but merged right to avoid striking another truck in the center turn lane; it then collided with a car driven by a mother with two children in the right lane according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

TYLER, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview

High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Deputy No Billed. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview...
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

One Dead In Four-Vehicle Crash

State Troopers have identified the man killed in a four-vehicle crash on Hwy 271 about four miles north of Gilmer. Reportedly, 85-year-old James R. Flanagan had stopped on the highway shoulder attempting to make an illegal U-turn when a Tyler motorist collided with Flanagan’s vehicle. Flanagan then hit a tractor trailer driven by an El Paso man legally parked. A Justice of the Peace pronounced Flanagan at the scene.
GILMER, TX
CBS19

Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash

LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was flown to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. The wreck happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant. A witness at the scene saw the wreck happen, and said that a small SUV and a heavy-duty truck collided. Drivers stopped and began checking on the drivers. The driver of the SUV was conscious and speaking to them but was injured.
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KLTV

Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured. On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSST Radio

Rural Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Choking Assault

A rural Sulphur Springs man was accused of the choking assault of another male late Wednesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at a County Road 3511 residence to a disturbance alleged to involve a firearm late Wednesday night. Upon arrival, they began speaking with the individuals said to have been involved in the disturbance. Deputies determined Arnulfo Tinajero-Zarate choked a Winfield man during an argument, but never produced a firearm as dispatchers had been told, Fisher alleged in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX

