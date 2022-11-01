Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
Detailed Results of the University of Texas Poll For GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Newest venue Tyler Palace Event Center now open in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
East Texas mourns the loss of actor Leslie Allen Jordan April 29, 1955 - October 24, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The foundation American Manicure School of Art, Lash Studio 214 Beauty, PHATS Institute of Beauty in Tyler/East TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Car hits building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has struck a building on Park Ridge Drive in Tyler. The Toyota Highlander caused some cosmetic damage to the exterior of the building. Tyler firefighters are on the scene. No injuries have been reported.
3-year-old, 8-year-old safe after Tyler kidnapping, suspect caught in Arkansas
UPDATE — Servando Vazquez was located and stopped by Arkansas State Police. Both children in the vehicle were unharmed. The case remains under investigation. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old were kidnapped on Friday. According to police, around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 […]
Police search for vehicle that struck 2 people celebrating Halloween, walking to The Cascades in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Police are seeking the public’s help after two people were struck while celebrating Halloween and walking to The Cascades in Tyler early Monday morning. Around 1 a.m. Monday, 20-year old Noah Mireles, dressed in his dinosaur costume, was out celebrating Halloween with a friend. As they were walking to his car near The Cascades, they were hit.
KLTV
Fight at Tyler motel leads to suspect accidentally shooting himself
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - One person has been taken to the hospital after accidentally shooting themselves during a fight. According to Andy Erbaugh, Public Information Officer with the Tyler Police Department, the fight happened at the Lone Star Inn in the 3200 block of W. Gentry Pkwy. Police were called at approximately 7:42 a.m.
KLTV
Longview man gets 12 years for drunk driving wreck that killed 64-year-old woman
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man facing intoxication manslaughter charges following a 2017 crash that killed a 64-year-old woman will spend 12 years in jail, a judge decided Thursday. Corie Michael Murray, 32, of Longview, was traveling northbound in the 3000 block of South Eastman Road in Longview on Oct....
KLTV
Car crashes into ditch after wreck with semi on Tyler Loop 323
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A truck tractor struck a car carrying two childrden on NNE Loop 323 near CR 376 Wednesday morning. The truck tractor was in the left lane but merged right to avoid striking another truck in the center turn lane; it then collided with a car driven by a mother with two children in the right lane according to DPS Sgt. Adam Albritton.
Man shot after gun goes off during fight at Tyler motel
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after accidentally shooting himself during a fight at a Tyler motel, according to Tyler Police. According to police, two people had gotten into a fight at the Lone Star Inn on Gentry Parkway in Tyler when one of them pulled out a […]
KLTV
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Deputy No Billed. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview...
easttexasradio.com
One Dead In Four-Vehicle Crash
State Troopers have identified the man killed in a four-vehicle crash on Hwy 271 about four miles north of Gilmer. Reportedly, 85-year-old James R. Flanagan had stopped on the highway shoulder attempting to make an illegal U-turn when a Tyler motorist collided with Flanagan’s vehicle. Flanagan then hit a tractor trailer driven by an El Paso man legally parked. A Justice of the Peace pronounced Flanagan at the scene.
Longview Animal Shelter remembers colleague after car crash
LONGVIEW, Texas — Losing someone you love is hard for anyone and at the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center, employees are grieving the loss of one of their own. Nina Allen, who was the head animal counselor at the shelter, was killed Sunday in a crash in Harrison County at the age of 26.
KLTV
Woman airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle wreck on Hwy 31
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was flown to an area hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on Wednesday night. The wreck happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant. A witness at the scene saw the wreck happen, and said that a small SUV and a heavy-duty truck collided. Drivers stopped and began checking on the drivers. The driver of the SUV was conscious and speaking to them but was injured.
KLTV
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
KTRE
Search For Referees
A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash.
KLTV
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
KTRE
VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm
The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up. No reports of injuries so far, but lots of damage to buildings in the center of town. Judge sets court dates for Angelina County commissioners,...
KLTV
Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured. On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.
Rural Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Choking Assault
A rural Sulphur Springs man was accused of the choking assault of another male late Wednesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at a County Road 3511 residence to a disturbance alleged to involve a firearm late Wednesday night. Upon arrival, they began speaking with the individuals said to have been involved in the disturbance. Deputies determined Arnulfo Tinajero-Zarate choked a Winfield man during an argument, but never produced a firearm as dispatchers had been told, Fisher alleged in arrest reports.
Rusk County deputy no-billed after fatal officer-involved shooting
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County deputy who was under investigation following a fatal officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14 was no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday, according to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office. The grand jury decided there was not enough evidence to indict the deputy for the incident, and the case […]
KTRE
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County sheriff’s deputy has been no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday after they heard details about a shooting he was involved in on Sept. 14 that resulted in a man’s death. This is according to the Rusk County sheriff and the district attorney’s office.
Palestine Police arrest suspect for burglarizing local convenience store
PALESTINE, Texas — Palestine Police Department arrested a burglary suspect early Saturday morning at Kim's #3 convenience store. James Weatherford, 66, was arrested and booked for burglary of a building. Weatherford was also booked for a probation violation and was transported to the Anderson County Jail. According to the...
