The Daily South

Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday

Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
People

Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'

"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone.  On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old.  Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans

When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
People

Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie

Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Page Six

Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
In Touch Weekly

Secret Babies? Jim Bob Duggar Says He Has ‘30’ Grandchildren After Joy-Anna Pregnancy Announcement

Secret babies? Jim Bob Duggar revealed that he has “30” grandchildren after his daughter Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with baby No. 3. Joy-Anna, 25, shared a video via her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 30, which documented her telling her family members that she’s pregnant. At one point, she revealed the exciting news during a FaceTime call with Jim Bob, 57.
realitytitbit.com

Tarek El Moussa's unrecognizable child photo proves son Brayden is his twin

Tarek El Moussa shared an adorable sibling photo in honor of his sister’s birthday and we can’t get over how much he looked like a mini Brayden. Family is everything to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa; he balanced business with pleasure as he shot to fame with ex-wife Christina Haack in Flop Or Flop and welcomed two beautiful kids together. Despite their divorce, the pair have remained the best parents to their daughter Taylor and son Brayden.
Popculture

Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey

Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
People

People

