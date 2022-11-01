Read full article on original website
The Daily South
Joanna Gaines Trying Her "Darndest Not To Cry" As Daughter Ella Celebrates 16th Birthday
Joanna Gaines admitted to struggling with some big emotions as she celebrated her oldest daughter's milestone birthday this week. The HGTV star took to Instagram with a video of her living room decorated to the gills for daughter Ella's 16th birthday—an occasion that elicited feelings to which most mamas of teenagers can relate.
Joanna Gaines Hints at Having More Kids Because She’s ‘Terrified’ About Upcoming Family Dynamic Change
Joanna Gaines ponders the possibility of having more kids with husband Chip Gaines and is open to the idea because she's 'terrified' of how the dynamic will change when they're empty nesters.
Tori Roloff Opens Up About Son Josiah as He Turns 6 Months Old: 'Hasn't Been the Easiest'
"Josiah is soooo happy when he's happy, and soooo not when he's not," the mom of three wrote on Sunday in an Instagram post to celebrate her youngest child's milestone Tori Roloff is opening up about her son Josiah as he reaches a new milestone. On Sunday, the Little People, Big World star candidly opened up about motherhood while simultaneously celebrating her baby turning 6 months old. Posting adorable photos of Josiah whom she shares with husband Zach Roloff, the mom of three wrote in the Instagram caption, "Some...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Janet Jackson shares rare photo with ‘beautiful niece’ Paris Jackson
Janet Jackson posted a rare picture with her niece, Paris Jackson, during a fashion week party on Wednesday in France. “So good catching up w/ my beautiful niece @parisjackson 💖💖💖,” the singer wrote alongside an Instagram post on Friday of the pair sitting together on an animal-print couch during Paris Fashion Week.
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s First Wife ‘Baby Girl Lisa’?
90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and his girlfriend, Kimberly “Kim” Menzies, are struggling to get his mother’s blessing on their marriage thanks to the rapper’s first failed relationship with an American woman. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Usman’s first wife, Lisa Hamme.
Ant Anstead Selling House Across Street From Girlfriend Renée Zellweger Amid Christina Hall Custody Battle
Ant Anstead is selling his house across the street from girlfriend Renée Zellweger on the heels of his custody battle with HGTV star Christina Hall.
‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Is Living on Roloff Farms to ‘Save Money,’ Insider Alleges
Is Jacob Roloff living on Roloff Farms full-time? Here's his current living situation, according to a 'Little People, Big World' insider.
LPBW’s Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Welcome Adorable New Addition to Family: Meet Their Dog Daisy May
Life changes. Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and her husband, Chris Marek, welcomed a new addition to their family. Amy, 60, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 9, to reveal that she and Chris, 60, adopted a rescue dog named Daisy May. “The new addition to...
Secret Babies? Jim Bob Duggar Says He Has ‘30’ Grandchildren After Joy-Anna Pregnancy Announcement
Secret babies? Jim Bob Duggar revealed that he has “30” grandchildren after his daughter Joy-Anna Duggar announced that she’s pregnant with baby No. 3. Joy-Anna, 25, shared a video via her YouTube channel on Sunday, October 30, which documented her telling her family members that she’s pregnant. At one point, she revealed the exciting news during a FaceTime call with Jim Bob, 57.
Little People fans slam Audrey Roloff’s parenting as she abandons daughter Ember, 5, during bike ride on dangerous road
LITTE People star Audrey Roloff has gotten heat from fans over her parenting decision during a family bike ride. The reality star enjoyed the Fall weather on Saturday by spending time outdoors with her husband, Jeremy, and their three children. Audrey documented the group outing on her Instagram Stories, showing...
realitytitbit.com
Alaskan Bush People’s Bam may not be married but he is “head over heels”
Joshua “Bam Bam” Brown is the second-oldest brother of the seven siblings on the popular and infamous Discovery show, Alaskan Bush People. However, he originally left the Alaskan wilderness series in 2017 to focus on his love life. Fans of Bam Bam have been curious to know whether...
realitytitbit.com
Tarek El Moussa's unrecognizable child photo proves son Brayden is his twin
Tarek El Moussa shared an adorable sibling photo in honor of his sister’s birthday and we can’t get over how much he looked like a mini Brayden. Family is everything to HGTV star Tarek El Moussa; he balanced business with pleasure as he shot to fame with ex-wife Christina Haack in Flop Or Flop and welcomed two beautiful kids together. Despite their divorce, the pair have remained the best parents to their daughter Taylor and son Brayden.
Jinger Duggar breaks all the family’s rules as she struts in tight jeans – and dad’s ‘favorite’ daughter Jessa chimes in
JINGER Duggar has been breaking her family's strict rules yet again - and this time her sister Jessa Seewald has had her say. The former Counting On star's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a slow-motion video of Jinger walking along the path outside their home.
Popculture
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting First Child With 'Ozark' Star Tom Pelphrey
Actors Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. The couple broke the news on Instagram, sharing a slew of photos from recent weeks and confirming their baby is a girl. This will also be the first child for both stars, who made their first public appearance together at a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for producer Greg Berlanti in May.
My cousin’s son’s baby name will definitely get him bullied – and it’s also a dig at their other kids
A MAN took to Reddit to air his grievances about the name his cousin’s baby was just given. A Reddit user who goes by the handle @tulaero23 made a post about a bizarre baby name and claims it will lead to bullying and leaving the other siblings feeling inadequate.
90 Day Fiancé's Debbie Johnson Defends New Boyfriend Tony's Controversial Tattoo, And Fans Aren't Having It
90 Day: The Single Life's viewers are upset after learning about Tony's controversial tattoo.
Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s Son Phinnaeus Is All Grown Up! See Photos of Their Child Over the Years
Life as a family of five is full of fun for Julia Roberts and her husband, Danny Moder! The happy couple became parents for the first time to twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004. Their eldest son has made a few rare public appearances with his famous mom and dad over the years.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
People
