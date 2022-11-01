An investigation into a concerning post on social media on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a SUNY Fredonia student on a felony charge of making a terroristic threat. WDOE News obtained a copy of a message sent by University Police Department Chief Brent Isaacson to the campus community on Thursday. According to the message, the student was arrested after an investigation into a report the department received from several students. Isaacson noted in the message that police worked quickly to determine there was no credible threat. He added that the investigation confirmed the initial assessment that there was never a risk of physical violence during the incident. The student was booked by University Police. Following New York State's bail reform law, police released the student with a court appearance ticket.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO