Medina, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Fredonia High School football team will have a game with Medina High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
wutv29.com
Niagara Falls residents concerned over student housing
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. -- Residents in one Niagara Falls neighborhood say they're concerned about student housing and the behavior of some of the college students who live there. The city and Niagara University plan to address issues at a community meeting next week. We spoke to some residents in the...
chautauquatoday.com
Mark Twain Impersonator Performing at Fredonia Opera House on Friday
A Western New Yorker who has been impersonating Mark Twain since he was 17 years old will be returning to Fredonia on Friday. Mike Randall is scheduled to perform at the Fredonia Opera House for "Mark Twain Live!", which will begin at 7:30 PM. Opera House Executive Director Rick Davis, who spoke about the show during a recent appearance on WDOE's "Viewpoint" program, says it is part of Randall's 50th anniversary tour...
Kucko’s Camera: Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko takes his camera along on his annual November trip to the spectacular Eternal Flame Falls in Orchard Park.
Zeldin coming to West Seneca this Sunday
The event is happening on the last day of early voting.
Celebration of Life Benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey
OLEAN - In a blink of an eye, the lives of three adults and their family members were changed forever. Members from the community and the adults’ families are hosting and organizing a celebration of life benefit for Kayden, Gabby and Hailey on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at the Village Green Pub, 311 North Union Street, Olean from noon-5:00pm. The three adults were in a horrific crash that happened in Portville on September 3.
Why These Famous WNY Landmarks Are Turning Teal This Week
Hundreds of buildings and structures around the world, including eight famous Western New York landmarks, will be lit with a brilliant teal color this week to raise awareness for a cause that’s near and dear to so many of us. Over 6.2 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s...
chautauquatoday.com
SUNY Fredonia student accused of making terroristic threat
An investigation into a concerning post on social media on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a SUNY Fredonia student on a felony charge of making a terroristic threat. WDOE News obtained a copy of a message sent by University Police Department Chief Brent Isaacson to the campus community on Thursday. According to the message, the student was arrested after an investigation into a report the department received from several students. Isaacson noted in the message that police worked quickly to determine there was no credible threat. He added that the investigation confirmed the initial assessment that there was never a risk of physical violence during the incident. The student was booked by University Police. Following New York State's bail reform law, police released the student with a court appearance ticket.
New York State Announces Upcoming Free Fishing Day
New York State is hosting a free fishing day. On Friday, November 11, 2022, anyone can fish without a fishing license. You will need to abide by all other freshwater fishing regulations. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation encourages New Yorkers to who have never gone fishing before to...
Bennett advances to Section VI football championship game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bennett will defend its Section VI Class AA football championship next week at Highmark Stadium following a resounding semifinal victory on Friday night. Bennett dominated from the start in a 50-6 win at Orchard Park, where the Tigers opened postseason play a month after being rendered winless. Bennett was in […]
Two illegal dispensaries busted in Jamestown, NY
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two businesses recently were shuttered by the city of Jamestown after allegedly dispensing cannabis illegally. The city announced that it shut down a business at 214 Fairmount Ave. and another at 29 N. Main St. Neither business had a license to sell cannabis from the New York State Office of Cannabis Management. Both […]
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: November 4 - November 6
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're looking to get out and enjoy the above-average temperatures this weekend there is plenty happening across the region. The Christmas in the Country Artisan Market returned to The Fairgrounds in Hamburg on Thursday and continues through Sunday. There is home décor, gourmet food, jewelry, hand-poured aromatic candles, children’s toys, clothing, stylish pottery, wall art, gifts for pets and holiday gift items. You can find more information here.
wrfalp.com
[LISTEN] Knock on Wood with Collin Wood: Salamanca Coach Chad Bartoszek – November 2022
WRFA High School Sports Correspondent Collin Wood talks with Salamanca Warriors Football Coach Chad Bartoszek. Listen to “Knock on Wood” with Collin Wood – a weekly HS Sports report focusing on Jamestown and the Chautauqua Region – every Thursday morning at 7:45 a.m. on WRFA-LP.
wnynewsnow.com
Fallout Over “Black Face” Halloween Costume Debacle Builds
FREWSBURG, NY (WNY News Now) – The two people who dressed-up in “black face” as their Halloween costume while attending parties over the weekend in Frewsburg have resigned their membership from the Sons of the American Legion. The American Legion Department of New York tells WNY News...
Buffalo Zoo announces the death of 2 animals
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Zoo is morning the loss of two animals. On Thursday, the zoo posted to Facebook that Kev the maned wolf and Vladimir the Eurasian black vulture both died recently. Kev lived to 15 years old, past the 12 year life expectancy. The zoo called...
Contractor selected to construct new Bills stadium
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — More progress is being made towards a new Buffalo Bills stadium. The joint venture of Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company, in association with 34 Group, has been chosen to provide construction management for the planned new Bills stadium by Pegula Sports & Entertainment, according to a Thursday announcement. Gilbane […]
WIVB
A Boy Band Christmas tour coming to Seneca Niagara Casino
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Boy band icons from the ’90s and early aughts have announced they’ll be joining forces for the “A Boy Band Christmas” holiday tour, which will stop by Seneca Niagara Casino on Dec. 9. The 12-stop tour will feature 98 Degrees...
Vulnerable male located after Bills game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A missing vulnerable male was located early Monday morning after being separated from his party during the Bills game Sunday night, the Erie County Sheriff’s office said. They say they received a report of the person missing at the end of the third quarter. After an approximately two-hour search, he […]
wutv29.com
Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance
Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
nystateofpolitics.com
Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?
As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
