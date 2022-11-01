Read full article on original website
Related
texas.gov
School Safety Related Grant Programs
On June 28, 2022, Governor Greg Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance Committee Chair Joan Huffman, and House Appropriations Chair Dr. Greg Bonnen announced $17.1 million in funding to TEA to distribute to school districts to purchase silent panic alert technology (SPAT). The purpose of these funds is to provide grant funds to local educational agencies (LEAs) to purchase silent panic alert technologies for campuses as a measure of school safety.
texas.gov
2023–2024 Process for Requesting Indirect Cost Rates (School Districts Only)
2023–2024 Process for Requesting Indirect Cost Rates (School Districts Only) School districts (districts) must request an indirect cost rate each year by completing and submitting the Indirect Cost Rate Proposal (ICRP) Additional Costs Workbook (ACW). The submission deadline is January 19, 2023. The submission of the ICRP ACW serves...
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Announces 4th Annual Texas Sounds & Cities Conference
Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Music Office today announced the Fourth Annual Texas Sounds & Cities Conference to be held Wednesday, November 9, and Thursday, November 10, in Fort Worth. Co-hosted by the Texas Music Office and Visit Fort Worth, the music conference will include panel discussions on Texas music industry development and conversations about potential statewide collaboration between certified Music Friendly Communities, as well as best practices that lead to increased music tourism and local job creation.
texas.gov
2022-23 Annual Fingerprinting Certification and Statement of Compliance
Chapter 22, Subchapter C, of the Texas Education Code (TEC) requires school entities to ensure that certain individuals are fingerprinted to undergo a national criminal history records review and that other individuals undergo a name-based criminal history record information review. In addition, superintendents of districts and chief operating officers of charter schools are required to certify annually that the district or charter school has complied with TEC, §22.085. The deadline for this submission is Friday, December 9, 2022.
texas.gov
School Safety Standards
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) and the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC) are committed to supporting local educational agencies (LEAs) in their efforts to improve the safety and security of school facilities for staff, students, and visitors. On June 2, Governor Abbott charged the Commissioner of Education with rule development to ensure existing school facilities are held to heightened safety standards, and to determine costs of more secure facilities in schools. On October 3, Governor Abbott announced the hiring of TEA’s Chief of School Safety and Security, John P. Scott, formerly of the US Secret Service. With these charges and the recent announcement of $400M in additional school safety funding from Governor Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Patrick, and Speaker Phelan, this correspondence is to inform LEAs of the proposed School Safety Standards Rule and state-funded grant opportunities and provides information on the Silent Panic Alert Technology Grant now available.
texas.gov
Fugitive from Midland Named November’s Featured Fugitive
AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Antonio Gonzalez has been named November’s Featured Fugitive. The reward is increased this month to $8,500 if information leading to his arrest is received from tips. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, of Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and...
Comments / 0