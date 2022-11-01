Read full article on original website
‘There was a third person inside the house’ during attack on Paul Pelosi
After an attacker showed up at Nancy Pelosi’s house and assaulted her husband, an analysis of the alleged attacker’s social media profile showed an antisemitic, alt-right ideology. NBC News investigative correspondent Tom Winter reports.Oct. 30, 2022.
Whoopi Goldberg calls Fox News out after Paul Pelosi attack: ‘Some of this is on your hands’
Whoopi Goldberg, a leading host of ABC’s “The View,” says Fox News Channel is partly to blame for an increased threat of political violence in America. During a discussion on the attack last week on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, during an apparent break-in at the couple’s home, Goldberg drew a connection between an increased threat to public officials ahead of the midterm elections and the daily menu of content on the cable news giant.
Ted Cruz faces furious calls to apologise for pushing Paul Pelosi attack conspiracy theories: ‘You’re disgusting’
Ted Cruz faced a barrage of demands to issue an apology or retract a tweet after he appeared to promote a GOP conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi.Despite offering his “prayers” for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her 82-year-old husband on Friday, by Monday the Texas senator was retweeting posts from unreliable sources that seemed to promote falsehoods and innuendo about the suspected attacker, 42-year-old David DePape.In one of the posts, Sen Cruz reshared a screenshot from alt-right activist Matt Walsh, in which he pushed back against the information that has been widely reported from reliable news...
Paul Pelosi was in bed when attack suspect on ‘suicide mission’ woke him with calls of ‘Where’s Nancy’
Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in bed when the man accused of attacking him broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and awoke him with calls of “Where’s Nancy”, according to prosecutors. Gruesome new details of the “politically motivated” 28 October assault on the 82-year-old were revealed in a court motion filed by the San Francisco district attorney asking for 42-year-old suspect David DePape to be detained until future hearings.“What’s clear is this case is vulnerable to misinformation," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said outside the San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday. “This was...
The man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi told first responders that he was on a 'suicide mission,' prosecutors' new filing says
When asked if he had other plans, the suspect said he also had a list of targets including other politicians and their families, per the prosecution.
Nikolas Cruz: Who was the Parkland shooter’s biological mother Brenda Woodard?
Nikolas Cruz, the gunman convicted of killing 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Valentine’s Day 2018, has been sentenced to life in prison. Over weeks of testimony, the 23-year-old’s defence team had worked to convince the jury in Broward County to sentence him to life in prison instead of death.At the centre of their case was the argument that he is mentally ill and that his troubled origins are to blame for his actions – which saw him lay siege to his former school with a legally-purchased AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle in one...
5 new details about the Paul Pelosi attack
The Justice Department charged 42-year-old David DePape with assault and attempted kidnapping, following the alleged break-in at the Pelosi home in California.
Paul Pelosi Jr. updates on father's condition outside San Francisco hospital after hammer attack
Paul Pelosi Jr., son of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and husband Paul, said "so far so good" when asked about the status of his father who was attacked with a hammer Friday.
Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’
Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
Police body camera footage of attack on Paul Pelosi could be released at trial as GOP demands footage
Body camera footage of an attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could be released as suspected assailant David DePape faces trial on a host of state and federal charges.“There are no plans to release the body cam footage prior to court proceedings,” a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson told The Independent on Tuesday.Members of the Pelosi family are expected to be shown the body camera footage and hear the 911 call that was recorded about the attack, CNN reported.In an interview on Tuesday with the network, San Francisco district attorney Brooke Jenkins confirmed that police body...
Capitol Police Cameras Captured the Pelosi Break-In but Officers Monitoring Security Feeds Missed It: Report
A police officer only saw the aftermath of the attack on the video feed, when San Francisco police responded to Paul Pelosi's 911 call Capitol Police officers were not actively monitoring surveillance cameras positioned outside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's home in San Francisco last Friday when her husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked. According to The Washington Post, the police department, which currently staffs about 1,900 officers, first installed cameras around the Democratic leader's home more than eight years ago. But an officer on duty in the...
Trump: Attack on Paul Pelosi a ‘terrible thing’
(The Hill) — Former President Donald Trump in an interview Sunday called the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband in their San Fransisco home a “terrible thing” as he railed against crime in Democrat-led cities. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of...
GOP Rep. Claudia Tenney Laughs at Paul Pelosi Attack, Deletes Tweet
Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) on Tuesday deleted a tweet mocking the assault of Paul Pelosi, husband of her colleague, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). “LOL,” the congresswoman wrote on Friday while boosting a heavily photoshopped right-wing meme showing men with hammers standing in front of the alleged assailant’s Berkeley home. The tweet remained online for several days and, according to journalist Aaron Rupar, the GOP lawmaker turned off her Twitter replies after users called out the mocking tweet. By midday Tuesday, Tenney appeared to have altogether deleted the post without explanation, Rupar later noted..@claudiatenney posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague's husband and then when people started dragging her for it, she turned off the replies instead of deleting. Cowardly. pic.twitter.com/n983b03etF— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 1, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Speaker Pelosi seen visiting husband at San Francisco hospital for the first time after violent attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited husband at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday, two days after he was assaulted in their home.
Speaker Pelosi Arrives at SF Hospital as Husband’s Alleged Attacker Faces Attempted Murder Charge
Police identified the suspect who allegedly attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, as 42-year-old David DePape, a Berkeley resident. He has been taken into custody and will be charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, among other charges, according to the district attorney.
Donald Trump puts Halloween sweets on head of child dressed as minion in resurfaced clip
An old clip has been doing the rounds again as the internet gets a good laugh out of watching Donald Trump put sweets on top of a child's head. The child, dressed up as a minion from Despicable Me for Halloween, approached the then-president and the first lady with a bag to collect their treats.
‘Sorry for what I did’: Oath Keeper who pleaded guilty for Jan. 6 breach breaks down on the stand
Graydon Young of Florida choked back sobs as he testified against his former allies in their seditious conspiracy trial.
Paul Pelosi’s attacker makes first court appearance
David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, made his first court appearance today and faces both federal and state charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and federal imprisonment. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest details on the case.Nov. 1, 2022.
Appeals court refuses Trump request to consider shielding tax returns from House committee
Washington – A full federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., dealt another blow to former President Donald Trump's attempt to shield his tax returns from House Democrats Thursday, refusing a request from the former president to reconsider a three-judge appellate panel's ruling against him. The D.C. Circuit Court of...
"I'm bringing in the big guns": Kari Lake hires Trump lawyer as she gears up for election challenges
Republican candidate for Arizona Governor Kari Lake holds up a sledgehammer as she speaks to supporters that are waiting around as ballots continue to be counted during her primary election night gathering at the Double Tree Hotel on August 03, 2022 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The election denialist...
