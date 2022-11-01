ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Where will UNC be in the first College Football Playoff rankings?

By Bryant Baucom
AllTarHeels
AllTarHeels
 3 days ago

The UNC football program was ranked for the third consecutive week after improving to 7-1 on the season.

On Tuesday night, the initial College Football Playoff rankings will be revealed and the North Carolina Tar Heels are certain to make the cut.

The emergence of superstar Drake Maye and the steady improvement of the now injury-riddled defense has UNC football on the national radar.

A dominant second half that saw North Carolina defeat Coastal rival Pittsburgh 42-24 lifted them into the top 20 of the AP Poll, coming in at No. 17.

Now, with the most important rankings set to be released tonight, it remains to be seen exactly where the Tar Heels will end up.

Wayne Staats of NCAA.com and Jerry Palm of CBSSports both have North Carolina projected to come in at No. 17 in the first CFP rankings.

This would align with their AP ranking and give the Tar Heels the second-highest rating in the ACC.

Despite their continuity on the topic, it is possible Mack Brown and company fall elsewhere.

Seeing the interlocking N and C between spots 16-18 are all possible on Tuesday night, ranked close to the likes of Oklahoma State, Tulane, and Penn State.

While not important as of now, the rankings of fellow ACC opponents Wake Forest, Syracuse, and NC State will become significant as North Carolina could reach their second Orange Bowl in three seasons.

Four regular season contests remain for the Tar Heels, as they look to tie their highest win total since the return of Mack Brown.

The Virginia Cavaliers are up next, as North Carolina travels to Charlottesville for a noon kick on Saturday.

