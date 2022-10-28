ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Governor candidate Betsy Johnson touts loyalty to Oregonians

By By BREEANA LAUGHLIN The Pilot
The North Coast Citizen
The North Coast Citizen
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5mmy_0iuuuTGS00

Betsy Johnson traveled the state to meet with Oregonians where they live and work during her All of Oregon Tour, stopping in 10 cities in 48 hours along the way.

Johnson made a visit to Gold Beach on Tuesday, Oct. 25 during that tour for a meet and greet at First Chapter Coffee. Johnson said she has visited every county in Oregon during her campaign.

“We are doing this the hard way. We are running unaffiliated,” Johnson told the crowd during her campaign stop on the South Coast.

While Johnson recognizes the challenges that come with running as an unaffiliated candidate, she said it is also her strength. Johnson touts herself as an independent leader loyal only to the people of Oregon. She believes only the people – not a broken political system – can rescue the state.

Johnson served in the Oregon House and Senate for more than 20 years, retiring as Chair of the Joint Ways and Means Committee last year to run for governor. Prior to that, Johnson graduated from law school, owned an aviation business that flew helicopters, and managed the Aeronautics Division of the State Department of Transportation.

“I loved being in the legislature and taking care of constituents, but in December I decided if I was serious about running for Governor I couldn’t take care of my district the way I always have and I needed to resign. So I have been running flat out since January,” she said.

The unaffiliated governor candidate has a history with both sides of the political spectrum.

“I started out as an R and the Rs got a little too kooky on some stuff for me. So I left the Rs and went to the Ds and a Republican friend of mine in the Senate used to call me a ‘BFD’ and I gasped until he told me it stood for business-friendly democrat,” Johnson said.

“That’s how I represented my district. I was pro-choice, pro-cop, pro-business, pro-accountability and voted very consistently with the district to improve the economy,” Johnson said.

The majority of Betsy Johnson’s campaign stop on Oct. 25 consisted of a question and answer period by rural Oregonians. Johnson fielded questions ranging from how to get grants and funding, to education, gun rights and global nuclear threats.

“I’m very supportive of a lot of choice in education. I think our education system is letting our kids down badly. All you have to see is Kate Brown’s two years of locking kids out of school to see what it’s done. We are getting those academic scores back now from the kids who were locked down and their scores are awful. We have yet to measure their social, emotional and mental health deterioration but I am going to submit it was probably substantial. But we have been on a downward spiral for a long time,” Johnson said.

“I think parents and grandparents are sick of paying as much as they pay and getting a product that is not very good. Tina Kotek and Kate Brown – not on my vote, I voted no – passed a bill that just lowered our standards. I will ask for higher standards and accountability as to how our money is spent with measurable standards for how we are doing,” she said.

Johnson was asked how to talk to people about guns “without making them afraid they are going to lose something?”

“My thinking on the subject has evolved. But I will start by saying I am a responsible gun owner. I don’t want to take anyone’s second amendment rights away but I think we need to do something. I would restrict the age for buying certain weapons from 18 to 21 and I would strengthen background checks including allowing the schools to alert public safety folks if a kid is going seriously off the rails,” Johnson said. “I will also put a heavy dose of mental health experts in the schools.”

Johnson said she’s been endorsed by sheriffs and chiefs of police.

“Because I am a gun owner I believe I am the only one who can compromise. Tina wants to take all the guns, and Christine doesn’t want to do anything. I think we need to do something. I want to keep guns out of the hands of kids, crazy people and criminals.”

When it comes to the economy, Johnson said she is “pro-economic development.” She described herself as a champion for rural areas, and said the governor should recognize there are different parts of the economic fabric.

“I don’t care whether you make wood chips, silicon chips, cow chips, potato chips – I don’t care. The governor needs to recognize different economic areas throughout our state and promote that economy.”

During her campaign tour stop, Johnson referred to ballot measure 110 as an “abomination.” She supports wrap-around mental health services and said homelessness needs to be treated as an emergency.

“It is inhumane to leave people in the squalor. We used to think it was a Portland problem. It’s not anymore. It’s everywhere. And the fastest growing homeless sector is women,” she said.

Johnson said while her opposing governor candidates fly in “political celebrities” to promote their campaigns, she is thinking about how to bring people together.

“I don’t need political celebrities to come in and give me money. I need to be sitting in rooms like this talking to Oregonians where you live and work,” Johnson said.

“I’m worrying we are losing Oregonians voice in this campaign. We’ve lost the conversation about how do we govern? How do we bring people back together?” she said. “I think an independent governor because I don’t ride for a brand. I don’t own into some ideology. I’m exactly the right guy to call the question to work together, and we do the easy stuff first and work our way up to the harder.”

More information about Betsy Johnson’s political campaign for Oregon State governor can be found at www.runbetsyrun.com.

