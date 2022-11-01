Life University ranked 23rd among best online psychology programs in the nation

EduMed has ranked Life University’s Online Master’s in Positive Psychology degree program as 23rd in the nation for best online Psychology Program for 2023.

Dr. Mickey Parsons, Assistant Professor of Psychology at Life U, recently received an email from Wes Harris, Outreach Coordinator for EduMed regarding this ranking.

According to the announcement email, Life U is “one of the nation’s premier institutions providing a top Psychology Program going into 2023.”

Some of the factors used to rank online psychology programs were the academic and career support services, as well as the affordable tuition that provides the best fully online program. Life U was ranked higher than Florida State University, which ranked 30; the University of Alabama, which ranked 39; Perdue University Global, which ranked 41; and Auburn University, which ranked 45. Life U’s Master’s in Positive Psychology has been consistently ranked by several organizations as a top program nationwide.

In 2023, Life U will be expanding the curriculum in the Master’s in Positive Psychology degree program to stay in line with the mandates required by the International Coach Federation.

