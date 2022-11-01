Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 4th
ARCE - Free Report) provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 19.4% downward over the last 60 days. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (. LPX - Free Report) is a manufacturer of home-building products....
Zacks.com
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
MAIN - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.83 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.67%. A...
Zacks.com
Issuer Direct Corporation (ISDR) Matches Q3 Earnings Estimates
ISDR - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post earnings...
Zacks.com
Regenxbio (RGNX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
RGNX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.55. This compares to loss of $1.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
TimkenSteel (TMST) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
TMST - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.09 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.25. This compares to earnings of $1.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -136%. A quarter...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
Zacks.com
Liberty Broadband (LBRDK) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates
LBRDK - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.50%. A...
Zacks.com
Paylocity (PCTY) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
PCTY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.59 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 60.66%. A...
Zacks.com
GoDaddy (GDDY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates
GDDY - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.58 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 8.62%. A...
Zacks.com
McEwen (MUX) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
MUX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.21 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.37. This compares to loss of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com
FMC Corp's (FMC) Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3
FMC Corporation (. FMC - Free Report) recorded earnings (as reported) of 95 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, down from $1.24 reported in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $1.23, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. Revenues were $1,377.2 million in the...
Zacks.com
RE/MAX (RMAX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
RMAX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.59 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.71 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.08%. A...
Zacks.com
DraftKings (DKNG) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
DKNG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $1 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.07. This compares to loss of $1.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
PayPal Stock Slumps On Cautious Holiday Outlook After Q3 Earnings Beat
PayPal (PYPL) shares slumped lower Friday after the online payments group forecast softer-than-expected holiday quarter revenues that marred a solid September quarter update. PayPal posted a set of third quarter earnings figures that were largely ahead of Street forecasts, as revenues rose 12% to $6.85 billion, generating an adjusted bottom line of $1.08 per share, a tally that was 12 cents ahead of the consensus estimate.
Zacks.com
AMC Networks (AMCX) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
AMC Networks (. AMCX - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
Zacks.com
Evercore (EVR) Up 6% on Q3 Earnings Beat, Expense Decline
EVR - Free Report) shares gained 6% since the release of the company’s third-quarter 2022 results, likely reflecting investors' optimism over better-than-expected results. EVR reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.20 in third-quarter 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35. However, the bottom line was 44% down from the prior-year quarter.
tipranks.com
Here’s How Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Surprised the Market with an Earnings Beat
Robinhood Markets reported better-than-expected Q3 results. A series of cost control measures coupled with revenue growth has enabled the trading platform to meet its profitability targets. Retail trading platform, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) surprised investors with earnings and revenue beat for the third quarter of Fiscal 2022 results. The company registered...
Zacks.com
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
SBUX - Free Report) reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the...
AOL Corp
Robinhood Q3 earnings beat estimates, stock rises after hours
Retail trading app Robinhood (HOOD) reported third quarter-earnings Wednesday showing the company beat revenue and earnings estimates thanks to higher interest earned from rising rates. But the platform fell short on maintaining monthly active users at consensus expectations. It lost 1.8 million monthly active users for the period, a quarterly...
Zacks.com
Live Nation (LYV) Gears Up for Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?
LYV - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 3, after market close. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 1.1%. Q3 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.09 per share compared with 19...
Comments / 0