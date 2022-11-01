ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI warns of criminals using rideshare services to abduct children

By Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
VIDEO: FBI warns of criminals using rideshare services to abduct children The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a warning to the public and rideshare companies this week about efforts to use those services to abduct children. (Jillian Hartmann, WPXI-TV/WFTV)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation issued a warning to the public and rideshare companies this week about efforts to use their services to abduct children.

According to the FBI, law enforcement has received several reports of rideshare services being used to target children and kidnap them.

The FBI says, since the pandemic, they’ve gotten reports of it happening in states like California and Oregon, as well as internationally in Mexico City.

According to the FBI, criminals use rideshare services because they’re easy to book and don’t have very strict security protocols like other forms of transportation, making detection less likely. Due to COVID guidance, masks also make it more difficult for witnesses to identify the perpetrators.

Tim Wolford, an FBI Special Agent in Pittsburgh, says such abductions are a rare occurrence but it has happened in the Pittsburgh area a handful of times in the last few years, so now they’re warning families nationwide.

“What we have seen is subjects talking to children online and they are looking to groom those children in order to meet them for a sexual encounter,” Wolford said. “Oftentimes, they will offer to send an Uber or a Lyft to pick the child up to bring them to a location where they can meet in person.”

The FBI says it’s important to report any suspicious behavior noticed in an Uber or Lyft, and avoid letting minors ride alone.

They also advise keeping receipts and monitoring what your children are doing online.

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

