Harrisonburg, VA

Rafael Rafuls
3d ago

They doesn’t do anything about the violences , about teenagers getting pregnant, the average of students dropping off from graduating, and now they just want to make their voice to be heard about transgender equality or self option confort ? Great america , im wondering where in the hell are we heading to ?

Maria S
3d ago

Those that walked out should be marked down as being absent from school and have it on record

M Y
3d ago

This is what from students being lied to, groomed, and having propaganda poured into them by liberal teachers and school boards.

WHSV

Valley superintendents discuss school challenges with area legislators

MOUNT JACKSON, Va. (WHSV) - Superintendents and school board members from several valley school divisions met with legislators at Triplett Tech in Mount Jackson on Thursday morning. Superintendents from Harrisonburg, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, and Warren County Public Schools were in attendance. During the annual ‘Take Your Legislator to School’ event...
MOUNT JACKSON, VA
crozetgazette.com

Schools’ Transgender Policy Guidance Changes Again

The Virginia Department of Education (DOE) under Governor Glenn Younkin issued new “model policies” in September to guide local school divisions on matters pertaining to students’ gender identities. The policies define a student’s gender for purposes of official school records as their “biological sex,” prohibit school staff from concealing student gender information from parents, and require that a student may be referred to by a name and pronouns other than those consistent with their official record only if a parent requests such accommodations in writing.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Erroneous Political Text Message Sent to Harrisonburg Voters

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The City of Harrisonburg Voting Registrar reported that some Harrisonburg voters may have received a text message from a local political campaign with incorrect information. This message encouraged voters to go to their normal polling locations on Saturday, Nov. Fifth. Tomorrow is the last day of...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

HCPS school board candidates speak at forum ahead of Election Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Candidates running for seats on the Harrisonburg City Public Schools (HCPS) board participated in a forum on Wednesday to share their views on issues plaguing city schools. Obie Hill, Andy Kohen, and Kristen Loflin are current members of the board seeking re-election, while Corin Jackson and...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Kate Collins Middle School evacuated for smoke in a classroom

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Students and staff at Kate Collins Middle School were evacuated Friday morning after a heating and air conditioning unit malfunctioned. According to Waynesboro Public Schools, the malfunction created smoke in a classroom and everyone was immediately evacuated. The Waynesboro Fire Department and Waynesboro Police Department were able to clear the building, and everyone was able to return to class.
WAYNESBORO, VA
Augusta Free Press

From the Shenandoah Valley: LGBTQ community speaks out in new book

As American society attempts to continue to ignore the LGBTQ community and legislate their roles in society, a new book spotlights their journeys in the Shenandoah Valley. Friendly City Safe Space will host a launch party for “Out in the Valley” on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 6 p.m. at Pale Fire Brewing Co. in Harrisonburg.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Sustainability in Action event brings together stakeholders from around the Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday night, Sustainable Shenandoah Valley held its first Sustainability in Action event. Sustainable Shenandoah Valley is a regional consortium with representatives from Blue Ridge Community College, Bridgewater College, Eastern Mennonite University, International Beliefs and Values Institute, James Madison University, and Mary Baldwin University. Several...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Preparing to cast your vote this Election Day

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Election Day is approaching and it can bring feelings of unease to some people as they head to the polls to cast their ballots. Dr. Bobbi Gentry, an Associate Professor of Political Science at Bridgewater College, suggests taking a look at your sample ballot ahead of time, as well as putting the time in to learn about all the candidates.
BRIDGEWATER, VA
WHSV

Two Staunton schools go on a lockdown, 13-year-old boy in custody

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Shelburne Middle School and Ware Elementary School went on lockdown Friday morning after the schools received a report of someone trying to enter a locked door at the middle school around 9:30 a.m. The school district said parents of students at both schools were notified as...
STAUNTON, VA
crozetgazette.com

Why Crozet: Tim Tolson Has a Vision For Crozet

“Why Crozet” was started by the Gazette nearly two years ago to focus on what keeps people wanting to move and stay here. We also saw it as a chance to introduce some of the residents, old and new, with an eye towards understanding each other and strengthening our community. If that intent could be embodied in Crozet residents, Tim Tolson would be one of them.
CROZET, VA
Augusta Free Press

Meet the candidates for Staunton City Council, Staunton School Board

On Nov. 8, city of Staunton residents will vote for three seats on Staunton City Council and Staunton School Board. Vying for a seat on city council are Brad Arrowood, Erik Curren, Michele Edwards, Ted Lawhorn, Yvonne Wilson and Alice Woods. Fontella L. Brown-Bundy, Velma Bryant, Lisa Hatter, Stephanie Mason,...
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

What’s on the ballot in Waynesboro during mid-term elections on Nov. 8

Waynesboro has two wards with seats on the ballot Nov. 8 for Waynesboro City Council and the Waynesboro School Board. Residents in Ward C and D will vote for local races, but residents citywide will not have a say in these elections as in years past. Mandated by a new state law, only people who live in a ward will vote for candidates in that ward.
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Harrisonburg organization earns award for work to end family homelessness

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham was recognized this month for their efforts to fight homelessness in the Harrisonburg area. The organization won the Division Two Top Benchmark award for its work. One of the benchmarks the group achieved was putting 100% of participating families into sustainable and safe housing.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Glamping site proposal brings public comment

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A glamorous camping, or glamping, resort in Madison County is still in the news. The Madison Planning Commission held a public hearing on Ahmed Helmi's application to use the parcels, which will be almost 60 acres when combined. The site is near the intersection...
MADISON COUNTY, VA

